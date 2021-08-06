 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Hello Mr. Baseball bat, meet Mr Shotgun   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His name was Mud.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring a baseball bat to a shotgun fight.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never bring a baseball bat to a shotgun fight.


Why not both?

World's most powerful bat goes boom. Made on my new Tormach 24r
Youtube B3CsOx5U9Gs
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Alberta trifecta complete.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The man said the intruder repeatedly tried to break in over the long weekend while he was on vacation with his wife, but his children ages 13 and 17 were home during two of the break-in attempts.

He said police were called and told the man to stay away.

If true, this is insane.  A guy who repeatedly tried to break into a house with two children alone is simply told to stop doing that?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: The man said the intruder repeatedly tried to break in over the long weekend while he was on vacation with his wife, but his children ages 13 and 17 were home during two of the break-in attempts.

He said police were called and told the man to stay away.

If true, this is insane.  A guy who repeatedly tried to break into a house with two children alone is simply told to stop doing that?


I mean... it's Canada?
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never bring a baseball bat to a shotgun fight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
