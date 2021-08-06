 Skip to content
 
(WXYZ Detroit)   There's Something Funny About That Puppy   (wxyz.com) divider line
13
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I never expected the hyena to eat MY face!", says woman who adopted face-eating hyena.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.metrotimes.com/news-hits/​a​rchives/2021/08/06/somethings-fishy-ab​out-the-story-of-the-detroit-woman-wit​h-a-pet-hyena-in-viral-facebook-post
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Baby hyenas are called cubs, and they cannot interbreed with dogs, wolves, foxes, coyotes, jackals or anything else except other types of hyenas.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Funny how?
Goodfellas | 25th Anniversary: How Am I Funny? | Warner Bros. Entertainment
Youtube Pfcy15ZUE2c
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hyena (2011 Remaster)
Youtube gFnvT0ZCTKo
 
Rob4127
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FREE KITTENS
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: https://www.metrotimes.com/news-hits/​a​rchives/2021/08/06/somethings-fishy-ab​out-the-story-of-the-detroit-woman-wit​h-a-pet-hyena-in-viral-facebook-post


TIL..

"The station did interview two animal control experts, who said that owning a hyena is legal in Michigan but not in the city of Detroit."
 
thesharkman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like the people in my neighborhood confusing a coyote for a  lost dog
 
