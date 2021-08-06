 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   57% of Denver PD are not vaccinated. COVID-19 accounts for 47.4% of deaths for Denver PD in 2021 so far. Denver PD Union: "Officers should be trusted to make their own decisions"   (twitter.com) divider line
96
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

472 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 9:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



96 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHY WON'T PEOPLE JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM KEEP FINDING THE fark OUT
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Officers should be trusted to make their own decisions"

Eat shiat.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stopped listening after his first 4 words.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: WHY WON'T PEOPLE JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM KEEP FINDING THE fark OUT


If they didn't have contact with the public, I'd agree.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking fire them if they won't get vaccinated.

Jesus. The holdouts are probably the ones costing you the most money in civil suits for violence anyhow.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whidbey: "Officers should be trusted to make their own decisions"


Yeah.  Like that's worked out so well with them in modern America.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, you can't say avoid it like the plague anymore for some!

Embrace the plague ?

The plague is my new best friend?

The plague and I are tight?

I ❤ U 🦠  ?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are national stats. Btw.

Link:

https://www.odmp.org/search/year/2021​

And yeah go Texas.  You're setting a fine national example.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: arrogantbastich: WHY WON'T PEOPLE JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM KEEP FINDING THE fark OUT

If they didn't have contact with the public, I'd agree.


If they didn't needlessly take up valuable medical resources when they eventually have to go to the hospital, I'd agree.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: make me some tea: arrogantbastich: WHY WON'T PEOPLE JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM KEEP FINDING THE fark OUT

If they didn't have contact with the public, I'd agree.

If they didn't needlessly take up valuable medical resources when they eventually have to go to the hospital, I'd agree.


That's the larger point.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fewer moronic cops?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.


Tying homelessness to the number of police will get you some bites. It made me lol.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.


It may behoove you to move to a more rural area. If you are a Democrat it would give one more vote for a Democrat in a Republican controlled area.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why trust people who make terrible decisions.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.


There are so many people worried about rising crime, why don't those people band together and stop it? You outnumber the criminals in your area.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID, doing god's work
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the midst of the 2020 high numbers I went to Publix and everyone was masked except for 5 EMS fire department types shopping for groceries. Big fire truck in the parking lot. In uniform and being dicks. They had masks but the masks were hanging around their chins and necks.

Great example douchebags.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De-lung the Police?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded.


Yeah same way Trump's short-handed.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the everlasting fark???  We've had vaccine requirements in this country since before I was born!  I do not understand this madness!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: WHY WON'T PEOPLE JUST SIT BACK AND LET THEM KEEP FINDING THE fark OUT


Because those farkers are breeding the next variant that will not be stopped by current vaccines!  Those farkers aren't just killing themselves!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By that logic, we don't need cops because people can be trusted to make their own decisions.

Also, fark these assholes. If that many of them are unvaccinated, just imagine how many people they've infected and even killed because of their recklessness.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.


See what happens when people do the marijuana?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jtown: What the everlasting fark???  We've had vaccine requirements in this country since before I was born!  I do not understand this madness!

The Nuremberg Code begs to differ.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: farking fire them if they won't get vaccinated.

Jesus. The holdouts are probably the ones costing you the most money in civil suits for violence anyhow.


I mean, it's probably not a perfect predictor, but based on an anecdote-sized sample of the two cops who live in my neighborhood I'd be willing to believe the hypothesis that civil suits for violence is highly correlated with the "my body my choice, your body also my choice" crowd...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are people surprised that unions want to keep their members from getting fired.  Same thing is happening with teacher unions and nurses unions.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol don't care

Enjoy your inevitable infection
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Well, you can't say avoid it like the plague anymore for some!

Embrace the plague ?

The plague is my new best friend?

The plague and I are tight?

I ❤ U 🦠  ?


All those zombie movies with scenes where the bitten person would be a selfish dick and hide it and kill their friends.

I used to think that was unrealistic. I know better now
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two years ago, you were a farking monster if you didn't get your child vaccinated.  Those people were the lunatic fringe.  WHAT THE FARK IS HAPPENING???
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who'd choose to be a police officer obviously can't be trusted to make their own decisions ...
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me thinks just let them farking die from their own stupidity. Then I remember there are so people that can't get the vaccine due to health issues, being to young, and in some cases can't get the vaccine, and those assholes that can get the vaccine, but don't can spread that shiat to those people. Those people can get really sick or die from it. So their asshole behavior can cause those people to die. Maybe we should force these dumbasses to get the vaccine, so we can protect the people that can't get the vaccine.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

9/11 related illness?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Two years ago, you were a farking monster if you didn't get your child vaccinated.  Those people were the lunatic fringe.  WHAT THE FARK IS HAPPENING???


Fox News decided that dolce et decorum est, pro patria mori
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: "Officers should be trusted to make their own decisions"

Eat shiat.


I can't trust that they won't.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
CANNED HEAT - MY CRIME
Youtube kwh2tIfNNfE
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah but it DOESNT ADD UP ????

57% + 47.4% = 104.4% ??????

THis IS WHY YOU DON"T TRUST NUMBERS OR VACCINES!!!!!Eleven11!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded. Now I know why crime is going up here. Stolen bike, catalytic converters, packages from porches. Homeless are now setting up tents on the sidewalks making it difficult to walk around. I go to the nextdoor.com website and I learn a lot about what's happening in my area of town.

I love this town but it makes me angry that this city is turning into another dangerous city. And it's happened in the last two years.


🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ for once I'm going to side with the police; good luck guys.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We do trust you to make the right decision... that's why we allow you to participate in society.

When you _don't_ make the right decision, though, we as a society decide that we really don't want to pay you anymore.  So go away and apply for a job at Mar-a-Lago as an exotic male dancer, for all I care.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I work for the Colorado Department of Public Safety, so I am technically in the same bucket as these dead cops. We have the same gov't employer, even though what I do has nothing to do with what they do. A weirdly high number of the women I work with got their jobs because they are married to/are farking a CO cop. They have those farking blue line desecrations of the American flag in their cubes and on their cars and everything, just to make it clear that the actual American flag is nothing but shiat to cops.

Good, die, you unvaccinated farkers. Take your biatches with you, and then maybe we could get some work done.
 
Kuta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Denver resident here. I was told the police were shorthanded.


That's because they keep dying of COVID-19.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you can force soldiers to be vaccinated you can force other front line workers. shiat the f*ck up and get vaccinated or quit.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 246x50]

9/11 related illness?


I was wondering about the 36 officers killed by gunfire. They've lost 36 officers this year to gunfire? 4 officers a month? One a week?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Abolish all police.

Problem solved.

HpM2S9
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess the police decided to defund themselves.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as they keep six feet away from criminals -- no problem.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not sure this is accurate. The stats appear to be for nationwide deaths. I highly doubt that 36 Denver cops were shot to death in seven months.

Please read thoroughly what you submit.
 
Displayed 50 of 96 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.