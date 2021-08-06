 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   No one told the flies that the border is closed   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Fly poop, Town, Maine town, residents, Canadian chicken farm  
snochick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://tnfarmbureau.org/pennies-bags​-​water-make-flies-flee
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People never think the biggest negative impact from a CAFO are the farking flies. And I just bet ag security areas don't extend past national borders. So, as is my long standing... stance towards Canada... Fark you.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moose out front should have told 'ya.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/help meee
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Have they tried asking the flies to leave politely?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Our garbage cans are in our garage and on Saturday when we bring them to the dump there are at least 6 inches of maggots in the bottom of them," Harvey said.

DISCO RICE!!!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not all flies are bad. Some play a mean slap bass.

Primus - Shake Hands with Beef (Official Video)
Youtube hoelrngvKPs
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imagine how gross that chicken farm is. I mean they are already pretty dirty but to spawn this many flies it must be nightmare fuel.
 
