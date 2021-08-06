 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Firefighters were all 'Pork Chop sandwiches' on residents who didn't want to amscray during evacuation   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
    More: Stupid, Emergency evacuation, British Columbia, British Columbia Highway 5, The Residents, Monte Creek, British Columbia, Hope, British Columbia, Thompson Country, B.C. Wildfire Service  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 11:53 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are supposed to FIGHT THE FIRE, not save your stupid ass.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches
Youtube L1BDM1oBRJ8

/GTFOH
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Riomp300: [YouTube video: GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches]
/GTFOH


+1 to you for explaining the headline to me.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
B.C. fire crews risked their lives to help residents who ignored evacuation orders: minister

Why? Let the farking idiots die already.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: B.C. fire crews risked their lives to help residents who ignored evacuation orders: minister

Why?


Because that's what they do, it's who they are to the core.

/ grew up in a neighborhood with a lot of firefighters
 
veale728
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They made their choice

Let them burn
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: lolmao500: B.C. fire crews risked their lives to help residents who ignored evacuation orders: minister

Why?

Because that's what they do, it's who they are to the core.

/ grew up in a neighborhood with a lot of firefighters


I mean, I understand trying to save the children but their idiot parents should be facing criminal charges.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: lindalouwho: lolmao500: B.C. fire crews risked their lives to help residents who ignored evacuation orders: minister

Why?

Because that's what they do, it's who they are to the core.

/ grew up in a neighborhood with a lot of firefighters

I mean, I understand trying to save the children but their idiot parents should be facing criminal charges.


I don't disagree with that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Firefighters will save people. They can't not save people. It's what they do.

However, the people should be met at the evac station by a bunch of non-firefighters (for instance, the firefighters families) who will beat those idiots like rented mules for putting those brave men and women in harm's way so needlessly because they thought they had enough time to pack just a few more things or would wait to see if the wind would change.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.