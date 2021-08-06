 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Police union to Pittsburgh: fark democracy   (wpxi.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lotta filthy pigs in that town
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lotta filthy pigs in that town


You don't know how bad I would like to disagree with you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A real conundrum for all those farkers who hate cops but suck union dick. Oh wait, public employee unions aren't really unions. My mistake.

/afge member
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully they're about to find out who they work for.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Abolish all cops.

Problem solved.

SHtv92PFZ
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lotta filthy pigs in that town


We damn well better win this one. Or we'll be takin' it to the streets again, even with the delta variant on the way.

The Chi-Lites - (For God's Sake) Give More Power To The People
Youtube YSBJuLzN5T8
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like these cops hate America.
Must be a few bad apples.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Hopefully they're about to find out who they work for.


Number 2?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't quite catch my breath due to you cutting off the blood flow, officer as I try to stop resisting,
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: public employee unions aren't really unions.


Walks like a union, quacks like a union, but you have to call it an 'association' even though that's obviously bullshiat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: MBooda: public employee unions aren't really unions.

Walks like a union, quacks like a union, but you have to call it an 'association' even though that's obviously bullshiat.


How many other unions murder people?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MBooda: Oh wait, public employee unions aren't really unions


They're more like patronage systems.

Still plenty powerful though.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cops want people to care about policing right up until they do.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, guys, but your collectively bargained contract is with the city. The voters don't much care.

Stop whining. Bad cop. No donut.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Police unions are one of our greatest enemies.  They need to be abolished.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since when is Democracy legal?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Unsung_Hero: MBooda: public employee unions aren't really unions.

Walks like a union, quacks like a union, but you have to call it an 'association' even though that's obviously bullshiat.

How many other unions murder people?


The Teamsters have a history...
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Police unions are one of our greatest enemies.  They need to be abolished.


Not necessarily, public employees - police included - have a right to collective bargaining.

It's just the fascists have abolished all other public-service unions other than the police in order to turn the police into fanatical brownshirts.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

