 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Medical News Today)   [Heavy/moderate/light] levels of drinking [might be/definitely is] [safe/deadly] with people [who smoke/vote Republican/have Covid/have CVD]   (medicalnewstoday.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Myocardial infarction, Alcoholic beverage, new study finds, Alcoholism, Atherosclerosis, author Chengyi Ding, alcoholic drinks, Drinking culture  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Aug 2021 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People who consumed 6 ounces (oz) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Wow...a pint of Makers Mark has 6 oz of alcohol in it. I didn't realize I was lowering my risk by 50%!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moderation is the key to everything in life.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: People who consumed 6 ounces (oz) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Wow...a pint of Makers Mark has 6 oz of alcohol in it. I didn't realize I was lowering my risk by 50%!


More would be better, right?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: jaylectricity: People who consumed 6 ounces (oz) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Wow...a pint of Makers Mark has 6 oz of alcohol in it. I didn't realize I was lowering my risk by 50%!

More would be better, right?


The only thing better than booze is more booze.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: WastrelWay: jaylectricity: People who consumed 6 ounces (oz) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Wow...a pint of Makers Mark has 6 oz of alcohol in it. I didn't realize I was lowering my risk by 50%!

More would be better, right?

The only thing better than booze is more booze.


Too much moderation is bad for you.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I get this on DVD?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because their livers packed in long before the heart attack.
Recent studies also found that coffee is good at warding off Alzheimer's but rots everything else and that sex is good for one's soul but is better with two.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: WastrelWay: jaylectricity: People who consumed 6 ounces (oz) of alcohol per day lowered their risk by 50% compared to people with CVD who do not drink.

Wow...a pint of Makers Mark has 6 oz of alcohol in it. I didn't realize I was lowering my risk by 50%!

More would be better, right?

The only thing better than booze is more booze.

Too much moderation is bad for you.


When you get to the afterlife, the first thing they're going to do is shove you into a barrel upside down.

That barrel contains all the booze you never managed to drink.  And if you drown in it, to Hell with you.

You're just securing the safety of your soul, guy, And that's important.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Moderation is the key to everything in life.


And yet, at this hour, the mods are asleep.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Moderation is the key to everything in life.


No woman ever change history via moderation.

Also, moderation these days will result in KKK-lite behavior.
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Moderation is the key to everything in life.


No, keys are
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
def smokes(w: whuuinstuns): whuuinstuns = w * 30
smokes(2)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: def smokes(w: whuuinstuns): whuuinstuns = w * 30
smokes(2)

[Fark user image image 186x200]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now I'm really confused.  I've been drinking a lot less the last couple months, but I'm none of those other things.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.