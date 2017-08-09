 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Today in copaganda: San Diego County Sheriff's deputy "saved" from "fentanyl overdose." Meanwhile, an actual physician calls BS
    More: Obvious, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.


It doesn't aerosolize well either
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My favorite part about this bullsh*t is if its so wildly toxic that it knocked one cop out why didn't his partner RIGHT NEXT TO HIM get affected?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: My favorite part about this bullsh*t is if its so wildly toxic that it knocked one cop out why didn't his partner RIGHT NEXT TO HIM get affected?


Tolerance from frequent use?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.


I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a good article
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.


Trans-dermal is usually a patch and is extremely slow, used in hospitals.

Deputy needs to take more acting lessons
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops lie.  Huh. You don't say.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cop probably thought it was just come.
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PreMortem: Cop probably thought it was just come.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x375]


Boof, coke
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PreMortem: PreMortem: Cop probably thought it was just come.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x375]

Boof, coke


The original is waaaaaaaaaaaay funnier.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

weddingsinger: cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.

Trans-dermal is usually a patch and is extremely slow, used in hospitals.

Deputy needs to take more acting lessons


That's what I was going with.
I keep trying to impress on people we can see when they are full of shiat.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.


Fentanyl needs moisture to be absorbed into the skin. And then, it's only mildly permeable.  And, those patches have to be specially engineered to facilitate diffusion. It's not like you can drop a teaspoon of fentanyl into a building's humidifier and take out everyone. Though that's definitely a gritty 80s drug crime action movie premise I want to see.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops being liars for sympathy is nothing new. Kind of like whenever you hear of a police dog injured in the line of duty via gunshot it's nearly always that the cops shot their own dog. They always leave that part out and fundraise surrounding it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... and the fentanyl looked at me.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.


The doc is saying it couldn't have been "accidental" exposure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.

The doc is saying it couldn't have been "accidental" exposure.


So am I
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't until fentanyl becoming a street drug that grocery stores around here started offering sanitizer and towels to clean off shopping cart handles.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: cretinbob: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

I'll read the link, but transdermal fentanyl has been around at least 30 years.

So yeah the cops are full of shiat.

Trans-dermal is usually a patch and is extremely slow, used in hospitals.

Deputy needs to take more acting lessons


Firearms training wouldn't hurt either.  Or a plethora of other trainings.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean cops lie and over exaggerate danger? Let me fetch my fainting couch.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

It doesn't aerosolize well either


the Russians aerosolized it during the opera house hostage situation.

But ended up killing 140 out of 850 hostages.

These exposures are just panic attacks.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Cops being liars for sympathy is nothing new. Kind of like whenever you hear of a police dog injured in the line of duty via gunshot it's nearly always that the cops shot their own dog. They always leave that part out and fundraise surrounding it.


I dont' care. Nobody should shoot any dog.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what was the initial report? That thread is a mess now.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have a cut then you can get fentanyl into the system.  If it gets airborne and you breathe it in you can get fentanyl into the system.  What is this doctor calling bullshiat on?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now we can't trust the CDC again.

https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/ershdb/emer​g​encyresponsecard_29750022.html
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: t doesn't aerosolize well either


If that were the case, labs wouldn't have stringent safe guards in place when it is being handled.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: If you have a cut then you can get fentanyl into the system.  If it gets airborne and you breathe it in you can get fentanyl into the system.  What is this doctor calling bullshiat on?


On you apparently
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually a thing. From the other side of the country, "3 Baltimore County police officers okay after exposure to fentanyl"

And here's a similar report from the middle of the country.

I think Ryan might be a quack, like that Trump sex demon doctor.

Amazing how much credulity increases when people are telling you something you want to hear.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should be ashamed of yourself for spreading easily disprovable lies.

They should, but if they stopped doing that they'd have to admit that the entire Drug War is just an excuse to beat, imprison, and/or kill Black people (and to a lesser extent leftists). If they admit that, it's a lot harder for moderates to pretend their support for the cops who enforce it isn't blatantly racist.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So what was the initial report? That thread is a mess now.


https://mobile.twitter.com/SDSheriff/​s​tatus/1423381401462665216

Doctors think they're all that because they *fingerquotes* save lives.

Cops save lives too. And they take out dangerous thugs, which no doc has the balls to do because of the Hypocrite Oath.

White coat vs the blue? Back the blue every time. Street smarts beat book learning any day.

/Defund the docs
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sprgrss: If you have a cut then you can get fentanyl into the system.  If it gets airborne and you breathe it in you can get fentanyl into the system.  What is this doctor calling bullshiat on?


Trustworthiness, most to least

Batman > Doctors > Paladins > Friends > Farkers > Randos > You > Rogues > Lawyers > The Joker >
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are really bad actors
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: sprgrss: If you have a cut then you can get fentanyl into the system.  If it gets airborne and you breathe it in you can get fentanyl into the system.  What is this doctor calling bullshiat on?

Trustworthiness, most to least

Batman > Doctors > Paladins > Friends > Farkers > Randos > You > Rogues > Lawyers > The Joker >


The joker >  Trump > Police
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Cop probably thought it was just come.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]


Paging Dr. Freud, Dr. Freud, please report to thread 11659108
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: This is actually a thing. From the other side of the country, "3 Baltimore County police officers okay after exposure to fentanyl"

And here's a similar report from the middle of the country.

I think Ryan might be a quack, like that Trump sex demon doctor.

Amazing how much credulity increases when people are telling you something you want to hear.


It's a thing that cops see a white powder and suddenly become dizzy and nauseated.  Cuz they panic, and it also makes for a great news story on how dangerous and important their jobs are.
You can find a ton of these stories.  There's one from my neck of the woods.  They are all bullshiat.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: PreMortem: Cop probably thought it was just come.
[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x375] [View Full Size image _x_]

Paging Dr. Freud, Dr. Freud, please report to thread 11659108


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. lots of hate in here. I guess Fentanyl must be totally harmless...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Gyrfalcon: So what was the initial report? That thread is a mess now.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SDSheriff/s​tatus/1423381401462665216

Doctors think they're all that because they *fingerquotes* save lives.

Cops save lives too. And they take out dangerous thugs, which no doc has the balls to do because of the Hypocrite Oath.

White coat vs the blue? Back the blue every time. Street smarts beat book learning any day.

/Defund the docs


[shrug]

It's not impossible someone could have a bad reaction to fentanyl. I'm allergic to cocaine; allergies to that entire class of drug run in my family.

That said, a) I doubt he was, and b) if he did, it wasn't the Narcan that saved him.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey they said they didn't know how the exposure occurred: IOW he could've shot it up the old fashioned way!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Wow. lots of hate in here. I guess Fentanyl must be totally harmless...


What does it have to do with the fact that it's a boogeyman.
/
Urban legends have roots of Truth but it is still blown out of proportion
//
Bath salts was also overhyped
///
PCP
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: sprgrss: If you have a cut then you can get fentanyl into the system.  If it gets airborne and you breathe it in you can get fentanyl into the system.  What is this doctor calling bullshiat on?

Trustworthiness, most to least

Batman > Doctors > Paladins > Friends > Farkers > Randos > You > Rogues > Lawyers > The Joker >


Wait, I always assumed the Joker was a Rogue with the Assassin subclass/prestige class, maybe a few Bard levels.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
𝅘𝅥𝅯𝅘𝅥𝅯 At the Copa, Copacaganda 𝅘𝅥𝅯𝅘𝅥𝅯
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks and sounds fake to me.
And cops lie a lot more than doctors do, and are a lot stupider.
The facts are on the Doctor's side.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: So now we can't trust the CDC again.

https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/ershdb/emerg​encyresponsecard_29750022.html


From that CDC link:

"ROUTES OF EXPOSURE: Fentanyl can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, oral exposure or ingestion, or skin contact. It is not known whether fentanyl can be absorbed systemically through the eye. Fentanyl can be administered intravenously (IV), intramuscularly (IM), or as a skin patch (transdermally)."
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it were that easy to get fentanyl/heroin/morphine I'd be wandering around there all day every day.  I've been in hospitals enough to know I freaking love that stuff and I'd be an addict if I could find it.

Getting high by touching a few things would be well known in the underground and a widely detectable behaviour globally.  There's no way to overstate this, if it were remotely possible addicts, especially those with no drugs, would be lining up to walk wherever these popo were.

The fact that they aren't suggests just maybe this is horseshiat.  Drug addicts don't fark around with sources of supply.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: If it were that easy to get fentanyl/heroin/morphine I'd be wandering around there all day every day.  I've been in hospitals enough to know I freaking love that stuff and I'd be an addict if I could find it.

Getting high by touching a few things would be well known in the underground and a widely detectable behaviour globally.  There's no way to overstate this, if it were remotely possible addicts, especially those with no drugs, would be lining up to walk wherever these popo were.

The fact that they aren't suggests just maybe this is horseshiat.  Drug addicts don't fark around with sources of supply.


Exactly. Ppl would know.

And also wouldn't there be more dead people like it would be completely impossible to handle this and not get killed.
 
Secundus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thehobbes: weddingsinger: GitOffaMyLawn: Inhaled, maybe. Through the skin, doesn't appear to be.

It doesn't aerosolize well either

the Russians aerosolized it during the opera house hostage situation.

But ended up killing 140 out of 850 hostages.

These exposures are just panic attacks.


Gotta break a few

яйца to make an омлет
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe he tripped, fell over backwards and just happened to fall on some fentanyl that just happened to slip into into his ass.
 
