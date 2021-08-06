 Skip to content
 
(KPVI Pocatello)
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The horse, Mac, was dead.

I guess you could say he's not in stable condition.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

little big man: The horse, Mac, was dead.

I guess you could say he's not in stable condition.


Better hoof it to the vet.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Jack's life was preserved because obviously the Lord has a plan for him and he's not done on this Earth yet," Celia said

His son JD performed two blessings, one on the mountain and another at the hospital, invoking the authority of the priesthood as he prayed for Jack to heal quickly.
Jack's heart stopped for 30 seconds during the first night. Doctors put in a temporary pacemaker, but he hasn't seemed to need it.
On Thursday, after he passed a chemical stress test, he was moved out of the ICU and into a regular hospital room. His family hopes he'll soon be well enough to go home.
Several days after the strike, Jack is still in pain. One of his nurses compared the strain on his muscles to running several back-to-back marathons. And second-degree burns extend all over his body. Though he will require wound care as he recovers, the doctors found no internal damage.
"I have a very strong belief that if this would have gone the other way, and if Jack would have died, that doesn't mean the Lord doesn't care," Celia said. "It doesn't mean that he's not mindful of us, that it's just he had a different plan in mind. And that he never forsakes us, he does not abandon us, and we are blessed. There are miracles and blessings, even when things turn out, as we don't want them to."

Yeah. God saved him
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God struck him with lightning to show him how much he loved him and had a purpose for him here on earth. Jack was resistant to the idea.
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
God hates horses.
 
August11
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If I ever meet the god I was sold as a kid, I swear to him, I'll get zapped out of existence trying to punch his lights out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His family believes that the horse still having all four metal shoes - which can easily be lost to Wyoming's uneven terrain - grounded Jack and saved his life.

Well, I guess horseshoes are lucky after all.

As long as you're not a horse.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nothing to do with doctors with advanced technology and hard-earned knowhow.  It's all because his invisible sky-buddy likes him.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His family believes that the horse still having all four metal shoes - which can easily be lost to Wyoming's uneven terrain - grounded Jack and saved his life.

When a horse loses a shoe, do Wyoming people still keep riding it without replacement until the next time they have a blacksmith's appointment?
 
zekeburger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: little big man: The horse, Mac, was dead.

I guess you could say he's not in stable condition.

Better hoof it to the vet.


"You don't take dead animals to the vet."
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and fark this horse in particular.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Funny cause lightning actually strikes from the ground upwards. Seen many close strikes around here- corners of rooves blown off, trees debarked top to bottom or just blown in half. Lengthwise. The interesting ones have a six inch  spike or two driven into them 40 or 50 years ago to support electrical insulators. Lightning strikes that tree and it explodes clear through the tree right where the spikes were.  Had a lady killed here a few years back, not by the electricity but the tree blew up at the base and flattened her truck with her in it. Be wary of what the clouds are up to, zeus really does fling lightning bolts at random, trick is to know your weather by sight and get to shelter quickly, preferably before things get sparky...
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: His family believes that the horse still having all four metal shoes - which can easily be lost to Wyoming's uneven terrain - grounded Jack and saved his life.

When a horse loses a shoe, do Wyoming people still keep riding it without replacement until the next time they have a blacksmith's appointment?


You'd call a farrier, and you'd do it ASAP. Horses can suffer damage to their hooves and their muscles if they're walking around incompletely shoed.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That article read more like a rural romance novel. I don't mind prose in journalism but that reporter must have been *really* bored.
 
