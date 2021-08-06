 Skip to content
(WPTV)   Vocal anti-vax shock jock dies peacefully of natural causes at the ripe old age of 98. Nah, just kidding, it was COVID and he was 65   (wptv.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sad, Subby?

Not by half.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Break out the condolence cards!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Okay.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
well that's nice!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected"

........

anyway...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: "He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected"

........

anyway...


I guess the oxy and cabana boys couldn't save him.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Keep 'em coming.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

markie_farkie: "He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected"

........

anyway...


So he was Mussolini's Alessandro Pavolini to Hitler's Goebbels.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tots. Pears.

The usual
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sad, Subby?

Not by half.


Yeah, no:
Fark user image
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who even dies from covid anymore?  Idiot.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Who even dies from covid anymore?  Idiot.


Right.  Idiots die from covid now.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farked around, found out.

Good riddance, dipshiat.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another one bites the bust....
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still say "shock jock"? I guess I haven't really listened to the radio in years.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Valentine. On searching him the last update is 4 days ago. Come on Covid let's do this!!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at a loss of words to describe how stupid he was to die from an easily preventable disease.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, another murderous piece of shiat is dead :(
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money was on Phil Valentine. Damn!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's at least one story like this every day. And that's just here.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't mislead his *friends* to avoid life-saving vaccines! What a hero.
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course his obit doesn't list his cause of death.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe COVID is a self-correcting problem, after all.
 
The_Hound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero farks given for him. Played a stupid game, won a stupid prize.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: People still say "shock jock"? I guess I haven't really listened to the radio in years.


They just mean his body went into shock due to COVID symptoms.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This putrid pile of shiat is likely responsible for other morons not protecting themselves and dying of COVID just like him.  fark him.  He is undeserving of even the slightest sympathy.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Another one bites the bust....


Aiwa Commercial "Another One Bites The Dust" Best Commercial of ALL Time
Youtube GEe_2g0Bjuc
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instant karma's gonna get you.
Gonna get you right in the lungs.
You better get yourself together,
Cut the bull dung.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: At least he didn't mislead his *friends* to avoid life-saving vaccines! What a hero.


Would've been funny to get the vax, and then let him beg you to get the shot.  "No!  You've convinced me!  I'd rather die than get that shot!  Thank you for your convincing me not to!"  And just laughhhhh
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do Noory
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WOMP-WOMP *skip* WOMP-WOMP *skip*  WOMP-WOMP *skip* WOMP-WOMP *skip*
...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pillar of healthy living?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Such a tragedy. It's just like that father who worked out all the time and died that was posted on Fark recently. I'm starting to suspect that vaccination might be the answer to this rather than staying fit and injecting sheep dewormer

/ did he try shoving a UV lamp up his ass?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todd Schnitt, that prince among men, is still among us I take it.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved. Telling lies.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he got what he wanted.

He devoted his life to destroying a compassionate and effective society. Such a society could have saved him, but it also would have put him out of a job.

The man is to be congratulated for his productive life's work. And we are all better off without him.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
markie_farkie: "He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected"
Was it?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers to his family.
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebers, he looks like the 65-yr-old poster boy for the beetus.

Personal health seems not to have been a priority.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His shocking demise demonstrates that Covid 19 can topple even the mightiest of trees.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say someone's an asshole without saying "asshole."

"Dick was flamboyant, outrageous at times, and willing to take on any and all comers. He loved to engage with local politicians and pulled no punches," he said. "Was he right all the time? No... But he was "RIGHT" all the time, especially if you asked him. Did he stay out of trouble? Not always."
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Died from doing what he loved. Refusing vaccination.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes the trash takes itself out.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what he gets for listening to a dick.

A person who medically diagnoses themselves has a fool for a patient.

/unless they're a medical professional
 
