(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Name checks out   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love how poorly spelled his first name is.

"I'm pretty sure its J-A-C-O-B."

"Naw, if you don't have the silent E in there, the A doesn't count! It's Jakeob!"
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hahaha, so good
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Like the walmart version of a more popular immortal serial killer brand.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Friday the 13th is next week.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His middle name is Ch-Ch-Ch Ha-Ha-Ha
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What would be harder? Growing up named after a real or fictional serial killer?

"Oh here he comes, here's our little Hanni Lector!"
"Come along Theodore, no one wants to be surprised by a Bundy!"
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hammettman: What would be harder? Growing up named after a real or fictional serial killer?

"Oh here he comes, here's our little Hanni Lector!"
"Come along Theodore, no one wants to be surprised by a Bundy!"


Not the same thing, but I ran into a Bobby Magee two weeks ago.

Freedom's just another name for your mother thinking it's hilarious when people sing the same song to you for the rest of your life.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Like the walmart version of a more popular immortal serial killer brand.


Pick me up a 12 pack of Dr. Murder while you're there eh?
 
