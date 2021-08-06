 Skip to content
(Reading)   Meet the new frontline first responder: the local librarian   (thetrace.org) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Don't be late. You'll make Mr. Atoz* angry.

*I never got the pun until I saw his character name spelled out.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
christianlauersen.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Librarians are badasses.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Respond. Please.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [m0vie.files.wordpress.com image 400x234]

Don't be late. You'll make Mr. Atoz* angry.

*I never got the pun until I saw his character name spelled out.


Can you explain the pun? I do not get it, maybe because my first language is not English and I'm pronouncing it wrong.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Unobtanium: [m0vie.files.wordpress.com image 400x234]

Don't be late. You'll make Mr. Atoz* angry.

*I never got the pun until I saw his character name spelled out.

Can you explain the pun? I do not get it, maybe because my first language is not English and I'm pronouncing it wrong.


Mr. "A to Z", as in the alphabet.  I had to check Memory Alpha for that one.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This?

https://tubitv.com/movies/527553/the-​l​ibrarian-quest-for-the-spear?start=tru​e
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Respond. Please.

[Fark user image image 850x1062]


You sure you got the right one? Because um..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So we take one of the lowest paid jobs that requires a master's degree, and give them even more work to do?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [christianlauersen.files.wordpress.co​m image 457x305]

Librarians are badasses.


They have good backup:

Seinfeld - The Library Cop
Youtube D9tP9fI2zbE
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not a librarian, but I used to work as a volunteer at a downtown city library for early voting. That's a whole weird scene in itself - I had no idea how many elderly people don't regularly carry their ID with them - but the librarians' "special duties" were horrifying. Full bathroom detoxes and Narcan.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Librarians have been frontline workers for years now.

A woman needs a domestic violence shelter? Libraries should have the closest one on speed dial.

Need to find a homeless shelter? Libraries should have a list of them.

Hell, some libraries have people trained to handle people who've ODed on drugs.

This isn't new. This isn't unheard of.

/Library worker for 15 years
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oook!
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That Libraries on Pennsylvania and  North avenue in a really crappy part of the city
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't mess with the librarian!

UHF Conan The Librarian
Youtube mZHoHaAYHq8
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finish the game!
 
