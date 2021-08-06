 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   If drunk driving were an olympic event, he would do his country proud   (nydailynews.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His blood alcohol level was said to be more than nine times the legal limit.

Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you I was hardcore. Okay, my time in the prison library is about up...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Sentinel Island  could enter the javelin competition and win Gold every time.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes aside, that punkass biatch could have killed someone. Astonishing that he didn't. Hey - get as wasted as you wish but stay the fark home.

Good lawd...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what does it even really mean.
What is the legal limit.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: North Sentinel Island  could enter the javelin competition and win Gold every time.


Wisconsin would be able to qualify as its own country and probably top the medal count.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes DUI is bad.

Now everyone go back to texting and driving and causing more accidents and deaths in the history of mankind.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always maintained that any DUI conviction should have a mandatory breathalyzer interlock installed in the offender's car that's their own expense to install and remove.
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we could get the Fark 404 Guy behind the wheel.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.778

Yeesh.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?


Going from memory, anything above 0.5 is Dancing with death.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful photo of what drinking and driving may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Yes DUI is bad.

Now everyone go back to texting and driving and causing more accidents and deaths in the history of mankind.


Hey man put it to a vote if we should make the phones get disabled when they get inside the car and I'll vote for it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?


I don't think so but no one's ever quantified with the legal limit is
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: .778

Yeesh.


Yeah - you have to be a really dedicated, overachieving alcoholic to be able to survive numbers like that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: I've always maintained that any DUI conviction should have a mandatory breathalyzer interlock installed in the offender's car that's their own expense to install and remove.


Actually I think it should be a bus pass and a destruction of the car
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he drive drunker than Oxana Baiul?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'd retake that test.

Then hail the Immoral in your midst.
 
Fisty McLargebutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: GRCooper: Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?

Going from memory, anything above 0.5 is Dancing with death.


The LD50 of alcohol is .5 BAC, meaning that half of people would die at that level. Severe alcoholics' bodies adapt to constantly high blood alcohol levels and can live with significantly higher levels, but the withdrawal can kill them if they quit without tapering off.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: FrancoFile: .778

Yeesh.

Yeah - you have to be a really dedicated, overachieving alcoholic to be able to survive numbers like that.


I went down a rabbit hole.  The average human body has about 10 pints of blood.  That's 160 fluid ounces.

So 0.778% of that is 1.25 ounces.  That's literally a shot glass of pure ethanol in your blood stream.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: GRCooper: Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?

Going from memory, anything above 0.5 is Dancing with Death.


Def not as fun as Dancing with the The Dead.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Godscrack: Yes DUI is bad.

Now everyone go back to texting and driving and causing more accidents and deaths in the history of mankind.

Hey man put it to a vote if we should make the phones get disabled when they get inside the car and I'll vote for it


I know a guy that owns a body shop in town. He says 1/2 of his jobs are side swipes and wheel damage from drifting into curbs. Dipshiats texting and driving.

They wont enforce laws on it. Cops do it too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: waxbeans: Godscrack: Yes DUI is bad.

Now everyone go back to texting and driving and causing more accidents and deaths in the history of mankind.

Hey man put it to a vote if we should make the phones get disabled when they get inside the car and I'll vote for it

I know a guy that owns a body shop in town. He says 1/2 of his jobs are side swipes and wheel damage from drifting into curbs. Dipshiats texting and driving.

They wont enforce laws on it. Cops do it too.


Actually I was suggesting a law that would make manufacturers work together so that the phones automatically stopped working inside automobiles
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some buddies and I had a breathalyzer in college that we'd mess around with. The instructions said you had to 15 minutes after your last sip of alcohol to get accurate results. We would occasionally take a sip and then blow (insert joke here) and it would usually give crazy results sometimes as high as what this guy blew.

Since .500 is usually when they say people are dying I'm guessing he either tested in that 15 minute window or drank/chewed something in that window that caused the test to go higher.
 
hunh
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I work in a hospital lab, the highest I've seen in 25 years was .639. But I will see a .400 every night I work.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's amazing he had the mental capacity to even start the car.  If I set my alarm too early I can't find my keys.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rummonkey: I've always maintained that any DUI conviction should have a mandatory breathalyzer interlock installed in the offender's car that's their own expense to install and remove.


Here in NC while I was a court clerk it very frequently was.  Those things are expensive AF, too.

As my dipshiat BiL can attest to in Maryland as well.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Stud Gerbil: North Sentinel Island  could enter the javelin competition and win Gold every time.

Wisconsin would be able to qualify as its own country and probably top the medal count.


The training center for it could be in just about any city in the state.
 
lurkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: Pfighting Polish: Stud Gerbil: North Sentinel Island  could enter the javelin competition and win Gold every time.

Wisconsin would be able to qualify as its own country and probably top the medal count.

The training center for it could be in just about any city in the state.


But doesn't the training really start at home?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Some buddies and I had a breathalyzer in college that we'd mess around with. The instructions said you had to 15 minutes after your last sip of alcohol to get accurate results. We would occasionally take a sip and then blow (insert joke here) and it would usually give crazy results sometimes as high as what this guy blew.

Since .500 is usually when they say people are dying I'm guessing he either tested in that 15 minute window or drank/chewed something in that window that caused the test to go higher.


When I was younger, me and some friends got ahold of some 40s of whatever malt liquor stuff. We were standing around somewhere, drinking and being idiot kids, and someone called the cops on us. I had just finished guzzling like the last third of mine when they rolled up.

Breathalyzed us, I blew a .43. Cop was like you have to go to the hospital, that's dangerously high, blah blah. I'm like "do you really think I, a 17 year old, would be standing here straight, talking to you just fine, if I was actually that drunk?"

Hospital turned into jail. My dad was less than thrilled with that phone call. Cop was about as thrilled as my dad for calling him on his bullshiat.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lurkey: Ken VeryBigLiar: Pfighting Polish: Stud Gerbil: North Sentinel Island  could enter the javelin competition and win Gold every time.

Wisconsin would be able to qualify as its own country and probably top the medal count.

The training center for it could be in just about any city in the state.

But doesn't the training really start at home?


The eight foot dresser full and covered in (mostly) bourbon bottles in my dining room heartily agrees.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If it were an olympic event, do you think we'd stand a chance against the Russians?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Apparently, that would only be a distant silver medal.  The highest ever recorded is a Polish guy who hit 1.480% BAC.  Thats not a typo.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Apparently, that would only be a distant silver medal.  The highest ever recorded is a Polish guy who hit 1.480% BAC.  Thats not a typo.


The Polish are so hardcore that they have not one but TWO recorded persons north of 1.0 - and neither of them were killed by the alcohol.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm guessing Oregon.

*click*

.778?  I'm actually surprised, that beat the record previously set in Oregon.

Oregon really needs to get some shiat to do other than their white supremacist cousin and booze.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

doremifaq: If it were an olympic event, do you think we'd stand a chance against the Russians?


Any Eastern European country would kick our asses at it.   We might not even beat Canada.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd never see it up close but I would watch the hell out of The Drunk Olympics on TV.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rummonkey: GRCooper: Isn't that a few tenths above the "still alive" limit?

Going from memory, anything above 0.5 is Dancing with death.


People can do a surprising number of things that make doctors scratch their heads and say things like "you should be dead".

/ they are beating the odds, that one time, if they make it a habit the odds will catch up sooner or later.
 
