(MSN)   Chicago donates vinyl fetish suits to local ducks   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, United States, Canada's Fourth Wave Wo, Great Lakes, Olympic Games, Chicago, good cause, wacky event, 2005 in film  
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clearly Quackery...
 
invictus2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Flo & Eddie- (You're Nothing But A) Good Duck
Youtube GpxbS0xv3zU
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What ever. Apparently they'll let you compete locally but once it goes to national you have to have a low IQ.
So why let me compete at all
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So are these things being  contained and retrieved, or did they literally just dump 70,000 pieces of plastic trash into the river?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moriel: So are these things being  contained and retrieved, or did they literally just dump 70,000 pieces of plastic trash into the river?


Plastic 🦆 lives matter
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moriel: So are these things being  contained and retrieved, or did they literally just dump 70,000 pieces of plastic trash into the river?


Ah never mind.  I watchyed the video and they did indeed contain and retrieve.  As Emily Latella used to say, "never mind!"
 
