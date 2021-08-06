 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   O.J. Simpson says he was worried he might die from the stabbing pains of COVID-19   (nydailynews.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first, the doctors just thought he had white bronchitis.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His ex-wife and her boyfriend died from OJ-94.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Mother Nature,

While we appreciate your sense of justice, there is such a thing as overkill.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he catch it on the golf course looking for the real killers?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame he didn't.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's still time.
 
llamameat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would have left it to Nichole, she'd know the right thing to do."  Too bad you took that option away.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's the real killer?

You guessed it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: His ex-wife and her boyfriend died from OJ-94.


Supposedly
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The juice was loose and productive.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

llamameat: "I would have left it to Nichole, she'd know the right thing to do."  Too bad you took that option away.


😂🚑☠☠🔪
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Who's the real killer?

You guessed it...

[Fark user image 425x501]


I don't buy it. He can't even put his jacket on correctly.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.J. Simpson says a severe case of COVID-19 last year left him gasping for air and fearing his time had run out.

But it wasn't the fist time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: scotchcrotch: Who's the real killer?

You guessed it...

[Fark user image 425x501]

I don't buy it. He can't even put his jacket on correctly.


If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.
A Father's Gift
Youtube b7HlegQjcP4
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I couldn't breathe. It was like someone severed my windpipe."
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: UberNeuman: His ex-wife and her boyfriend died from OJ-94.

Supposedly


"I didn't do it.  They fell down.  On top of a steak knife."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I treat everybody the way I want to be treated

*sigh*   Alright, who's gonna volunteer to murder O.J.?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even though he says, 12 said but the world said (Guilty).....He's says he's a Scapegoat (I say more like Bull S**t).......I personally never read he had caught Covid-19 (nor did I care), now I read about it, (again didn't care) & I still say, I'da rather have read something more like......

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size



Yupperz, that woulda been the BEST newz ever.......(IMHO)

I'm out Fellow Farkerz & back to my Movie about Lizzie Borden.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: waxbeans: UberNeuman: His ex-wife and her boyfriend died from OJ-94.

Supposedly

"I didn't do it.  They fell down.  On top of a steak knife."


One.
You either leave both gloves at the crime scene are you taking both with you.

Two.
Ferman should have recused himself the moment he got on the scene.
Considering he'd handled previous domestic calls for the couple we can assume the first thing he thought is he finally killed her.
That means that's not who you want going over the fence at OJ's house.
3.
What does Kato kaelyn's testimony even mean.
Three thumps on the side of the wall could mean anything and could mean nothing.
4.
Four in order to prove that OJ was physically able to murder Marcia Clark showed us video of him the day of the murder unfortunately in that same video is the woman he supposedly hated so much that he was going to kill her in a few hours.
5
Lastly she should not have showed that video because her contention was that OJ would get mad and get violent.
What you means that her video shows him not mad and she didn't bother to show that at some other time after that video OJ got mad and killed.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out OJs new website at www.//\\//\/\\\///\//\//\/\\
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... "left him gasping for air and fearing his time had run out."

Sound familiar?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Mugato: scotchcrotch: Who's the real killer?

You guessed it...

[Fark user image 425x501]

I don't buy it. He can't even put his jacket on correctly.

If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.
[YouTube video: A Father's Gift]


WTF?!
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, fark you, you murderous fark. No one, and I mean no one, will mourn your loss when it comes. Shut up and go away.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: Oh, fark you, you murderous fark. No one, and I mean no one, will mourn your loss when it comes. Shut up and go away.


I might.
I was sad when Anna Nicole Smith died
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
if I Had Covid
 
indylaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You must a-quit waiting to get your vaccine!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then wear a mask and gloves......


/Murderous creep...
 
