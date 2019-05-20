 Skip to content
(10TV Columbus)   Meanwhile in Ohio, trailer containing $45k worth of toilets stolen from high school parking lot. Detectives vow to get to the bottom of it despite having nothing to go on   (10tv.com) divider line
30 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some good work, Loo
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the thieves were squatters.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty crappy, Lou.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a shiatty way to start the day.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They found it. I'm glad no one put any effort into funny quips.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bravo subby
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thieves could be prosecuted under the John Laws
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, no actual crime, but the thread is flush with toilet humor anyway, FFS.

/ Crapper.
// Yeah.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, that headline made me Moen
 
PBPeyronie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the headline
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: So, no actual crime, but the thread is flush with toilet humor anyway, FFS.

/ Crapper.
// Yeah.


So no one is in deep shiat? Potty.

Err.
Pitty.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Standard of crappy headlines.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to go on, eh? I bet those cops are throwing a big ole pity potty...
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanks for finding them.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...worth of toilets and bathroom fixtures...

While toilets themselves are expensive, there was probably a lot more adding up to the $45k total.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$45k of toilets?  How does anybody in town have a pot to piss in?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! If the crooked got away with them he would really be flush right now. Instead, he's got squat. Guess will have to wipe the slate clean and start again. Sorry, I Didn't mean to poo poo the serious situation.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When no one has toilets, only outlaws will have toilets
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Moby have a solid alibi?

Moby - 'Porcelain' (Official Video)
Youtube IJWlBfo5Oj0
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does Moby have a solid alibi?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJWlBfo5​Oj0]


It's Moby. His alibi is loose, lacks substance, and hasn't been really relevant for 20 years.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In a world without toilets...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: bravo subby


Subby and several of the commenters in this thread deserve a throne to sit on.  As for the rest of us, we're more sinkers than floaters.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was The Hellz Grannies, mainly because they were tired of being sooooo
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dependable....!!!!!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know how many of you have had a toilet replaced recently, but I have.   I hope the cops get all three of 'em back.

/ shiatters are 'spensive these days.
 
KonaDude
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would have loved to have been there when thieves discovered what they stole.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Contractor must've been crapping their pants until it was found.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pisser.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: bravo subby

Subby and several of the commenters in this thread deserve a throne to sit on.  As for the rest of us, we're more sinkers than floaters.


A throne, you say?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Contractor must've been crapping their pants until it was found.


NA they had a Redundant back up for when certain deliveries don't show up on Time......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

