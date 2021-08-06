 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   This just in: Amber Guyger the cop who shot Botham Jean to death in his own apartment, is still guilty of murder   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, Jury, intermediate Texas appeals court, Appeal, state's Fifth District Court, mistake of fact, Court of Appeals, self defense, shooting death of Botham Jean  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 6:46 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare he be in his own apartment committing aggravated assault on Ben and Jerry
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark you, you murderous pig. Enjoy prison.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
May she spend the the next five to ten years wondering what her life would've been like had she not been a murderous, bigoted asshole.

The fun part is that she has no idea what life's going to be like for her once she gets out. She's going to discover that a convicted felon has a few additional weights added to their social burden, and it's going to limit her for the rest of her goddamned life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still don't understand the logic okay this man isn't your apartment eating ice cream and obviously he had a shocked face and obviously you're scared so you pull out your gun and shoot him why am I supposed to believe any of that and even if I do believe any of that how does any of that make any actual sense to anyone whatsoever Jesus Christ people just because someone's sitting in your apartment eating food doesn't mean you kill them
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just knew she was gonna get off on appeal. I'm glad to be wrong especially since the main witness in the trial was murdered as well.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice that the courts have agreed that water is still wet.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just listened to a podcast covering the case. Her defense seemed pretty silly. Using her logic, a guy robbing a store can shoot the clerk in self defense if the robber thinks the clerk is being aggressive. Sheesh.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: May she spend the the next five to ten years wondering what her life would've been like had she not been a murderous, bigoted asshole.

The fun part is that she has no idea what life's going to be like for her once she gets out. She's going to discover that a convicted felon has a few additional weights added to their social burden, and it's going to limit her for the rest of her goddamned life.


I'm torn I don't think that should be anyone's situation when they leave prison otherwise they can't reassimilate but also would be nice for her to experience it so she can understand what she was doing to everybody she ever busted
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all starting to make sense now.

Cops can only found guilty if they're EX-cops.

If we defund the police, they'll all be EX-cops.

The system can't handle that many convictions all at once.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Great! Now shoot her in the face and bury her behind the jail. We don't need to pay a ton of money to keep shiatty people in a zoo.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. Committing a crime based on on mistaken beliefs is still committing a crime.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good. I'm glad she didn't get a successful appeal out of the Bummer Dan defense.

/nothing is obscure on Fark
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.


I feel like someone involved in that sentencing had a tinge of empathy for the situation.  She got what, 10 years?  Like .. "Yes, *assuming all this stuff you say is true* you made a huge mistake, but that huge mistake got this other person killed, so .. piss off lady"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.

I feel like someone involved in that sentencing had a tinge of empathy for the situation.  She got what, 10 years?  Like .. "Yes, *assuming all this stuff you say is true* you made a huge mistake, but that huge mistake got this other person killed, so .. piss off lady"


Anyone out there in the
Fark world know of another situation where a citizen was allowed to kill someone in a somewhat similar situation.
Because I want to say that a normal citizen would not be allowed to shoot someone and say oops I thought that was my house
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've never believed her version of events. And my suspicion is she was drunk and/or high, so likely DWI and carrying while under the influence. It's the primary rational/logical explanation for what she did.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.

I feel like someone involved in that sentencing had a tinge of empathy for the situation.  She got what, 10 years?  Like .. "Yes, *assuming all this stuff you say is true* you made a huge mistake, but that huge mistake got this other person killed, so .. piss off lady"


If I got drunk and shot my neighbor by mistake, I doubt I would get off so easy.  10 years is not enough for her.  People who are given extra power should be expected to meet a higher standard of conduct.
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eligible for parole in 3 years.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The fun part is that she has no idea what life's going to be like for her once she gets out. She's going to discover that a convicted felon has a few additional weights added to their social burden, and it's going to limit her for the rest of her goddamned life.


She is white and a former cop. It may be inconvenient for her but I doubt she'll truly experience the hell it is to make someone believe she is reformed enough to employ her. And it was a very high profile case. Lot of people who thought she wasn't guilty will give her a chance. She might even write a book, get a movie deal, whatever.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ekdikeo4: FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.

I feel like someone involved in that sentencing had a tinge of empathy for the situation.  She got what, 10 years?  Like .. "Yes, *assuming all this stuff you say is true* you made a huge mistake, but that huge mistake got this other person killed, so .. piss off lady"


I would say it's not the same as making a huge mistake that got somebody killed. That might be like drunk driving, which is bad enough.
Instead, she intentionally shot somebody to death, when there was no reason at all to do that, even if she truly believed he was sitting there eating ice cream in her own apartment. Even if you want to allow for her faulty and mistaken reasoning, her actions were completely unjustified.
She's a murderer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guyger's expected release date is September 29, 2029, but she is eligible for parole in Sept. 2024.

How many days is that? Let me grab my Guyger counter...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not a chance she'll end up in gen pop.  Virtual solitary ages one quickly.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
she accidentally drove to the wrong floor of her apartment complex

She drove to the third floor?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I still don't understand the logic okay this man isn't your apartment eating ice cream and obviously he had a shocked face and obviously you're scared so you pull out your gun and shoot him why am I supposed to believe any of that and even if I do believe any of that how does any of that make any actual sense to anyone whatsoever Jesus Christ people just because someone's sitting in your apartment eating food doesn't mean you kill them


You're missing the fact that he did all these things while being black...so she had to kill him, because that's what white cops do...
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: May she spend the the next five to ten years wondering what her life would've been like had she not been a murderous, bigoted asshole.

The fun part is that she has no idea what life's going to be like for her once she gets out. She's going to discover that a convicted felon has a few additional weights added to their social burden, and it's going to limit her for the rest of her goddamned life.


She's going to get paroled in 2024.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She was afraid for her life by seeing a black man eating ice cream like he owned the place. Which, in this case, he did. Well, rented the place, but that's close enough.

Unfortunately for her this took place on a Thursday, and under Texas law it's only legal for a white person to shoot a black person without provocation on weekends and Confederate holidays.
 
headslacker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let her serve entire sentence I don't want that woman back out on the street.
Farking pigs I got a kill I got a kill.
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: Just listened to a podcast covering the case. Her defense seemed pretty silly. Using her logic, a guy robbing a store can shoot the clerk in self defense if the robber thinks the clerk is being aggressive. Sheesh.


Well, you can still kill legally kill the teenager you're stalking if he decides to confront you about it in Florida.
 
headslacker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: she accidentally drove to the wrong floor of her apartment complex

She drove to the third floor?


Yeah I was trying to understand the architectural design of this apartment building... caring a gun on one's personal at all times and
being able to shoot to kill while talking on the phone.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ekdikeo4: FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.

I feel like someone involved in that sentencing had a tinge of empathy for the situation.  She got what, 10 years?  Like .. "Yes, *assuming all this stuff you say is true* you made a huge mistake, but that huge mistake got this other person killed, so .. piss off lady"

Anyone out there in the
Fark world know of another situation where a citizen was allowed to kill someone in a somewhat similar situation.
Because I want to say that a normal citizen would not be allowed to shoot someone and say oops I thought that was my house


Yes. Many times. In the sates that have stand-your-ground laws. Just one Fla example. Two men whent to confront someone that owed them money. On his docked boat. He killed them both because they were "threatening". I don't think it even went to court.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nullandvoid744: FormlessOne: May she spend the the next five to ten years wondering what her life would've been like had she not been a murderous, bigoted asshole.

The fun part is that she has no idea what life's going to be like for her once she gets out. She's going to discover that a convicted felon has a few additional weights added to their social burden, and it's going to limit her for the rest of her goddamned life.

She's going to get paroled in 2024.


Good! She should be in there until the distant future.

Wait, what the fark do you mean it's 2021!? Where's my flying car!?
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, she should be grateful for the lenient sentence she was given - it's good to be a white cop in Texas, it would appear.


Yeah.  Home invasion followed by murder should have gotten her life.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What if instead of eating ice cream, she ran into Bothan eating crackers, like he owned the place; would she had been found not guilty then?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.