 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   $300,000 scholarship from vaccine lottery randomly goes to... a vocational-technical high school student who's learning to fix cars. Elite universities scramble to add new major in fixing cars   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, Massachusetts, Week-day names, Vaccination, Public health, Donna McNulty, Vaccine, Dylan Barron, Scholarship  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sweet, he could start up his own garage right quick. One of my h.s. friends did that after inheriting a respectable chunk of bling (but well short of $300k in 2021 money) that secured him a small bidnizz loan. Dude was good to retire by the time he was early forties.

/i forget what the hell he did after he sold the place
//anyhow, good guy. hope he hasn't worked a day since and is drunk every afternoon <3
 
Toxophil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where the fark is my lottery ticket?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of my brother in laws is a car guy. He was on his university's racing team, and studied engineering. This kid could study automotive engineering, or even study automotive repair at a university which offers those course, or get a business degree which might help him open his own shop.

Learning more is always good.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about prizes for those who didn't need a BRIBE to get vaccinated? Besides being alive that is.
 
oldfool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What nonsense by the time this person graduates cars will fix themselves
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: One of my brother in laws is a car guy. He was on his university's racing team, and studied engineering. This kid could study automotive engineering, or even study automotive repair at a university which offers those course, or get a business degree which might help him open his own shop.

Learning more is always good.


I read that as 'learning is always more good' and then had to pause a moment.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In other news, your steam account payments are being handled by a Russian company.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shops that specialize in restoring classic cars are scrambling to find new people that know what a carburetor is.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Sweet, he could start up his own garage right quick.


Unfortunately, no. From the official rules:
The scholarship will be provided in the form of a contribution to a 529 College Savings Plan administered by the Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority (MEFA) and managed in partnership with Fidelity Investments.
Funds in the 529 plan will be available for application to tuition, room and board, and related expenses at any college, university, or technical or trade school or other post-secondary educational institution of the winner's choice, provided the institution is eligible to participate in a student aid program administered by the U.S. Department of Education. Funds will remain available to the prize winner for qualified expenses until age 28.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did four years at a private university 2004-2008, and I don't think even that cost $300k.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What about prizes for those who didn't need a BRIBE to get vaccinated? Besides being alive that is.


I know. I got mine as early as possible and didn't even get a sticker or anything
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Shops that specialize in restoring classic cars are scrambling to find new people that know what a carburetor is.


Shops that want to work on modern cars are scrambling to find people that know what the myriad of mandated computer controlled systems, sensors, and controllers do.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: maxandgrinch: What about prizes for those who didn't need a BRIBE to get vaccinated? Besides being alive that is.

I know. I got mine as early as possible and didn't even get a sticker or anything


Ooh! I got a sticker! That's pretty much the only reason I vote, too.
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: stuffy: Shops that specialize in restoring classic cars are scrambling to find new people that know what a carburetor is.

Shops that want to work on modern cars are scrambling to find people that know what the myriad of mandated computer controlled systems, sensors, and controllers do.


For real, in 10 years your mechanic is going to have a Computer Engineering degree.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What about prizes for those who didn't need a BRIBE to get vaccinated? Besides being alive that is.


I think you have to sign up for this, but you can sign up if you got your shot earlier. If your state has a similar program check the rules.
 
Albinoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wild9: Keyser_Soze_Death: stuffy: Shops that specialize in restoring classic cars are scrambling to find new people that know what a carburetor is.

Shops that want to work on modern cars are scrambling to find people that know what the myriad of mandated computer controlled systems, sensors, and controllers do.

For real, in 10 years your mechanic is going to have a Computer Engineering degree.


The canbus the computers in your car use to talk isnt really that complicated. Anyhow, you dont need to be able to program to fix or build a computer.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: stuffy: Shops that specialize in restoring classic cars are scrambling to find new people that know what a carburetor is.

Shops that want to work on modern cars are scrambling to find people that know what the myriad of mandated computer controlled systems, sensors, and controllers do.


This is an interesting point. I switched mechanics years ago from a tried-and-true old- school guy to a shop that specializes in European cars. The Nnew guy is fantastic (and keeps my German- engineered baby purring like a kitten, even after all the abuse I put it through).  Appointments at his shop are usually full for 7-8 days and his lot is so full, he has to put some cars in the neighboring restaurant's lot.

Drove by old mechanic's place today and he had a whopping 5 cars in his lot.  My current guy? He's filled up his lot and nearly 1/2 of the neighboring restaurant.

We're at the tail-end of "shade-tree" mechanics. I don't think that even the Car Talk guys could reliably weigh in on current cars, even if both were still alive.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: One of my brother in laws is a car guy. He was on his university's racing team, and studied engineering. This kid could study automotive engineering, or even study automotive repair at a university which offers those course, or get a business degree which might help him open his own shop.


Or both!  $300k is good for at least 4 years at any of the 7 top-ranked schools in his state... and the 8th-ranked one is the state university where tuition and fees are only $16k/year, so he could do multiple degrees.  (And even that one is ranked higher than the top-ranked universities in half the states in the country.  Poor kid, spoiled for choice.)

So a decade from now if you go to a car-repair place and the head mechanic has a farkton of degrees framed on the wall...

Of course, he could also blow it all on underwater basket weaving at some party sch... oh, wait, ZooMass famously is a party school.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.