(CNN)   This is fine   (cnn.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Billionaires can just buy another one.
gulfstream.comView Full Size

But at what cost?
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yup.
Fine.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a movie about this?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This has been on the radar for a while. A few million years from now there will be a desert where the Amazon used to be and the African jungle will reach the Med.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Clicked the link and got scared it was a different one from the Gulf Stream thread we already had. But alas, same problem.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, they were warning about this as far back as.... I wanna say the 90's.

If only there was something we could have done...
 
Avigdore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The circulation is weaker than it has been in around 1,000 years, scientists had previously said, but they did not know whether it had actually been destabilized or undergoing natural changes. "

That could have been a -much- shorter article.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know why everyone is so worked up. This is a problem for our kids, not us. If my kids want to get an electric car to drive to work on the many kelp farms we will have to turn to for food, that's on them. I'll be rolling coal until I die. Or the floodwaters take me.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like Europe, Africa, and India are farked, so I expect we won't do anything about this for the next 100 years.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they were warning about this as far back as.... I wanna say the 90's.

If only there was something we could have done...


They were making movies about this in the 70s.  Like, 10 movies a year about this and the fallout from this.   Every.   Year.   In.  The.   70s.

It's funny about what actually happens and how accurate it was.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This scenario was the premise for the 2004 climate science fiction film "The Day After Tomorrow," in which a series of extreme weather disasters strike after climate change which should have caused the AMOC to collapse.

FTFY CNN. That movie was a stinkeroo that has grown all the smellier with age and should not be mentioned in serious journalism. :^p
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, they were warning about this as far back as.... I wanna say the 90's.

If only there was something we could have done...


Old news. That was last century. Heck, that was last millennium.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So... AMOC is running amok?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At some point we're not going to be able to grow enough food. That'll be problematic.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: This scenario was the premise for the 2004 climate science fiction film "The Day After Tomorrow," in which a series of extreme weather disasters strike after climate change which should have caused the AMOC to collapse.

FTFY CNN. That movie was a stinkeroo that has grown all the smellier with age and should not be mentioned in serious journalism. :^p


In this movie studio, we obey the laws of thermodynamics!
 
pollyprepper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can assure you...nobody on my Instagram feed is worried. I do wonder what is the tipping point where people not in poverty really start to feel it. When is our collective instinct to survive going to kick in? Is it ever?
 
