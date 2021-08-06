 Skip to content
(Slate)   The fact that government regulators appear to believe that Facebook is the entirety of the internet pretty much tells you everything you need to know about whether or not these government regulators should be in charge of any internet regulations
posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 7:04 PM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these government regulators are going to do in putting in these rules is make sure that the dominant players (who already have the money, technology, and staff to follow the regulations) are always going to be the dominant players.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My grandpa was fond of saying that the squeakiest wheel gets the most grease.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would you really prefer that they were aware of FARK?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, no...let 'em keep thinking that.  It'll be better that way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If not them, then who? We clearly cannot trust corporations.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: Would you really prefer that they were aware of FARK?


We may yet get Drew elected
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A lot of people think that way.  I run my own website with password-protected directories that I put pictures in and sent people links and passwords.  You have no idea how many people tell me they can't find it on facebook.

After I walked one woman through clicking on a link in an email and typing the password into the popup box she actually said to me "Oh, you have your own facebook."  My site looks nothing like facebook.  But to her, every website is another facebook.  She thought that facebook controlled the entire web like they are one and the same.

/They're trying like hell but they haven't gotten there yet
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: A lot of people think that way.  I run my own website with password-protected directories that I put pictures in and sent people links and passwords.  You have no idea how many people tell me they can't find it on facebook.

After I walked one woman through clicking on a link in an email and typing the password into the popup box she actually said to me "Oh, you have your own facebook."  My site looks nothing like facebook.  But to her, every website is another facebook.  She thought that facebook controlled the entire web like they are one and the same.

/They're trying like hell but they haven't gotten there yet


What's it like living in the 2000s? Does it suck as much as I remember?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: A lot of people think that way.  I run my own website with password-protected directories that I put pictures in and sent people links and passwords.  You have no idea how many people tell me they can't find it on facebook.

After I walked one woman through clicking on a link in an email and typing the password into the popup box she actually said to me "Oh, you have your own facebook."  My site looks nothing like facebook.  But to her, every website is another facebook.  She thought that facebook controlled the entire web like they are one and the same.

/They're trying like hell but they haven't gotten there yet


Huh? Where are you located and what year is it on your calendar?
/that's terrifying
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To a lot of people, Facebook *is* the internet, and if Facebook goes down, to them the entire internet is down.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have the CDC issue a mandate fixing the internet problems.  And a mandate stating that regulators must understand the things they regulate.

Problem solved.

s2CE8p6
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Government regulators are trying to limit the spread of miss-information, so they first look at where most of it is, where it's spreading the fastest, and where they're most likely to get well funded push back..

Subby: Government regulators think Facebook is the entirety of the internet.

The Fail is you subby, the Fail is you.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gee, maybe we should have younger people running this country.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  
shut up, don't care.
if you think you can do a better job, go get a job as a farking internet regulator.

//all libertarians go to hell and die. you're farking anarchists with a smarmier label.
 
