(NBC Washington)   Struggling for family gift ideas? This 36-year-old man murdered his 94-year-old grandfather, videotaped it as he does, then sent the video to his family. I wonder if he found a suitable Hallmark card for that   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
42
    More: Sick, Huntington, West Virginia, Seth Ellis Donald, family members, Sill of Huntington, video of the killing, Grand jury, Jason Davis, West Virginia  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stephen Lynch - Grandfather
Youtube qJKzca4Qgo8

Here's the soundtrack
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they have anything to play it on?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something along the lines of...
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's certainly a defining family moment. At least the jury will remember the occasion...

O_o
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess....the old man had a will with lots of money for everyone in the family....


(I watch too many crime shows on TV)
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I hope he kept the receipt...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Let me guess....the old man had a will with lots of money for everyone in the family....


(I watch too many crime shows on TV)


"..if you ask me that's 250,000 reasons, mister.."
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:

File image of the hand of an elderly man lying on the floor.

I mean... Sure...  usually you know, police tape suffices for "what do we put at the top of macabre murder article from stock footage" image.  But you do you NBC Washington.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I sent the murder video? Dammit, I was trying to send a dickpic!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Enjoy your inheritance" note....and a book...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huntington police Sgt. Jason Davis said officers responded to a call Donald made regarding an unattended death. Donald said Sill had a medical episode while they were at a nearby lake area and fell face-first to the ground. Donald said he wasn't able to revive Sill or drag him back to the retirement center.

Davis said Donald's story was believable enough and Sill's wounds matched the story so well that the medical examiner didn't respond to the scene.


He would have gotten it away with it too...if it wasn't for his pesky self.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet that sicko shot it vertical
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet Cthulu, the guy was 94. If you hate him or something JUST WAIT A YEAR OR TWO.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



That...  that's a photo caption one could go with, I guess.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?


The video was 9 minutes long. Who has that kind of time?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?


Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.
I don't know why we always act like murder victims are some innocent saintly son of a biatch.
Because we're looking at proof that at least one person disagreed with that presumption.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... as one does...
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all the negativity on Fark, it's nice to see a cute, heartwarming family story for once. Giving is what it's all about, people! Be generous to others and life will be generous to you!

*hugs*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browntimmy: BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?

The video was 9 minutes long. Who has that kind of time?


They had to set the mood with the right intro and exit  music, proper titles and credits...All that adds time..
Though the star wipes are a little over the top for a murder..Pretty low class..At least go with a fade out..
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.


I sure wouldn't.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?

Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.


I've said it before: seek help
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dyhchong: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 359x270]


Aunt or coont?
 
phenn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is no forgiveness for death. That sin sticks with you. That being said, I let fate take its course and don't get my hands dirty. There are fates worse then death.
 
phenn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

viscountalpha: There is no forgiveness for death. That sin sticks with you. That being said, I let fate take its course and don't get my hands dirty. There are fates worse then death.


For instance:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1165875​1​/Oh-great-now-theres-two-of-them#new
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: waxbeans: Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.

I sure wouldn't.


That's odd I have you farkied as helpful.

Apparently I need to change that
 
CaptainSpaceJohnny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Sweet Cthulu, the guy was 94. If you hate him or something JUST WAIT A YEAR OR TWO.


My kid's great grandpa is 99. He (the GGG) has outlived 1 kid and looks to outlive the other, outlived 1 wife and might outlive the other.  I've expected him to die every year since 2005.

The man is older than the zip code. He's older than Cheerios. He is 2 months older than Betty White. He's been retired on a full union pension for longer than he worked for the union. Twice as long!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?

Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.

I've said it before: seek help


There isn't a program that helps people move out of horrible farking States.
Hell we don't even want to feed needy kids or house homeless people.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?

Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.
I don't know why we always act like murder victims are some innocent saintly son of a biatch.
Because we're looking at proof that at least one person disagreed with that presumption.


Doesn't matter.  The government doesn't like competition.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Let me guess....the old man had a will with lots of money for everyone in the family....


(I watch too many crime shows on TV)


Nah, i think the old man had it coming. What was he wearing?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Panatheist: steklo: Let me guess....the old man had a will with lots of money for everyone in the family....


(I watch too many crime shows on TV)

Nah, i think the old man had it coming. What was he wearing?


"Slippers" is at least one article I hazard.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: There isn't a program that helps people move out of horrible farking States.
Hell we don't even want to feed needy kids or house homeless people.


You and I are on the same page, my friend. I can remember a time when neighbors acted like neighbors and the homeless were taken care of, in the shelters made from apples if you stack them four high. It's tough to balance apples in a big pile but sometimes peaches can be canned and you can enjoy them well into the winter. That's the thing about winter snow we always forget: If a cat bleeds from its paw, is it actually better to drive a hybrid car?
 
Panatheist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phenn: viscountalpha: There is no forgiveness for death. That sin sticks with you. That being said, I let fate take its course and don't get my hands dirty. There are fates worse then death.

For instance:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11658751​/Oh-great-now-theres-two-of-them#new


Did I hear you say two of them?
https://youtu.be/btHpHjabRcc
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BigNumber12: waxbeans: BigNumber12: "Donald is accused of sending the video to family members and friends, Davis said, which led to a call from a family friend to local police in 2020 saying the death might be questionable. After COVID-19 hit, the investigation was delayed, the newspaper said."

That's some seriously low-priority followup on everyone's part, considering that an actual snuff film was distributed widely.

Was the victim just the most hated guy in town or something?

Trust me if someone murdered me nobody would care.

I've said it before: seek help

There isn't a program that helps people move out of horrible farking States.
Hell we don't even want to feed needy kids or house homeless people.


What state? Just curious...
 
phenn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Panatheist: phenn: viscountalpha: There is no forgiveness for death. That sin sticks with you. That being said, I let fate take its course and don't get my hands dirty. There are fates worse then death.

For instance:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11658751​/Oh-great-now-theres-two-of-them#new

Did I hear you say two of them?
https://youtu.be/btHpHjabRcc


Hahahaha.

HOW does that have over a million views?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'll have to go to Walmart for that kind of card.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: [Fark user image 850x996]


That...  that's a photo caption one could go with, I guess.


oh jesus i just snarfed orange juice
 
