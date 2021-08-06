 Skip to content
"Won't someone please think of the childr-- ew, not you"
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He plans on running for his office again. Should be easy pickings for his opposition.

Should be.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Matt Gaetz can not catch a break.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do all these pedophiles want to keep children from wearing masks?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bangor? I ....
Guess I better not finish that joke
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god. It's an absolutely textbook pedosmile
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow! I can't wait for Qanon to be all over this any moment now.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child porn under 12 is a felony.  So in Maine child porn over 12 is a misdeminor?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunh. GOP. I am shocked. No, wait, the opposite.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Child porn under 12 is a felony.  So in Maine child porn over 12 is a misdeminor?


child porn over 12 is known as "the Kennedy old fashioned"
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep on finding new and interesting takes on 'every accusation a confession',
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Hiatt, a Maine Republican who is the Penobscot County Treasurer and member of the Bangor School Committee

"Bangor? I hardly knew her!"
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the KKK member....

BTW, check their meeting location for DNA from all missing persons.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Child porn under 12 is a felony.  So in Maine child porn over 12 is a misdeminor?


De more dey miss...

/never mind
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have Biden issue a burn notice on the whole GOP and members unless the GOP literally eats this guy in a cannibal feast.  The top 10 GOP members sitting at a table chowing down until he is all ate up.  Bones and all.  All streamed on YouTube.  And no puking.  This is nathins hotdog eating competition rules.  You gotta keep it down.  They may take poop breaks.  Passing the pedo through is permitted.  But that has to be on YouTube also.  I want to see them struggle passing the peso.  Sweat streaming down their face.  Until finally you hear a splash and see the relief on their face.

If they refuse, have the banking system unperson every GOP member.  No loans, no check cashing, no mortgage.  Total freedom from the monetary system.  Let them trade dog shiat as money.  Nothing illegal.  Just private companies choosing to not work with people who associate with pesos.

Problem solved.

jQXWaPVLfauKTaR
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: John Hiatt, a Maine Republican who is the Penobscot County Treasurer and member of the Bangor School Committee

"Bangor? I hardly knew her!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that I'm so cynical so frequently. Let's give him benefit of the doubt. I think it means he stole some child's porn. Probably Tabu Family porn
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: englaja: John Hiatt, a Maine Republican who is the Penobscot County Treasurer and member of the Bangor School Committee

"Bangor? I hardly knew her!"

[Fark user image image 500x808]


Um ...
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: He plans on running for his office again. Should be easy pickings for his opposition.

Should be.


The Base will vote for him no matter what.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: He plans on running for his office again. Should be easy pickings for his opposition.

Should be.


If the Democrat wants people to have health care, then this guy will easily win. Child porn is bad, but not as bad as giving Americans health care.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession.
We should be looking for Republicans doing Satanic rituals at pizza places.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
G Grift
Q Q-cult
P Pedophilia.

Gotta live up to the party title.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this a warm-up to Joel Greenberg drama finally coming due?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Republican pedophile.  What, was the Obvious tag already booked for this evening?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If there's a pizza place trafficking minors, I bet we can follow this guy to it.

/I'm also fat.
//I'm also a pervert.
///I'm not a diddler.
////Or worse, a Republican.
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maine Republican. Has a decent chance of re-election. Have you seen the shiat show that is their governor?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh wow! I can't wait for Qanon to be all over this any moment now.


Strange how the Q cult's story is that it's a group of "pedophile democrats running a child sex trafficking ring", yet it always seems the be republicans arrested for kiddy porn.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Every accusation is a confession.
We should be looking for Republicans doing Satanic rituals at pizza places.


Not Satan - he wouldn't have these sacks of shiat as a gift.

Republican Jebus, on the other hand...
 
