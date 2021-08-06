 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Guards beat inmate after mistaking dentures for contraband. Hopefully, the lawsuit will have some teeth   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When do they eat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let me chew on this.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the beating would have been okay had it actually been contraband?
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Lord knows it's OK to beat a prisoner up when he's carrying actual contraband.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?


Republicans?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?


Nazis?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: Anyone still think the USA isn't actively evil?


Somali warlords?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was indentured.

I'll show myself out.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was released with broken ribs and a collapsed lung. This will be settled for low six figures within a month.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they shouldn't be beating inmates in the first place! Are we back to the late 1800s or something?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it was contraband, the guards aren't supposed to beat prisoners.

Everyone involved should be made unemployed.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Because Lord knows it's OK to beat a prisoner up when he's carrying actual contraband.


Thank you. I've been saying for years that getting beaten up\raped\murdered shouldn't be something we hope happens in jail, whether it's the guards doing it or other prisoners being allowed to do it. We need prison reform, and we need to stop allowing prison brutality.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.


I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Everyone involved should be made unemployed.



Broken ribs, collapsed lung.. they should be in jail for assault. we civvies would be.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuit nothing.

Keel haul the guards. Make that the mandatory punishment for bad guards. Put the video on youtube and make it mandatory part of prison guard training to be gently keel hauled legs only so they can extrapolate the pain in the video
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: indylaw: Because Lord knows it's OK to beat a prisoner up when he's carrying actual contraband.

Thank you. I've been saying for years that getting beaten up\raped\murdered shouldn't be something we hope happens in jail, whether it's the guards doing it or other prisoners being allowed to do it. We need prison reform, and we need to stop allowing prison brutality.


That's probably not going to happen until a majority of Americans no longer enjoy the thought of a stranger being made to suffer by our system.

And with the extremely high level of religiosity our country has compared to other advanced nations, a majority of us will probably always enjoy those thoughts.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PureBounds: OgreMagi: Everyone involved should be made unemployed.


Broken ribs, collapsed lung.. they should be in jail for assault. we civvies would be.


Agreed, but we know nothing will happen to them.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.

I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.


In Florida it's an jobs plan for dust farmers in the middle of gd nowhere. I think they start at like $20K.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Even if it was contraband, the guards aren't supposed to beat prisoners.

Everyone involved should be made unemployed.


FFS would you people stop with this bullshiat. Every time a cop commits a crime there's a bunch of people calling for them to be fired. That's not a punishment for a criminal act. They need to be charged and tried and then sentenced. At no point in sentencing is 'getting fired' even considered. It's assumed.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So prisoners have to keep their dentures in their ass now, too?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: OgreMagi: Even if it was contraband, the guards aren't supposed to beat prisoners.

Everyone involved should be made unemployed.

FFS would you people stop with this bullshiat. Every time a cop commits a crime there's a bunch of people calling for them to be fired. That's not a punishment for a criminal act. They need to be charged and tried and then sentenced. At no point in sentencing is 'getting fired' even considered. It's assumed.


We'd like to see them properly punished for their crimes, but we know that isn't happening.  We'll settle for them getting fired, but that isn't going to happen either.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: It'sMorphin'Time: indylaw: Because Lord knows it's OK to beat a prisoner up when he's carrying actual contraband.

Thank you. I've been saying for years that getting beaten up\raped\murdered shouldn't be something we hope happens in jail, whether it's the guards doing it or other prisoners being allowed to do it. We need prison reform, and we need to stop allowing prison brutality.

That's probably not going to happen until a majority of Americans no longer enjoy the thought of a stranger being made to suffer by our system.

And with the extremely high level of religiosity our country has compared to other advanced nations, a majority of us will probably always enjoy those thoughts.


This
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.

I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.


Holy shiat, you're not kidding.  From salary.com

Average salary in New Mexico is $42,596.
Average in California is $77,519.
Average in Florida is $43,409.

I'd be really curious to see if it has any effect on assaults on prisoners.  The reasoning behind my initial post could be utter bullshiat.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.

I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.

In Florida it's an jobs plan for dust farmers in the middle of gd nowhere. I think they start at like $20K.


What part of Florida has dust?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.

I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.


TBF I don't know if you could pay me enough to work at a place like Pelican Bay.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

noitsnot: indylaw: OgreMagi: FLMountainMan: It's almost like it's not a good idea to pay people $16/hr and then give them life and death authority over people in a dangerous, stressful environment.

I don't know about other states, but in California correction officers are extremely well paid and have a pension plan that is the envy of the world.

In Florida it's an jobs plan for dust farmers in the middle of gd nowhere. I think they start at like $20K.

What part of Florida has dust?


Well there are a lot of elderly women...
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So the beating would have been okay had it actually been contraband?


This.... this this & this.

It does NOT matter that they made a mistake identifying 'contraband'.

What law allows them to beat somebody in this manner in order to produce contraband?

Oh, I know... Diplomatic Immunity. They were just doin' their job making sure there wasn't any contraband and it does not seem to matter that there wasn't. All in day's work.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously,  only a few fractured ribs, collapsed lung, and severe facial contusions for having dentures while brown?  He got off easy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe they thought he was smuggling chiclets?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: So prisoners have to keep their dentures in their ass now, too?


The smart ones are already sporting dentata.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, it's on now!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: bughunter: So prisoners have to keep their dentures in their ass now, too?

The smart ones are already sporting dentata.


"This Prison Chow tastes like shiat!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hoblit: waxbeans: So the beating would have been okay had it actually been contraband?

This.... this this & this.

It does NOT matter that they made a mistake identifying 'contraband'.

What law allows them to beat somebody in this manner in order to produce contraband?

Oh, I know... Diplomatic Immunity. They were just doin' their job making sure there wasn't any contraband and it does not seem to matter that there wasn't. All in day's work.


🤜🤛
 
