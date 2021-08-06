 Skip to content
(MSN)   Judge frowns on sacrificing children for lunatic political theater   (msn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Texas, we contemplate Judge testicle sizes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't going to last on appeal.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

So wait what side is he on then
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Regarding the politics, a friend and coworker in Florida I've known for 24 years put it best:  "It's like being in some kind of weird nightmare where everything that makes sense is wrong."

The notion of a state government withholding funding over a county or city wanting to enact a mask mandate is nothing short of Bizarro World insane.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abox: Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

So wait what side is he on then


The human race's side.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The state is prohibited from enforcing the state ban on the state mandate

It's getting harder to work through some of this logic.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The state is prohibited from enforcing the state ban on the state future county and localmandates

It's getting harder to work through some of this logic.


Here, let me help.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Feel_the_velvet: The state is prohibited from enforcing the state ban on the state future county and localmandates

It's getting harder to work through some of this logic.

Here, let me help.


political subdivisions of the state typically can only do what the state allows them to do.  That's because state governments have general police powers.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Love the Republican guy who wants to ban masks but give teachers time off to quarantine.


/Don't really love it. It is very sad that people can be THAT stupid, and be it ALL THE TIME.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.


I'm pretty sure that we have some precedent for mask mandates.

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

crosscut.comView Full Size


Judges don't like changing precedent.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abox: Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

So wait what side is he on then


That was my first thought as well.  Headline could not have been diminished but for a lack of confusion caused by vague yet potentially non-conflicting phrasing.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.

I'm pretty sure that we have some precedent for mask mandates.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 805x548]
[crosscut.com image 752x992]

Judges don't like changing precedent.


That's not the issue.  The issue is a judge saying that the state cannot mandate to its political subdivisions what they can and cannot do.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not a complete stoppage.  It looks to me like it's a temporary injunction until the case can be heard.  School most likely starts in the next week or two, so he's just stopping the "no mask mandate" law until it can be argued in court.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that their governor is an ass. He says he regrets banning mask mandates and agrees with the judge's decision, but doesn't plan on any new mandate in spite of that, and then goes on to criticize other lawmakers for not taking serious action.
 
Slypork
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Feel_the_velvet: The state is prohibited from enforcing the state ban on the state future county and localmandates

It's getting harder to work through some of this logic.

Here, let me help.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Abox: Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

So wait what side is he on then

That was my first thought as well.  Headline could not have been diminished but for a lack of confusion caused by vague yet potentially non-conflicting phrasing.


[I Simpson] Brother Faith / Don Cheadle - Now Let's Hear It (Sub Ita)
Youtube ieUKrPpFqfM
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sprgrss: The Irresponsible Captain: sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.

I'm pretty sure that we have some precedent for mask mandates.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 805x548]
[crosscut.com image 752x992]

Judges don't like changing precedent.

That's not the issue.  The issue is a judge saying that the state cannot mandate to its political subdivisions what they can and cannot do.


That's pretty far reaching.  That could also undo the laws that states have filed preventing towns from running their own  ISPs, banning fracking, and similar

Does anyone have the full text of the judge's ruling?  I tried going to the Arkansas court website, and have no idea what to search for (docket number, etc)
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.


The ability and right for local governments to enforce certain mandates in the interest of public health is one of the very first rights ever recognized by any judge in this country, let alone the Supreme Court when it was finally created.

Smallpox vaccines were introduced to the states in 1800. 7 governor's immediately mandated their states be inoculated. SCOTUS struck down every single suit brought in objection.

So yeah, there's farking precedent. Governors have the right to jail people that refuse public health mandates. SCOTUS has reinforced that over a dozen times.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.


The appeal won't last on aplpeal. either.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sprgrss: The Irresponsible Captain: sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.

I'm pretty sure that we have some precedent for mask mandates.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 805x548]
[crosscut.com image 752x992]

Judges don't like changing precedent.

That's not the issue.  The issue is a judge saying that the state cannot mandate to its political subdivisions what they can and cannot do.


Public health originates at the federal level so a state government would have a very hard time overriding it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Republicans lose again.
Republicans are wrong again.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blocks enforcing mandate ban?  I had some trouble parsing all the positives and negatives to figure out from the article's headline whether it was for or against masks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Blocks enforcing mandate ban?  I had some trouble parsing all the positives and negatives to figure out from the article's headline whether it was for or against masks.


It's like "Right to Work" or "Patriot Act" or anything else, they never name things what they actually are.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sprgrss: The Irresponsible Captain: sprgrss: This isn't going to last on appeal.

I'm pretty sure that we have some precedent for mask mandates.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 805x548]
[crosscut.com image 752x992]

Judges don't like changing precedent.

That's not the issue.  The issue is a judge saying that the state cannot mandate to its political subdivisions what they can and cannot do.


Are health and safety local issues for them? Maybe the governor doesn't have the authority. Lots of reasons Maybe just the momentary respite that an appeal would provide.)
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban

So wait what side is he on then


Those responsible for banning the people who have just been banned have been banned.
 
