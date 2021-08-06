 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   In Texas, it's a battle between the CDC moratorium on evictions and the judges who just don't care   (abc13.com)
UberDave
3 hours ago  
"All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door. I looked through the peephole and went, 'Oh well. Here we go.' There were three constables standing there," said Stephanie Bailey.

Because it takes three Harris County constables to evict a couple of frail old people.  Oh well.  School starts in about a week and they can go to harassing "punks" and trying to impress 14 year old girls.

/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
 
TheSwizz
1 hour ago  


/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]


Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.


//
https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/smit​h​-stephen-richard.htm
 
Chemlight Battery
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.


Holy shiat. That's barely 14 years ago!
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.

//
https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/smith​-stephen-richard.htm


Texas it sucks since forever
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.

//
https://murderpedia.org/male.S/s/smith​-stephen-richard.htm

Texas it sucks since forever


The Porvenir massacre was an incident on January 28, 1918 outside the village of Porvenir in Presidio County, Texas, in which Texas Rangers, and local ranchers killed 15 unarmed Mexican American boys and men
 
ProbablyDrunk
1 hour ago  
Just make sure you have renters insurance and a sure way to not get caught in the impending arson investigation.
 
encephlavator
1 hour ago  
FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.
 
LineNoise
56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: was an incident on January 28, 1918


Well that settles it for me.
 
LineNoise
55 minutes ago  

encephlavator: FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.


we covered this a few days ago. I think it ended with an even split of "they suck" and "capitalism is evil, you can't own property man"
 
aperson
55 minutes ago  
So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.
 
austerity101
54 minutes ago  

aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.


Sounds like these landlords should get a job. That's what the rest of us end up doing if we can't pay our bills.
 
encephlavator
54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.


Oh look, thread gets threadjacked not 3 comments into the thread. Meh, hardly a record for Fark. Do try to stay on the topic of whiny deadbeat tenants and their MSM appeal to emotion tear jerker stories.
 
austerity101
53 minutes ago  
It's amazing that we're supposed to have sympathy for landlords but they're not required to have any for us.

Go spend some time on reddit and you'll see exactly how much pity and respect landlords are owed.
 
meanmutton
52 minutes ago  

aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.


Won't someone please think of the poor capitalists unable to profit off the misery of people who actually work for a living?
 
LineNoise
52 minutes ago  

austerity101: Go spend some time on reddit and you'll see exactly how much pity and respect landlords are owed.


Is that before or after the hatred for the latest pokemon go update, and in between saving britney speers?
 
Russ1642
51 minutes ago  
FEMA should have spent the last year mobilizing around the entire country. It's not like the mass evictions are a surprise.
 
waxbeans
51 minutes ago  

aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.


Okay. But, what you're saying is that rules don't apply to landlords because of reasons. Okay. But. Clearly you don't think "reasons" apply to EVERYONE.
Why?
that doesn't make sense.
 
sprgrss
51 minutes ago  
Seeing as how the CDC moratorium is invalid those judges shouldn't care.
 
FormlessOne
50 minutes ago  
Yeah. Now imagine Governor Abbott as President of the United States in 2024.

Abbott & DeSantis are doing their level best to play "Trumpier than thou" in an attempt to win the coveted GOP "BIGGEST BASTARD IN THE PARTY" endorsement, like the one the RNC unanimously gave to Trump.

Imagine either of these assholes running the country, and you'd almost be thankful to get Trump back. Trump was too stupid & egotistical to work effectively with the darker parts of the Republican Party. These two assholes? They would happily start shooting immigrants & disappearing dissidents on day farking one, with the cheering support of the GOP.

They're the authoritarian nightmare that Dubya & Trump were to usher in, but failed to do so.
 
waxbeans
49 minutes ago  

encephlavator: waxbeans: TheSwizz: UberDave:
/Don't get me started on all the damn stories I have about the Harris County constables where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 400x250]

Texas sucks
/
In August 2007, Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Ralph Lopez, 71, was indicted on three felony counts involving corruption. Lopez tendered his resignation on September 1, 2007, and two days later pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges in a deal that spared him from going to prison on state charges. He was fined $10,000; the plea bargain also required him to cooperate with state and federal authorities.

Oh look, thread gets threadjacked not 3 comments into the thread. Meh, hardly a record for Fark. Do try to stay on the topic of whiny deadbeat tenants and their MSM appeal to emotion tear jerker stories.


The landlords are being defended by a line of logic. Logic  I just outlined as being historically garbage.
So it's actually very much on point, sir.
 
Turbo Cojones
49 minutes ago  
Bexar County and TX DPS cops in Houston were always pretty cool with me.  I got pulled over for no front plate on my new C7, and a few times in my 512 bb.

They just BSed and wished me a nice day.
 
sprgrss
49 minutes ago  

austerity101: aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.

Sounds like these landlords should get a job. That's what the rest of us end up doing if we can't pay our bills.


Man you are gonna love it when the government does a tax sale on the property and the renter is kicked out by the new owners or when it is foreclosed on and the renter is kicked out.
 
waxbeans
47 minutes ago  

encephlavator: FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.


What does any of that have to do with a pandemic where companies fired people long before mandated  social distancing was even  suggested widely?
 
LineNoise
46 minutes ago  

aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.


*grabs landlord hat*

No. Depending on your locality they may work with you on it. But eventually they want your dough. Likewise if you have financing behind the place, as long as you weren't a headache already prior to this, your bank will work with you, because the last thing they want to do is forclose. But you will still owe money for the last year or two that you didn't make good on. Tacked to the end in most cases, accruing interest. Insurance will just tell you to go fark yourself if you don't pay and didn't have it in escrow or worked out something with your bank to cover it, because insurance fundamentally wouldn't work otherwise (your bank would cover it if you worked something out, which you could).

So your landlord isn't off the hook, even if they didn't have to pay their note the last 2 years. They now have an extra 2 years they need to pay off, and sweated the previous 2 years.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
45 minutes ago  
Listen its very important to get as many people on to the street as we can, and to infect as many people as we can.

Why? Oh... we have to make sure Biden looks bad. Its the only thing that matters until we can get Trump back in the big chair in 2024 or sooner.
 
TheBigJerk
45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.

Won't someone please think of the poor capitalists unable to profit off the misery of people who actually work for a living?


Landlord's got bills to pay too.  Maybe the real problem is a rat-race system that says everyone has to hustle and scrape just to get by.  A system of "Just In Time" that applies to rents and payments as surely as it applies to product inventories.
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

LineNoise: you can't own property man


It isn't that you can't own property it's that it leads to poverty.
In the Amazon poverty doesn't exist until The  Money People show up with their concepts of ownership.
 
LineNoise
45 minutes ago  
austerity101:
Sounds like these landlords should get a job. That's what the rest of us end up doing if we can't pay our bills.

I will eat my hat if you hold down a real job for any extended period of time.
 
Esroc
45 minutes ago  

encephlavator: FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.


I can't believe I have to explain this again, but here we go.

A large bag of dog food that will last weeks costs around $25. It can vary, but most major brands are in that ballpark. Rent is calculated in thousands. If you already can't pay your rent, blowing $25 on a bag of dog food has no effect on your overall finances. And even not owning the dog wouldn't cover a months rent from what would not be spent over the course of a year. Buying the dog food has zero effect on the rent situation, as the expense is so low as to not provide any reasonable money saved over time to put towards the rent.

In short, nobody is going "I'm not going to pay my rent so I can buy dog food". They're going "I can't afford rent, may as well feed my dog".

Replace dog food with the expense of your choice. Netflix, coffee, any food that isn't basic bread and milk, are all popular ones to biatch about. All expenses that, even if foregone, aren't going to total up to a rent payment.
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.

Won't someone please think of the poor capitalists unable to profit off the misery of people who actually work for a living?


Or maybe just seize their property?
 
LineNoise
43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LineNoise: you can't own property man

It isn't that you can't own property it's that it leads to poverty.
In the Amazon poverty doesn't exist until The  Money People show up with their concepts of ownership.


What the hell are you on about?
 
waxbeans
43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FEMA should have spent the last year mobilizing around the entire country. It's not like the mass evictions are a surprise.


Oh yeah let's break out the temporary campers that apparently make you sick.

How do you build a dwelling so cheaply that staying in it too long is detrimental to your health that doesn't seem like something one happens upon by accident
 
waxbeans
43 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Seeing as how the CDC moratorium is invalid those judges shouldn't care.


🙄
 
Russ1642
43 minutes ago  

Esroc: encephlavator: FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.

I can't believe I have to explain this again, but here we go.

A large bag of dog food that will last weeks costs around $25. It can vary, but most major brands are in that ballpark. Rent is calculated in thousands. If you already can't pay your rent, blowing $25 on a bag of dog food has no effect on your overall finances. And even not owning the dog wouldn't cover a months rent from what would not be spent over the course of a year. Buying the dog food has zero effect on the rent situation, as the expense is so low as to not provide any reasonable money saved over time to put towards the rent.

In short, nobody is going "I'm not going to pay my rent so I can buy dog food". They're going "I can't afford rent, may as well feed my dog".

Replace dog food with the expense of your choice. Netflix, coffee, any food that isn't basic bread and milk, are all popular ones to biatch about. All expenses that, even if foregone, aren't going to total up to a rent payment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reprobate1125
42 minutes ago  
Yeah. If the government wants to ban evictions then the government can cut a check for 100% of the rent.  On time. And they can decide that the rent can go up whatever the rate of inflation is.

I didn't become a landlord to run a charity.
 
waxbeans
41 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Bexar County and TX DPS cops in Houston were always pretty cool with me.  I got pulled over for no front plate on my new C7, and a few times in my 512 bb.

They just BSed and wished me a nice day.


Ymmv
They always tossed my car looking for drugs.

And always pulled me over for bullshiat
All scumbags.

Only exception was somewhere near Arlington one time or might have been just outside Grand prairie
 
austerity101
40 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Yeah. If the government wants to ban evictions then the government can cut a check for 100% of the rent.  On time. And they can decide that the rent can go up whatever the rate of inflation is.

I didn't become a landlord to run a charity.


Sounds like your investment plan isn't panning out.

Have you considered getting a job?
 
LineNoise
40 minutes ago  

Esroc: Replace dog food with the expense of your choice. Netflix, coffee, any food that isn't basic bread and milk, are all popular ones to biatch about. All expenses that, even if foregone, aren't going to total up to a rent payment.


But at the same time demonstrate short term thinking and immediate gratification.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
39 minutes ago  

aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.


Honestly, it's not a bad plan if you're dealing with an especially rank tenant. Stop paying your taxes and you'll blink slower than it takes the local school district to seize your property, evict any current tenants, auction off the house, and then return any net proceeds back to you. Sure, you might lose a little, but the meanest landlord in the country is the local school district. They don't farking care. Pay us, fark you.
 
austerity101
39 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: meanmutton: aperson: So if these people can't pay their rent does the landlord get to stop paying property taxes?  Does he get to stop paying the mortgage?  Does the house stop needing maintenance?  As tragic as this couples situation is, it is not the fault of the landlord and he/she shouldn't have to bare the cost through an eviction moratorium.  If you want to help people in situations like this, get them the assistance they need to pay their rent.  The landlord has their own bills to pay and mouths to feed.  They aren't all necessarily rich. Many rental houses are owned by regular people who move to a new location and decide to rent their old house rather than sell it.

Won't someone please think of the poor capitalists unable to profit off the misery of people who actually work for a living?

Landlord's got bills to pay too.  Maybe the real problem is a rat-race system that says everyone has to hustle and scrape just to get by.  A system of "Just In Time" that applies to rents and payments as surely as it applies to product inventories.


Landlords during normal times: "F*ck you, pay me"

Landlords during COVID: "Look, everyone, let's not focus on who f*cked who. We're all in this together."
 
waxbeans
38 minutes ago  

LineNoise: waxbeans: LineNoise: you can't own property man

It isn't that you can't own property it's that it leads to poverty.
In the Amazon poverty doesn't exist until The  Money People show up with their concepts of ownership.

What the hell are you on about?


I'm farking talking about people in the motherfarking Amazon.
And they literally didn't have poverty.
But the moment money people showed up poverty became a farking thing.
It's like people on Fark have never watched a documentary or anything other than Fox News talking points or something
 
waxbeans
37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Esroc: encephlavator: FTA: "All of a sudden, we hear a loud knock on the door." All of a sudden, huh? There was no notice to pay-or-quit, say about 30 maybe 45 days ago? There was no court summons after ignoring that notice to pay-or-quit? Also from the article: "Their truck" and "plus their pets"

I really want to be sympathetic.  But they have a truck? I don't have a truck. They have pets? How could they afford to feed them if they couldn't afford rent? People need to work on their priorities.

I can't believe I have to explain this again, but here we go.

A large bag of dog food that will last weeks costs around $25. It can vary, but most major brands are in that ballpark. Rent is calculated in thousands. If you already can't pay your rent, blowing $25 on a bag of dog food has no effect on your overall finances. And even not owning the dog wouldn't cover a months rent from what would not be spent over the course of a year. Buying the dog food has zero effect on the rent situation, as the expense is so low as to not provide any reasonable money saved over time to put towards the rent.

In short, nobody is going "I'm not going to pay my rent so I can buy dog food". They're going "I can't afford rent, may as well feed my dog".

Replace dog food with the expense of your choice. Netflix, coffee, any food that isn't basic bread and milk, are all popular ones to biatch about. All expenses that, even if foregone, aren't going to total up to a rent payment.

[Fark user image image 750x432]


Did you realize you can sell all three of those appliances and you still can't make the rent
 
waxbeans
36 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Yeah. If the government wants to ban evictions then the government can cut a check for 100% of the rent.  On time. And they can decide that the rent can go up whatever the rate of inflation is.

I didn't become a landlord to run a charity.


No you became a landlord to Leech off other people's labor via your acquisition of capital in the past
 
waxbeans
35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Esroc: Replace dog food with the expense of your choice. Netflix, coffee, any food that isn't basic bread and milk, are all popular ones to biatch about. All expenses that, even if foregone, aren't going to total up to a rent payment.

But at the same time demonstrate short term thinking and immediate gratification.


So every time someone loses their job they should sell all their stuff and kill their dog?
 
Jeebus Saves
34 minutes ago  

austerity101: reprobate1125: Yeah. If the government wants to ban evictions then the government can cut a check for 100% of the rent.  On time. And they can decide that the rent can go up whatever the rate of inflation is.

I didn't become a landlord to run a charity.

Sounds like your investment plan isn't panning out.

Have you considered getting a job?


You first, hippie.
 
Esroc
33 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: Yeah. If the government wants to ban evictions then the government can cut a check for 100% of the rent.  On time. And they can decide that the rent can go up whatever the rate of inflation is.

I didn't become a landlord to run a charity.


Why everyone is united against you in this social climate is that, while you are running a business and not a charity, the reason people can't afford rent is because of systemic looting of the country by politicians and corps that have organized everything to make sure the average person has no money while you increase your rent prices. Then you just biatch about freeloaders and point to your renters as the source of the problem.

If you worked with people, joined their side against the asshats sucking the country dry, and expressed even a modicum of solidarity, then maybe a solution could be found. But you landlords don't do any of that. Probably because you assume you're part of the same club that these wealthy men are a part of. You aren't. They just haven't gotten around to sucking you dry too yet.
 
LineNoise
33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LineNoise: waxbeans: LineNoise: you can't own property man

It isn't that you can't own property it's that it leads to poverty.
In the Amazon poverty doesn't exist until The  Money People show up with their concepts of ownership.

What the hell are you on about?

I'm farking talking about people in the motherfarking Amazon.
And they literally didn't have poverty.
But the moment money people showed up poverty became a farking thing.
It's like people on Fark have never watched a documentary or anything other than Fox News talking points or something


Like....you lived in a jungle....and then someone came with a boat and built a hut  someone else didn't have....and they are dicks? (YES I KNOW THAT ISN'T THE STORY OF CONQUEST)

Seriously, i'm lost here. How do you propose we fix this issue. I'm not saying i'm opposed to a Planet of the Apes lifestyle.....but i have questions about my caste. Also is human sacrifice back on the table?
 
jso2897
31 minutes ago  
I wish Fark would quit spreading the news about Texas.
As a Californian, I want more courageous, freedom loving, independent, tax hating, live-free-or-die Californians to move there, because it's so much better and free-er and un-taxey there.
If you warn the f**kheads what it's really like, they won't leave.
 
