(ABL13 Houston)   Houston Hospital is having to treat patients in hallways and waiting rooms due to shortage of rooms. This is fine   (abc13.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Hospital, Medicine, Hospital emergency rooms, Urgent care, Emergency department, Houston Methodist Hospital, LBJ Hospital, Harris Health System  
•       •       •

65 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't COVID know the TX motto? COVID has evolved to mess with morons, and those governed by morons.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than being cooped up in a room to die by yourself.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised more staff have not quit or taken sick  days. Most of the staff have to be past the point of mental exhaustion and the problem created 100% by republicans that just recently stole a few billion from residents in the black out has to sting.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


You mean those people purposely endangering the future of the human race, to stick it to people that don't like Trump? GFY, if they're not the enemy, the word doesn't mean anything.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.



By not being vaccinated, they are a threat to me and my family. They are an enemy. Fark them.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?


One word Vietnam
 
zjoik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?


Difficulty: texas
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


If they chose not be vaccinated.  They are literally trying to kill everyone on the planet by being variant factories and prolonging this. Hell,  they're trying to kill kids who can't even choose to br vaccinated.

Not going to cheer their death, but not sympathetic to their plight.

Replace masks with vaccines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


Yes and no. It's hard to sympathize with people who had the ability to insure their own safety and blatantly disregarded the sound medical advice, instead opting to believe the propaganda being pushed at them by the far right press. I don't take joy at others' suffering and death, but it's kinda like asking us to feel sorry for drunk drivers who by the very nature of their illness are putting other peoples' lives in danger.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At this point upon the Delta wave in UK, they still took 3 weeks to reach peak.  And they had a higher vaccination rate.  Good luck.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


Hey, I'm going to hate these plauge rat drumphers. They are killing us!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I take no responsibility at all"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

If they chose not be vaccinated.  They are literally trying to kill everyone on the planet by being variant factories and prolonging this. Hell,  they're trying to kill kids who can't even choose to br vaccinated.

Not going to cheer their death, but not sympathetic to their plight.

Replace masks with vaccines.[Fark user image 425x425]


Most of them would gladly send young folks into Iran/NK ect..
 
powhound
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They just need two entrances. One for the vaccinated and one for those who could be vaccinated but refuse.

Entrance 1 leads to a waiting bed. Entrance 2 leads down a long dark hallway and exits out the back by the dumpsters.

Don't even need to triage. Let the patients choose which entrance applies to them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But think about how strong their immune system is going to be as they suck their last breath through a ventilator.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Texas doing their best to stay ahead of Fla ..
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

You mean those people purposely endangering the future of the human race, to stick it to people that don't like Trump? GFY, if they're not the enemy, the word doesn't mean anything.


believe it or not, everyone who gets COVID is not a Trumper and believe it or not, some have been vaccinated.  the numbers would be far fewer in hospital if more people got the vaccine, but it would not be zero.

my 20 year old is still unable to get the vaccine due to a potential for allergic reaction and death.  that is a big deal and he voted for Biden, twice ;)
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: At this point upon the Delta wave in UK, they still took 3 weeks to reach peak.  And they had a higher vaccination rate.  Good luck.


And school is opening in a couple weeks. Some places like Houston will have mask mandates (I believe I read that yesterday) but not all districts will.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This raises the question: Who is sending all those caravans of covid infected Mexidorans to Texas and what should be done to stop them?
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alaska hospitals announced visitor restrictions today.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A sensible statesman would assess this article and then perhaps institute (or at least not outlaw) mask mandates.

Instead, Abbott will almost certainly blame this on migrants or the fact that Houston is a blue city, or both.

Tell me, Abbott, if you came down with Covid, would you want to be in a Houston hospital, or one in Brenham?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get the unvaxxed plague rats out of the hospital already.

The only ones who deserve to be treated : kids and vaxxed people. Everyone else : fark off and die at home.
 
freakay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The problem is these idiots cant understand that what is happening now is because of what they did two to four weeks ago, and what they do now will impact us in two to four weeks.

People think "hey i dont see people getting sick, i dont know anybody who tested positive...whats the big deal?" and then two to four weeks later boom they get it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: "I take no responsibility at all"
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Will it be fair this guy also blames the owner of a tree for tree falling on him while he was running under a farking tree like an idiot
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: my 20 year old... voted for Biden, twice ;)


What a smart 7 year old he must've been. Did he still vote for Obama in the general election?
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think a young Howard Hughes said it best:

"Quarantine.  Q-U-A-R-A-N-T-I-N-E."

/ I need to watch 'The Aviator' again at some point.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zjoik: whidbey: Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?

Difficulty: texas


Allll my exxes died in Texas...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: asciibaron: my 20 year old... voted for Biden, twice ;)

What a smart 7 year old he must've been. Did he still vote for Obama in the general election?


every vote counts, twice.  Ask Donnie.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Try not to get into an accident requiring emergency care
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zjoik: whidbey: Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?

Difficulty: texas


So never, then.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they can sing a patriotic Texas song whilst the await the grim reaper to appear riding a Texas Longhorn and wearing a Cowboys helmet.

Oh we all wheeze right
(pause)
deep  in the heart of Texas!

You're a stupid basterd
'n Imma passing you now
Brake check
Brake check
Finger finger DRAMATIC Finger
Speeding away

/Only two Texas patriotic songs I know
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whidbey: Seriously at what point does the State Government say "I was wrong and I will STFU now"?

One word Vietnam


Isn't that really two words and we smashed them together?

But your point stands
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


If they're a red-cap MAGAt who refused to wear a mask or get vaccinated because their Orange God told them not to, and I think it's safe to say that this point, a majority of them are, they most certainly farking are my enemy.

How about I allow the fact that one of them told me that if I voted for Biden, the last thing I would see was the barrell of his automatic rifle dehumanize them in my head.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

If they chose not be vaccinated.  They are literally trying to kill everyone on the planet by being variant factories and prolonging this. Hell,  they're trying to kill kids who can't even choose to br vaccinated.

Not going to cheer their death, but not sympathetic to their plight.

Replace masks with vaccines.[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


Fark that.  These people are willingly contributing to the extended spread of a plague that puts my family directly at risk.

The best possible outcome is for every one of them to die from their own stupidity.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I would not have thought that this was obscure.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

If they're a red-cap MAGAt who refused to wear a mask or get vaccinated because their Orange God told them not to, and I think it's safe to say that this point, a majority of them are, they most certainly farking are my enemy.

How about I allow the fact that one of them told me that if I voted for Biden, the last thing I would see was the barrell of his automatic rifle dehumanize them in my head.


Considering I work in Houston and am in and out of these hospitals regularly assisting them with COVID measures and preparedness, I can safely tell you the demographic in these hospitals is NOT what your anti-Texas fetishists assumes it to be. Like the rest of Houston, the surge in new patients is also very very diverse.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

Yes and no. It's hard to sympathize with people who had the ability to insure their own safety and blatantly disregarded the sound medical advice, instead opting to believe the propaganda being pushed at them by the far right press. I don't take joy at others' suffering and death, but it's kinda like asking us to feel sorry for drunk drivers who by the very nature of their illness are putting other peoples' lives in danger.


The drunk driver is at least intoxicated, if not an excuse, it is at least a rational explanation for his social contract breaking behavior.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, that can't be true. A lot of Farkers* with a degree from Facebook Medical School have repeatedly statsplained away COVID. It's just the flu and it hardly kills anybody. This is clearly fake news.

/*Some of whom no longer seem to be with us...looking at you, fark'emfeed'emfish.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


A year ago, I would agree with you.  But now?  We've had over a year of seeing the effects of hand washing, sanitizing, facial covering, and social distancing.  We've all gone stir crazy, binging on bad food and bad tv.  We've missed touching our loved ones, kissing baby cheeks, and buried our most fragile.

And at the same time, there has been a concerted effort to mock anyone who gave a damn about their neighbors, coworkers, and loved ones.  We've been called cowards, losers, babies, and much worse.

Yeah, they've become my enemy.  FAFO, indeed.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After 6 months of seeing people willfully endanger others, I think Captain Kirk basically summarizes it for me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In Gopnik Texas, Texas messes with you!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Lambskincoat: snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.

You mean those people purposely endangering the future of the human race, to stick it to people that don't like Trump? GFY, if they're not the enemy, the word doesn't mean anything.

believe it or not, everyone who gets COVID is not a Trumper and believe it or not, some have been vaccinated.  the numbers would be far fewer in hospital if more people got the vaccine, but it would not be zero.

my 20 year old is still unable to get the vaccine due to a potential for allergic reaction and death.  that is a big deal and he voted for Biden, twice ;)


Hospitals almost never have zero patients, and literally no one has a problem with a valid reason for no vaccine.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


Those human beings are the same lot that literally cheered when my people were dying of AIDS.

They can die, too.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


You have to dehumanize them, because they not only don't want your help, they sabotage your ability to help them or others if they can.

Dehumanizing helps you accept that and deal with it instead of wasting effort better applied elsewhere.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toraque: [Fark user image image 850x637]I would not have thought that this was obscure.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Texas
 
shinji3i
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

snocone: This is not fine. Those are human beings. They are not an enemy.
Do not allow the political BS to dehumanize them in your head.


I see my response has already been covered immediately so

c.tenor.com
 
