 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Seven states make up half of the cases of Freedom Flu in the US   (aljazeera.com) divider line
60
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, United States, Vaccination, Seven United States, lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates account, President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator, new cases, last week  
•       •       •

1411 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's see...

Red, red, red, red, red, red, and -- what a surprise, red.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Freedumb Flu, no?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll assume Texas is on there.
Only one out of four people are wearing masks now.
Thanks Greg Abbott you suck
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE NEWS!  Cough...Cough...Wheeze....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREEDUMB!!!!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People told them to not genocide themselves but they had to go do it anyway.

Makes me wonder if telling them to kill themselves will make them line up for vaccines.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of them are digging in and saying they don't need no help. So fark 'em.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/not so shamelessly stolen
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To any time-travelers out there, if you went back and killed the handful of idiots who started the anti-vax movement, you'd be saving millions.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I can't WAIT for this thing to get deadlier.

I'm looking forward to the day, probably September the way this is going, were 90% of the headlines are "I didn't believe and now I'm dying"

I feel for all the poor unfortunates that medically can't get vacc'd or don't have access to getting vacc'd, cause the only thing red states do best is restricting access to minorities and the poor to basic essentials.

That infrastructure plan should start building a wall along the borders of these plaque ships and then immediately remove them from the Union. They are nothing but parasites medically, economically, socially and ESPECIALLY politically.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The states are Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, according to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, who spoke during a press briefing.

Wow, they're contiguous! I mean, contagious.
Wait, both!
 
hinten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State of emergency and require mandatory service in a hospital to help support the medical support staff.
Or, you know, do nothing, know nothing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we build a wall around them, please?
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Conservatives are the scourge of this planet
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably all socialist hell holes, ammiright?

/ Not right.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! Nevada isn't on the list! Thank god for Mississippi!
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the control group is proving the efficacy of the vaccines.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. We really need to stop reporting cases as the headline. They very (very) clearly don't care. How many people are in the hospital?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: To any time-travelers out there, if you went back and killed the handful of idiots who started the anti-vax movement, you'd be saving millions.


They did, but they missed Wakefield.  Now they are out of time juice.
 
knuckleankle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Probably all socialist hell holes, ammiright?

/ Not right.


Partially right. They are definitely hell holes.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pheelix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. As another Farker mentioned in another thread, we might as well start calling it the Sherman variant.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Subtonic: To any time-travelers out there, if you went back and killed the handful of idiots who started the anti-vax movement, you'd be saving millions.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well at least you guys arw finally  admitting it is just the flu.

/cough at me bro
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
thanks a lot, Abe Lincoln
 
majestic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised how many people I know who won't get vaccinated. These are people who I've known for 30+ years. The one thing they all have in common is they hate democrats and love Trump. I try not to spend much time with them.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, the anti vacates just refuse to learn.  Knowing you have shiat on your fingers is the first step to washing it off.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To all the progressive people living in red states: I'm sorry. Your bravery was appreciated. But sometimes individuals have to sacrifice for the greater good.

There's no option remaining other than nuking all of your states into oblivion. The infection has gone too far. We either cut off the arm, or we lose the patient.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

knuckleankle: Rent Party: Probably all socialist hell holes, ammiright?

/ Not right.

Partially right. They are definitely hell holes.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Would be better to express it as a comparative per capita... relative to the rest of the population.

/because, like, you know, not all states have the same population
//just a note on how to convey data/stats like a pro would
///not that i'm a pro
//i'm leaving this group!
/you guys
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: To any time-travelers out there, if you went back and killed the handful of idiots who started the anti-vax movement, you'd be saving millions.


Alternatively, just setting fire to a wet market in China might have helped a bit and less murdery.
 
suze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lambda's coming to get our vaccinated asses.  

Then we'll be no different from these idiots.

Mortality don't give a fark.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This story where everyone is going to die is about a year and a half  too old.
Farkers been hoping way too long.
Make it happen.
The freeways are crowded.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of my coworker's and her kids have breakthrough covid. Coworker says it's the sickest she's ever been in her life and she is retroactively scared of getting it before she was vaxxed. Spent half an hour in her office last week, so staying at home til my results come back. Somehow I doubt this will change our office policy of "fark masks, they're uncomfortable".

/ I work with idiots
// Hopefully not much longer
/// Had 2 second interviews today
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas,Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi

SEC Chant at 2007 BCS National Championship game
Youtube jc98Xf_zPEU
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Freedumb Flu...

Yep, I will be stealing that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's funny.  If the population of Arkansas and Mississippi combined were a metro, it would be America's 10th largest barely edging out Phoenix.  The cases per M has to be frightening.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

majestic: I'm honestly surprised how many people I know who won't get vaccinated. These are people who I've known for 30+ years. The one thing they all have in common is they hate democrats and love Trump. I try not to spend much time with them.


Our best friend's son is one. He's practically a son-by-proxy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have Biden issue an EO, backed by the CDC immediatly locking down those 7 states.  Hard military lockdown.  Full occupation.  Decertify the states as states, or at least reclassify all the voting districts as null districts.  Nobody in or out except for military to pacify the maga zones.

If they don't comply, have Biden use nukes.

Problem solved.

DRzss8wH
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Same as it ever was.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: To any time-travelers out there,


go back to China around December of 2019 and kill the guy that was carrying covid to the Northwestern US.

and any of the "dr's/government there that didn't stop this from coming to the US in the first place.


If you're gonna dream Subtonic, go big...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

medius: Lambda's coming to get our vaccinated asses.  

Then we'll be no different from these idiots.

Mortality don't give a fark.


At that point, it will be legal to beat up the unvaccinated right?

I'm so tired of their BS.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 564x61]


To be fair you all millennials out here eating ass
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Subtonic: To any time-travelers out there, if you went back and killed the handful of idiots who started the anti-vax movement, you'd be saving millions.

Alternatively, just setting fire to a wet market in China might have helped a bit and less murdery.


Where's the fun in that?
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's funny.  If the population of Arkansas and Mississippi combined were a metro, it would be America's 10th largest barely edging out Phoenix.  The cases per M has to be frightening.


Here.

Arkansas has 488 cases per 100k people in the last 7 days. That's good for 3rd highest, edging out Mississippi, where there have been 477 cases per 100k. Florida is in 2nd place with 591 per 100k, and Louisiana took first place with 653 per 100k.

Arkansas is leading in deaths with 4.3 per 100k over the last 7 days. Obviously that assumes everyone is honestly and accurately reporting their data to the CDC. Missouri.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.