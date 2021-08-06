 Skip to content
 
(Jalopnik)   Another low speed police chase on the LA freeway. Well it seems the dog enjoyed it   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    Honda Civic, Honda Prelude, Honda, Honda Accord, San Fernando Valley, police pursuit, Los Angeles  
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, I'm surprised the dog made it out of this alive.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
god damn that some mental illness right there
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White Bronco?
Yep.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy


That's accumulated trash.  Empty milk jugs, etc.  If I'm being evicted, I'm going to keep my clothing and any furniture I can squeeze in.  I'm not saving the contents of my recycling bin.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog is my co-pilot.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy


Not everybody:

#1 - Miracle the cops didn't shoot the dog

#2 - Crazy hoardermobile 9000

#3 - It's OJ!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With um, a lot of stuff hanging out the windows. And trunk...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy


CA eviction moratorium extends until the end of September. Doesn't cover health and safety evictions though.

Crazy or meth, take your pick.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People live their whole lives the way that car looks.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: With um, a lot of stuff hanging out the windows. And trunk...


Can anyone identify the make?  Cuz that's some testament to an indestructible car right there.  Look at all the impact damage!  She must run into something every day.
 
hunh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hoarder car too!
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw a dog with its head out the window today -- it was having the time of its life and was totally adorable.

It kept trying to bite the air -- we are biting the air now, people.

data.photofunky.netView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pleasantly surprised there wasn't an additional "until he was ventilated by L.A.P.D." in the headline.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

noitsnot: waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy

Not everybody:

#1 - Miracle the cops didn't shoot the dog

#2 - Crazy hoardermobile 9000

#3 - It's OJ!


Yeah. I was reading the comments on the actual site that they went to crazy fast
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I saw a dog with its head out the window today -- it was having the time of its life and was totally adorable.

It kept trying to bite the air -- we are biting the air now, people.

[data.photofunky.net image 346x171]


Hey man how have you been doing? Just went to see Rose Against in concert.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Kalyco Jack: With um, a lot of stuff hanging out the windows. And trunk...

Can anyone identify the make?  Cuz that's some testament to an indestructible car right there.  Look at all the impact damage!  She must run into something every day.


OK I actually read TFA.  Likely Honda.  Watched the video, comical that all the cops did was draw guns and hide behind their cars.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dog just wanted to go to his house in Brentwood
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Quick and Dirty: I saw a dog with its head out the window today -- it was having the time of its life and was totally adorable.

It kept trying to bite the air -- we are biting the air now, people.

[data.photofunky.net image 346x171]

Hey man how have you been doing? Just went to see Rose Against in concert.


Woooo! Good to see you, man!

Just hangin-out -- still getting paid to drive around and shoot-the-sh*t with my friends all day. It's totally underpaid work, but it's worth it. Check it out: last week I pulled the party van over and slept for a full half-hour to get my senses together. It was either that or get into an accident, and even my Capitalist boss would have a problem with that.

And yeah, man I'm still struggling with punk. I love all the concepts and everything it stands for, but it still feels so harsh to me sometimes, but I'm working on it. Imma check out Rose Against, but in the meantime here's what I'm jamming to:

Sonic Youth - Kool Thing (Official Music Video)
Youtube SDTSUwIZdMk
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

noitsnot: god damn that some mental illness right there


yep. this lady needs help. big time.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: punkwrestler: Quick and Dirty: I saw a dog with its head out the window today -- it was having the time of its life and was totally adorable.

It kept trying to bite the air -- we are biting the air now, people.

[data.photofunky.net image 346x171]

Hey man how have you been doing? Just went to see Rose Against in concert.

Woooo! Good to see you, man!

Just hangin-out -- still getting paid to drive around and shoot-the-sh*t with my friends all day. It's totally underpaid work, but it's worth it. Check it out: last week I pulled the party van over and slept for a full half-hour to get my senses together. It was either that or get into an accident, and even my Capitalist boss would have a problem with that.

And yeah, man I'm still struggling with punk. I love all the concepts and everything it stands for, but it still feels so harsh to me sometimes, but I'm working on it. Imma check out Rose Against, but in the meantime here's what I'm jamming to:

[YouTube video: Sonic Youth - Kool Thing (Official Music Video)]


I meant Rise Against, you have probably heard them before they had heavy radio play:

https://youtu.be/e8X3ACToii0
 
Dryad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: waxbeans: ?
Or she recently got evicted
Why the fark everyone jump to she's crazy

That's accumulated trash.  Empty milk jugs, etc.  If I'm being evicted, I'm going to keep my clothing and any furniture I can squeeze in.  I'm not saving the contents of my recycling bin.


She got evicted in the middle of an eviction moratorium. One that bans most all evictions save those for mental health/safety reasons.
So yeah. She cray cray.
 
