 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Woman sentenced to life +20 for celebrating her engagement to her formerly online boyfriend, by murdering the mother of her ex-boyfriend, looks EXACTLY as crazy as you were expecting   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
28
    More: Obvious, Rhode Island, Murder, Life imprisonment, new fianc Jack Doherty, Shaylyn Moran's brand, hotel room, Capital punishment, mother of Moran  
•       •       •

903 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 11:37 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Moran
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: What a Moran


were done here. Someone get the lights.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The surveyor's mark face tattoo is a nice touch.

/not an obscure reference
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: The surveyor's mark face tattoo is a nice touch.

/not an obscure reference


The Rock standing ovation gif
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never stick your dick in crazy.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Never stick your dick in crazy.


Unless they don't know your real name or where you actually live. Vacation type of thing
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She seems....fun.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hotcrazygraph.jpg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lol Jesus
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hey, Ian why do you stay away from Pawtucket?"

*points to this story and many many many other reasons"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

/oblig.
//why is this in politics?
///why ask why
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'

Xai: Never stick your dick in crazy.


I'll "username checks out".  There are exceptions to the rule.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is she the one with all the sh#t in her face?
 
Doo Doo Brown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She'll be out soon in order to join The Suicide Squad.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is just so unfortunate.  Now they'll miss out on a lifetime together of putting even more stupid tattoos on their faces.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Doo Doo Brown: She'll be out soon in order to join The Suicide Squad.


Isn't she already in the Titans?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Gonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn, I wouldn't. And I normally have a thing for crazy. And Latinas. And redheads.

I'm amazed I haven't been stabbed more.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She's going to shank someone on the yard within the first week.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I just don't think everyone in a relationship should have a face tattoo. Somebody needs to be the control group...
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They were arrested within hours.  So, what was the plan here?  Murder someone and hope the police don't investigate at all?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Moran: "now this is for life."

lol -- you said a mouthful there, son!

Fark user imageView Full Size

....and I'm going away for "life"
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I really believe in rehabilitation - that many criminals, with the right help, can integrate themselves back into society and be productive members.

But then you have these folks who conspired to kill the first person who appeared at the door.  I don't know what you can do with that - I suspect their thought processes are just broken all the way down.   There's nothing to work with.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Doo Doo Brown: She'll be out soon in order to join The Suicide Squad.

Isn't she already in the Titans?

[vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 540x420]


There's a live action Teen Titans? Buhwah?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it a political statement?
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow, Face Tattoos with Prison Hickeys.   Nice.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh and IRT article I see we've already covered hot/crazy and the tattoo chart.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The5thElement: She's going to shank someone on the yard within the first week.


Or skank someone.  Either one would send a message.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.