(Fox News)   That's it, I'm not going
55
    More: Asinine, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, 2008 Democratic National Convention, Harvard Law School, Inauguration of Barack Obama, Democratic Party, Illinois, past week  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 12:21 PM



55 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't understand.  Obama is offering a meatless menu so that means everyone that you consider "liberal" is evil.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Impossible!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... on an island with such fantastic seafood... that's just a damn shame.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of Joe Biden's tan suit?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how his previous meat based hip hop bbq birthday party didn't create any jobs, well he tried something different this time.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious, TFA commenters are all stating how much they wouldn't go because of the menu. The Obama's are going to be heartbroken to hear that.

Maybe they hoped for more Grey Poupon?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably with some Dijon Mustard too, the monster!
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, vegetarianism? Just like Hitler!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
....OK, and?
There's some amazing vegetarian food out there, and I can't imagine they skimped on the food budget.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know it's to a piece of damn celebrity elites
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.


Sad part is, it works. You see these hicks protesting at everything "unamerican" (which actually means, what they want to happen, no matter who it hurts nor caring if it contradicts the US Constitution; like trying to enact a Christian Theocracy) and try to get their way because they thought Germany didn't go far enough.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Hilarious, TFA commenters are all stating how much they wouldn't go because of the menu. The Obama's are going to be heartbroken to hear that.

Maybe they hoped for more Grey Poupon?


Gray poupon is specifically for meat
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ostman: ....OK, and?
There's some amazing vegetarian food out there, and I can't imagine they skimped on the food budget.


Yes there is! One of my favorite Meatless meals is sweet potato enchiladas, they are divine.  I just can't imagine any meal plan of the Obamas would be bad. I miss him.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [external-preview.redd.it image 460x514]


That's right that's what she gets she keeps trying to bring that farking tofu
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A custom selection of organic farm-to-Fark derp for your enjoyment:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.


Kinda what they do. Their job isn't to provide news, it's to make you hate Democrats. If you watch Hannity's actual "dijon mustard" fit, and then ask yourself why that piece exists, there's really no other reason. It's not newsworthy, it's not interesting, it has nothing to do with its viewers. Trouble is, after a decade of "terrorist fist bumps" and "OMG tan suit" they seem unable to break the habit. Fox's sole mission is to make people hate Democrats. They do nothing else, 24 hours a day: an "I hate Democrats" dispenser.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Faux News reports snub on Cattle industry, lol
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's 2021. When the fark are we gonna be able to buy Beyond Whale or Impossible Squirrel?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.


You're just describing Republicans
 
indylaw
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: It's 2021. When the fark are we gonna be able to buy Beyond Whale or Impossible Squirrel?


IMPOSSIBLE HUMAN.

For the discerning ethical cannibal.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i read comments....
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRAGE I AM OUTRAGED THAT SOMEONE WOULD OFFER A MENU OF THEIR CHOOSING AT THEIR BIRTHDAY PARTY THIS IS LITERAL COMMUNISM EVERYONE NEEDS TO VOTE FOR RONALD MCSANTIS RIGHT NOW CLICK HERE TO DONATE
 
jackandwater
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll  go, but I think I will stop and have a steak first.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: stevecore: This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.

Kinda what they do. Their job isn't to provide news, it's to make you hate Democrats. If you watch Hannity's actual "dijon mustard" fit, and then ask yourself why that piece exists, there's really no other reason. It's not newsworthy, it's not interesting, it has nothing to do with its viewers. Trouble is, after a decade of "terrorist fist bumps" and "OMG tan suit" they seem unable to break the habit. Fox's sole mission is to make people hate Democrats. They do nothing else, 24 hours a day: an "I hate Democrats" dispenser.


Well, that's a hell of a lot easier than getting people to like Republicans.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Faux News reports snub on Cattle industry, lol


no more cancel cowlture!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As long as there are deviled eggs and potato salad, I would be there.

Now all I have to do is be rich and/or famous.

/eggs aren't meat, right?
//not reading the poutrage, or tfa
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sad part is, it works.


Extremely well, too. There is an entire segment of the country who largely exist to be contrary.

If we had a surplus of pig shiat to get rid of, just send some liberals on TV (preferably lesbians with blue hair) saying that eating pig shiat is bad and no one should do it. Within 24 hours, half the restaurants in the Bible Belt will have pug shiat on their menu.

If we discovered the cure for cancer but only had enough for half the population, that's easy, too. Send those same blue-haired lesbians on TV, have them tout the cure for cancer, and make it free. The supply shortfall will handle itself.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't win friends with salad.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know it's to a piece of damn celebrity elites


Do you mean "appease"?  Because your sentence still doesn't make any sense.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine getting so outraged because someone celebrated their birthday. Still just as deranged as they've always been.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Faux News reports snub on Cattle industry, lol


Ignores promotion for farmers
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whew. For a moment I thought the dude gave a crap about poor people and "change". Glad to know he's just another elitist politician.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A custom selection of organic farm-to-Fark derp for your enjoyment:
[Fark user image image 425x275]
[Fark user image image 425x164]
[Fark user image image 425x181]


That's some mighty fine ignorance and racism...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A custom selection of organic farm-to-Fark derp for your enjoyment:
[Fark user image 425x275]
[Fark user image 425x164]
[Fark user image 425x181]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Huh. That's might just be a little tiny bit racist.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I mean... on an island with such fantastic seafood... that's just a damn shame.


It might prevent a story about everybody getting sick from the raw bar, though.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also,

WELL I DIDN'T WANT TO GO ANYWAYS!
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They haven't been able to land an effective punch on Obama since he emerged on the national stage and they never will. The majority of people like him and respect him. And no matter how much they scream "Stop liking what I don't like!" it won't make a difference. And they know it. And it pisses them off.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: UltimaCS: A custom selection of organic farm-to-Fark derp for your enjoyment:
[Fark user image 425x275]
[Fark user image 425x164]
[Fark user image 425x181]

[Fark user image image 170x200]

Huh. That's might just be a little tiny bit racist.


You're the real racist for noticing it!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
did they invite the gooman himself or just his products...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was cancelled.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: waxbeans: You know it's to a piece of damn celebrity elites

Do you mean "appease"?  Because your sentence still doesn't make any sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
1
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice.  Trigger the deplorables.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is so farking pathetic. Fox literally made this a news story to outrage only the most batshiat crazy hicks who think not eating meat makes your unAmerican.


They are also lying.

There's a meatless menu. Yes.

I can also order a veggie burger at McD. Follow my point?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jackandwater: I'll  go, but I think I will stop and have a steak first.


Why?

The headline said 'offers meatless menu', which usually means 'there's an option for people who don't eat meat', not 'there will not be any meat'

Can someone who actually read the article confirm if there were / weren't any claims that there'd be no meat there?

/not willing to give Fox News any clicks
//but accidentally triggered the preview thing and saw the headline
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Biden even wears a tan suit and still, all they can talk about is Obama.

I'm beginning to think racism might be a factor.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably good immune booster to fight off Covid.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Billy Liar: waxbeans: You know it's to a piece of damn celebrity elites

Do you mean "appease"?  Because your sentence still doesn't make any sense.

[Fark user image 425x206]1


A peas. Because peas are vegetables.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So vegetarians are the latest group that Republicans say we are supposed to hate?
I mean it's not new, just wondered if they've gone to the #1 spot.
So now it's:

1. Vegetarians
2. Transgender people
3. Blacks
4. Gays
5. Latinos (illegals. they are all illegals.)
6. Women (women who won't talk to me, don't want sexually harassed, want equal pay, etc)
7. Muslims (also Jews, atheists, and anybody who isn't "Christian")
8. many others
 
