(Twitter)   Florida: No masks in schools. Texas: hold our canned air, no masks in schools AND no contact tracing AND no notification of parents of infections AND if a kid has infectious contact send them to school anyway   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dead Kennedys - I Kill Children
Youtube TtqPlB-oC4w
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How pro-life indeed.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida: No masks in schools. Texas: hold our canned air, no masks in schools AND no contact tracing AND no notification of parents of infections AND if a kid has infectious contact send them to school anyway


Strategery that never fails:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Freedom!!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It occurs to me that two leaders of two different locations both chose the same combination for the things they cared about most (or led to the things they cared about most: power), they are pretty much the same character with only a few differing details.

Of course, I am referring to President Skroob and King Roland.
I think.
Oh, assholes are surrounding, permeating, and penetrating Florida and Texas.  Those kids are going to die.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Freedumb!!


FTFY.

Also, real glad I don't live there.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tudorgurl to this thread please.  Paging tudorgurl to this thread
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a disgrace.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE GOP IS A DEATH CULT!

Prove me wrong...again and again and again.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-life!  ...until birth

Once they're out and breathing on their own, they're not our concern any more.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be so nervous if I was a parent or a kid. I don't envy them at all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is a nurse at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She sent me a message the other night that said "We have a 4-year-old on a ventilator from COVID".

You're doing a heck of a job Greggy.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our policy is to not have a policy at all.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't it great that the "pro-life" party wants your kids to die of Covid?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Self-solving problem.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid just walked up as I was looking at this.

He's even less excited for school now so that's nice. I'm glad he's vaxxed but Jesus fark this is insane
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: My sister is a nurse at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas. She sent me a message the other night that said "We have a 4-year-old on a ventilator from COVID".

You're doing a heck of a job Greggy.


Will they be calling the new extention of really tiny gravesites in graveyards "Freedom Graves"?
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Ain't it great that the "pro-life" party wants your kids to die of Covid?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so farking glad Pritzker mandated masks here in IL.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point do these farks get labeled as domestic (bio) terrorists?
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: How pro-life indeed.


To be fair, they're only pro-life when the life is still in the womb.  After that, f*ck 'em.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no COVID if you don't know about it.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas and Florida are neck in neck trying to out-stupid each other in the death-cult Olympics.  How did this get so bad so quickly?  GQP cancer is moving into late stages and cannot be excised fast enough.  It is a horror show.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: Tyrone Slothrop: Ain't it great that the "pro-life" party wants your kids to die of Covid?

[Fark user image image 425x418]


He meticulously used the word "unborn". He gives not one dried shiat about the life of children.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my home province they've done away with all covid restrictions including masking, contact tracing, AND self isolation for everybody. They have about  67% fully vaccinated. My brother said "it's ok, only the stupid are dying now, they might take a few super frail old people with them, but it'll be worth it to get rid of the rest." He's a weird kind of utilitarian.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Florida and Texas are both chasing the greased pig in the hopes of having the highest per-capita infection and death rates? That's pretty impressive when you consider how badly New York got slammed early in the pandemic.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we sacrificed grandma in 2020, now it's time to sacrifice the grandchildren.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you don't have to wear a mask, it doesn't mean you can't.   Also, I read fervent daily bleatings hoping the anti mask people die.   Just let them die and find something else to post for a change.  It's literally 10 of almost the exact same greenlit articles with the exact same comments everyday.  Clearly Fark isn't changing the world.  Move on.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can trust Texas parents to make a balanced, well informed decision when it comes to the health of their children.  People actually believe this.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: There's no COVID if you don't know about it.

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Just because you don't have to wear a mask, it doesn't mean you can't.   Also, I read fervent daily bleatings hoping the anti mask people die.   Just let them die and find something else to post for a change.  It's literally 10 of almost the exact same greenlit articles with the exact same comments everyday.  Clearly Fark isn't changing the world.  Move on.


Masks aren't as effective if only one party is wearing them.

They really only work as part of a mitigation strategy and only really work if everyone is wearing mask.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Just because you don't have to wear a mask, it doesn't mean you can't.   Also, I read fervent daily bleatings hoping the anti mask people die.   Just let them die and find something else to post for a change.  It's literally 10 of almost the exact same greenlit articles with the exact same comments everyday.  Clearly Fark isn't changing the world.  Move on.


I now want to start a blog called Fervent Daily Bleatings.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side.. since we're stage 5 now, i get to go back to working from home.

Its a shame that children have to die for it... aww but aint that america, for you and me.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condemn these decisions all you want, as stupid as they are.
This is the new republican party.
These are the decisions that the conservative base wants.
These are the issues that their base will vote for.
DeSmegma and Abbott know it, as do other GOP governors.  They're doing it to solidify their states for Trump. That's it.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Texas has a surplus of child sized body bags?
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*crosses fingers*

Parson, you haven't set us up great but please don't follow these leaders and send Missouri down this same hole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No great loss. I hope the virus kills 8 out of every 10 Covid deniers/ anti vaxxers.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These states are filled with people that travel to other parts of the world to convert people to Jesus, right? Maybe some of those people should come to America and save these kids.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's time we let them secede.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott and DeSantis appear to be having a stupid contest.

Presumably to determine who is the new king of the GQP death cult when fat boy dies.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's talking about how many people will die... I think that actually underplays the impact this is going to have. For every person who dies there are a bunch of people who will live but with long-term damage. People who will need dialysis, people with neurological damage, cardiovascular damage, lung damage, etc..

For every death there will actually be multiple casualties.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've known for some time what price we must pay for freedom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: I think it's time we let them secede.


Texas, sure.

But Florida?  Where are we going to send the old people to once they're past their usefulness?

Arizona doesn't have enough water to support them all.  And they run up horrible electricity due to air conditioning there.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in Texas either don't love their children, or they hate brown children so much that they're willing to risk their own children on the chance that more brown children are harmed in the process.

I hate Texas so much. Tell me again why we won't let them secede?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🙈🙉🙊
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I'd be so nervous if I was a parent or a kid. I don't envy them at all.


One of many reasons why we left.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: wegro: I think it's time we let them secede.

Texas, sure.

But Florida?  Where are we going to send the old people to once they're past their usefulness?

Arizona doesn't have enough water to support them all.  And they run up horrible electricity due to air conditioning there.


We could colonize the moon. Build a dome, make it the galaxy's first retirement planetoid.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Florida: No masks in schools. Texas: hold our canned air, no masks in schools AND no contact tracing AND no notification of parents of infections AND if a kid has infectious contact send them to school anyway


Strategery that never fails:

[Fark user image image 593x381]


I wish I could Photoshop, you have the head in the wrong place.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But any spread will be the fault of illegal immigrants.
 
