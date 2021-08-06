 Skip to content
(Twitter)   And now here is Dave Grohl trolling the Westboro Baptist Church with Disco   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
Foo Fighters - Keepin it Clean in KC
Youtube 6e5hRLbCaCs

Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6e5hRLbC​aCs]
Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.


Foo Fighters Rick Roll Westboro Baptist Church
Youtube BD-fWMYcHXk
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.


They don't care.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Nobody refuses Dave Grohl! He got a Beatle to be in his band!"
"And King Diamond! You try that smartass!"

Guild Strategic Operations
Youtube z-ckVc0rsaE
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Roller Girl at the end giving a double middle finger salute to the Westboro Baptist Church members.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dee Gees | You Should Be Dancing
Youtube p4DeaXf1FzE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
[YouTube video: Foo Fighters - Keepin it Clean in KC]
Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.


The entire reason that members of the Westboro Baptist Church are there is to be assaulted, get pictures of those who assault them and then sue them. It's quite the scam.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some funny shiat right there that is.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Westboro baptist is still a thing? Didnt their cult leader die?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.


Way to stay current

Now in the band's defence, this was 2000 so they were young and dumb, not to mention that they were riding high on the momentum of a successful album release that included the banger "Learn To Fly" so it's no surprise that they went a little stupid during this period.
But whereas some famous celebs stubbornly cling to their beliefs no matter how ridiculous or harmful they are, the Foo Fighters have seemingly realised that maybe, just maybe, there's actually something in the whole HIV and AIDS thing.
They've stopped talking about the topic, erased any mention of Alive & Well from their site and have all but erased that period from their band history. Since then, the band have backed some actual good causes that includes autism research, poverty and breast cancer.
Hell, Dave even threw his support behind organisations that promote treatment, research and prevention of AIDS, like Elton John's AIDS Foundation. There's no way he'd do that if he truly believed that there's no link between HIV and AIDS.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is tough one. I hate the Westboro morons, but I also hate disco.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have people not learned yet that the WBC can't be trolled? People paying any kind of attention to them just makes them rock hard.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the Dee Gees.

Hail Satin.
 
Stantz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chewd: Westboro baptist is still a thing? Didnt their cult leader die?


Fred died, and apparently had regrets about his legacy on his deathbed.

His psycho-nuts daughter is carrying on the mantle though. They're only a thing when people pay attention to them
 
freakay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He can't really do bee gees
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't he afraid that they will burn it again?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Westboro Baptists--HA! Everyone knows only the Pentecostal Church of Holiness in Antioch, Tennessee is preaching THE TRUTH OF THE LOWARD AND UH JAYZUS WILL OVERCOME YOR SINFUL WAYS AND CAST YOU ALL INTO THE LAKE OF HELLFIRE CAN I GET AN AYAMEEYUN!?
[land a goshen!] AND JAYAZUS WHEEL BRING THE DARKNESS UPON THE HEE-A-THEN HORDE--SATAN HEEL BEFORE ME!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like giving publicity to 10 people seeking publicity isn't the most pragmatic move.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is tough one. I hate the Westboro morons, but I also hate disco.


Kill them all; let God sort them out.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think foo fighters kind of suck, but that is some funny shiat. Also gold shorts girl: DAMN.
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: Westboro baptist is still a thing? Didnt their cult leader die?


Its more brilliant than that, as he was in his last few days he renounced his stance.   Well his daughter took over the church and ex-communicated him for it.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Westboro Baptist Church is one of the greatest gifts ever given to the gay rights movement. It took the "nice" mask off ant-gay religious practices and made everyone look at what they were doing.

If Grohl wants to actually protest folks who are doing serious harm to gay Americans, he should be doing this at Catholic churches, Mormon temples, the Southern Baptist convention, etc.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love him! Those crazy Westboro Baptist church people should shut the hell up and leave everyone alone. They are almost all one family of nuts.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.


No, see he apologized for it, after keeping that shiat on the FF website for a decade, so it's all good. I mean he invites fans on stage, so that brings dead kids back to life or something.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ifky: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4DeaXf1​FzE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


I'd like the Foo Fighters more if they did more stuff like this. That's actually pretty awesome.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stantz: HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.

Way to stay current

Now in the band's defence, this was 2000 so they were young and dumb, not to mention that they were riding high on the momentum of a successful album release that included the banger "Learn To Fly" so it's no surprise that they went a little stupid during this period.
But whereas some famous celebs stubbornly cling to their beliefs no matter how ridiculous or harmful they are, the Foo Fighters have seemingly realised that maybe, just maybe, there's actually something in the whole HIV and AIDS thing.
They've stopped talking about the topic, erased any mention of Alive & Well from their site and have all but erased that period from their band history. Since then, the band have backed some actual good causes that includes autism research, poverty and breast cancer.
Hell, Dave even threw his support behind organisations that promote treatment, research and prevention of AIDS, like Elton John's AIDS Foundation. There's no way he'd do that if he truly believed that there's no link between HIV and AIDS.


It was on their website until at least 2007, several years after maggiore died.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Stantz: HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.

Way to stay current

Now in the band's defence, this was 2000 so they were young and dumb, not to mention that they were riding high on the momentum of a successful album release that included the banger "Learn To Fly" so it's no surprise that they went a little stupid during this period.
But whereas some famous celebs stubbornly cling to their beliefs no matter how ridiculous or harmful they are, the Foo Fighters have seemingly realised that maybe, just maybe, there's actually something in the whole HIV and AIDS thing.
They've stopped talking about the topic, erased any mention of Alive & Well from their site and have all but erased that period from their band history. Since then, the band have backed some actual good causes that includes autism research, poverty and breast cancer.
Hell, Dave even threw his support behind organisations that promote treatment, research and prevention of AIDS, like Elton John's AIDS Foundation. There's no way he'd do that if he truly believed that there's no link between HIV and AIDS.

It was on their website until at least 2007, several years after maggiore died.


Maggiore's kid*


/dammit
// need caffeine
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's so cute he thinks he's going to change their minds.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
[YouTube video: Foo Fighters - Keepin it Clean in KC]
Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.

The entire reason that members of the Westboro Baptist Church are there is to be assaulted, get pictures of those who assault them and then sue them. It's quite the scam.


Oh, I know. Thing is, though, it's clearly not working with Grohl and co. They just play music at them, which they can't exactly sue over.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank goodness. That'll show 'em.

THE END OF THE WESTBOROUGH BAPTIST CHURCH FOREVER
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ifky: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4DeaXf1​FzE]


awesome rendition
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any chance to troll the WBC must be taken advantage of. I'm sure it's in the Official Guide to Life and the Internet somewhere.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.


And Rod Stewart, for vomiting a stomach full of semen... on stage!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are they even still a thing? Seriously. In 2021, we're still going to give those assholes attention? For the love of God and all that is holy, why would we do something like that? They are garbage, blights on humanity, and they should only be ignored. fark each and every last one of them.

*** wags cigar ***

I'm not to keen on the Westboro Baptist Church either.

*** plays Captain Spaudling theme ***
 
lefty248
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
[YouTube video: Foo Fighters - Keepin it Clean in KC]
Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.

The entire reason that members of the Westboro Baptist Church are there is to be assaulted, get pictures of those who assault them and then sue them. It's quite the scam.


At the 2012 Reason Rally, while confronting one of those idiots, he called me grandpa when he realized I wasn't taking his BS. I was taken aback, for a second or two, then I laughed in his face. Everyone near started laughing. The look on his face was priceless. Had so much fun trolling those not wits.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ugh.  These pieces of shiat had fallen off the radar until Ted Lasso and now Dave Grohl gave them the attention they so desperately crave.  I get Lasso, it was a funny line, but come on Dave.  Ignore these assholes.

Peki: Any chance to troll the WBC must be taken advantage of. I'm sure it's in the Official Guide to Life and the Internet somewhere.


Why?  It's what the want.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
- WBC wants you to be outraged at them.
- WBC wants the coverage.
- WBC wants to be talked about
- WBC is playing you and winning
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Ugh.  These pieces of shiat had fallen off the radar until Ted Lasso and now Dave Grohl gave them the attention they so desperately crave.  I get Lasso, it was a funny line, but come on Dave.  Ignore these assholes.

Peki: Any chance to troll the WBC must be taken advantage of. I'm sure it's in the Official Guide to Life and the Internet somewhere.

Why?  It's what the want.


Beat me by THIS much.
 
Stantz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It was on their website until at least 2007


14 years ago.

Way to stay current.
 
lefty248
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lefty248: iheartscotch: I Ate Shergar: Not their first time trolling the WBC, although the previous occasion wasn't with disco...
[YouTube video: Foo Fighters - Keepin it Clean in KC]
Honestly, you'd think the idiots would realise they're not going to win this one.

The entire reason that members of the Westboro Baptist Church are there is to be assaulted, get pictures of those who assault them and then sue them. It's quite the scam.

At the 2012 Reason Rally, while confronting one of those idiots, he called me grandpa when he realized I wasn't taking his BS. I was taken aback, for a second or two, then I laughed in his face. Everyone near started laughing. The look on his face was priceless. Had so much fun trolling those not wits.


Damn! Nit wits.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other news, that homophobic fundie organization still exists.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.


Fark people who can't forgive people who were wrong and have changed in the past 20 years.  Yes, that would be fark you.

https://goat.com.au/health/dave-grohl​-​and-foo-fighters-show-how-you-walk-bac​k-a-wild-move-like-backing-hiv-deniers​/
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's so cute he thinks he's going to change their minds.


Oh, I seriously doubt he really thinks he's going to do that.

Having fun at the expense of a$$holes is its own reward.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stantz: Leader O'Cola: It was on their website until at least 2007

14 years ago.

Way to stay current.


And ? Does that undo the damage it caused ?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stantz: HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.

Way to stay current

Now in the band's defence, this was 2000 so they were young and dumb, not to mention that they were riding high on the momentum of a successful album release that included the banger "Learn To Fly" so it's no surprise that they went a little stupid during this period.
But whereas some famous celebs stubbornly cling to their beliefs no matter how ridiculous or harmful they are, the Foo Fighters have seemingly realised that maybe, just maybe, there's actually something in the whole HIV and AIDS thing.
They've stopped talking about the topic, erased any mention of Alive & Well from their site and have all but erased that period from their band history. Since then, the band have backed some actual good causes that includes autism research, poverty and breast cancer.
Hell, Dave even threw his support behind organisations that promote treatment, research and prevention of AIDS, like Elton John's AIDS Foundation. There's no way he'd do that if he truly believed that there's no link between HIV and AIDS.


1 - Dave Grohl was 31 in 2000.  That's not ancient and wise, but it's solidly in the "adult responsible for their words" age range.  It was also his second time in a world-famous band so he'd first hand seen public response to statements made by rock stars.

2 - Yes, people can and do support causes they don't believe in just to look good in public.  Just look at the all of the flip-flopping businesses do during Pride month depending on which part of the world they are in.

3 - I love the Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl, but the fact that this is the first I've heard of this makes me assume this wasn't a central pillar of their band.  Like there wasn't a single called "AIDS is something other than HIV" or anything.  Which means I have no problem listening to their music as opposed to someone going full hypocrite.

Don't get me wrong, I found this article and holy farking shiat, what terrible people were running this charity?  I mean, that makes no farking sense.  How would the treatment for AIDS cause AIDS if treatment wasn't available for the first decade of the AIDS crisis?  Absolutely he should be berated for that on a regular basis.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Stantz: Leader O'Cola: It was on their website until at least 2007

14 years ago.

Way to stay current.

And ? Does that undo the damage it caused ?


I agree. Anyone, ever, should be punished for anything they've ever done wrong in their entire lives, forever and ever, including you and me.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think that's the longest I've ever heard Dave talk without at least some swearing...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Stantz: HailRobonia: Yeah, well fark Dave Grohl right in his HIV-denying face. He can burn in hell along with the Westboro Baptists.

Way to stay current

Now in the band's defence, this was 2000 so they were young and dumb, not to mention that they were riding high on the momentum of a successful album release that included the banger "Learn To Fly" so it's no surprise that they went a little stupid during this period.
But whereas some famous celebs stubbornly cling to their beliefs no matter how ridiculous or harmful they are, the Foo Fighters have seemingly realised that maybe, just maybe, there's actually something in the whole HIV and AIDS thing.
They've stopped talking about the topic, erased any mention of Alive & Well from their site and have all but erased that period from their band history. Since then, the band have backed some actual good causes that includes autism research, poverty and breast cancer.
Hell, Dave even threw his support behind organisations that promote treatment, research and prevention of AIDS, like Elton John's AIDS Foundation. There's no way he'd do that if he truly believed that there's no link between HIV and AIDS.

1 - Dave Grohl was 31 in 2000.  That's not ancient and wise, but it's solidly in the "adult responsible for their words" age range.  It was also his second time in a world-famous band so he'd first hand seen public response to statements made by rock stars.

2 - Yes, people can and do support causes they don't believe in just to look good in public.  Just look at the all of the flip-flopping businesses do during Pride month depending on which part of the world they are in.

3 - I love the Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl, but the fact that this is the first I've heard of this makes me assume this wasn't a central pillar of their band.  Like there wasn't a single called "AIDS is something other than HIV" or anything.  Which means I have no problem listening to their music as opposed to someone going full hypocrite.

Don't get me wrong, I found this article and holy farking shiat, what terrible people were running this charity?  I mean, that makes no farking sense.  How would the treatment for AIDS cause AIDS if treatment wasn't available for the first decade of the AIDS crisis?  Absolutely he should be berated for that on a regular basis.


SO He would be 38 or 39 when they finally took the info and links off the FF webpage in 2007 or 2008. More than 2 years after maggiores kid died from AIDS.
 
