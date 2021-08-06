 Skip to content
(NPR)   You might not believe me when I say this, but it turns out that completely privatizing a health system doesn't magically solve all its problems   (npr.org) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um, all it does is introduce problems, except for those running the "public good|service run by private industry" grift. The latter make out nicely as consumers get to overpay for inferior product.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demand for health services is not elastic.  Private health care is strictly predatory.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually more parasitic than predatory, now that I think about it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's actually more parasitic than predatory, now that I think about it.


You say that like they're mutually exclusive.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just think of all the equity for the shareholders. Won't someone think of the shareholders?
 
Cache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Privatizing anything adds the profit-at-all-costs element.  Republicans love that.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's actually more parasitic than predatory, now that I think about it.


Whynothboth
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well it sort of does if you aren't a penniless hippie.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair, completely making it public doesn't magically solve all the problems either.

Health care is complicated, and it is a lot of work either way, with a high transition cost.
 
indylaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have you tried giving it tax cuts or guns?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I rather it be public than private.  Eventually a private healthcare will be handing out band-aids for $50 and making sure people die at home.  I want the opposite of that
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I rather it be public than private.  Eventually a private healthcare will be handing out band-aids for $50 and making sure people die at home.  I want the opposite of that


Sending bandaids home, and charging you to die?
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wish we had a constitutional right to healthcare & if you wanted guns you had to pay out the nose to some crooked insurance company.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chewd: I wish we had a constitutional right to healthcare & if you wanted guns you had to pay out the nose to some crooked insurance company.


Why isn't gun insurance a thing?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, that's only true if you care about any outcome besides making insurance companies rich.

Obviously, the most profitable approach is to charge people as much as possible as long as they're healthy and encourage them to die as quickly as possible once they get sick.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now we can finally just treat things that are profitable which will naturally create the best medical system possible because capitalism is magic.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: To be fair, completely making it public doesn't magically solve all the problems either.

Health care is complicated, and it is a lot of work either way, with a high transition cost.


Well, we tried the private thing, so maybe let's give the public thing a whirl. Seems to work pretty OK in almost literally every other country on Earth.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty much anything with inelastic demand does real poorly when privatized, especially when people's basic needs are at stake and the price of entry for new businesses is real high.
talking like the power grid, or heating, or medicine, etc.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think we're missing what's important here.  It enables a small group of shareholders to rake in profits at the expense of a much, much larger group of poor patients without any limits or responsibility to provide services or value, other people are left to assume the costs, and at the end of the day, isn't that what it's all about?  I think that's a beautiful thing.

/this is sarcasm.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I rather it be public than private.  Eventually a private healthcare will be handing out band-aids for $50 and making sure people die at home.  I want the opposite of that


So, here is how we get from where we are to there.

First, we have to set expectations... costs will not go down right away, more claims will not be paid right away.  We don't spend 18% of our GDP on healthcare, healthcare is 18% of our GDP... chopping that in half means massive economic pain that nobody is going to be willing to sign up for.  And there is a fixed amount of money, so services will still be denied as unnecessary so that the money can be spent elsewhere.

Second, we have to recognize that the government is not set up to increase in size from 35m covered lives to 350m covered lives overnight, while simultaneously creating provider networks and contracts to support that, and building pricing models to support that (they rely on what private insurers do now for all that today).  Building that infrastructure takes time and money and talent.

Third, given the above, we could make progress, likely by nationalizing the Blues.  That brings in the systems and staff and networks that could credibly handle all of America... even then there would need to be buildout though.

Fourth, how to pay for all this.  Total costs will go UP not DOWN in the short term, as more people are getting coverage, and medical prices are staying the same, and we have transition costs on top of that.  Individuals can't afford that.  Instead premiums should be shifted from individual payments to corporate taxes, with some income taxes on top of that, potentially augmented by taxes on things like cigarettes and sugar.  Agreeing on that mix of taxes will be painful but necessary.

Fifth, we'll need to implement cost controls, with an eye towards freezing (or nearly freezing) medical prices for about twenty to thirty years.  How aggressive we are in slowing medical inflation will be a tough thing to agree on... too fast and there will be a lot of pain, too slow and we'll be stuck with insanely high costs forever.  A target will need to be agreed on and tracked towards.

It would take several years to implement the above, and then it would take several decades for it to solve the problem, so this isn't a small civic investment.  But we'd get there, eventually, and it would be better, eventually.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Capitalism and private enterprise is designed to create scarcity, create problems to 'solve', and engender profit thereby. That's it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
laughs canadianly
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cache: Privatizing anything adds the profit-at-all-costs element.  Republicans love that.


Seeing how this happened in Detroit, seems like Democrats love that as well
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The US health industry exists entirely to make profit for shareholders.  Therefor there can only be one possible problem: insufficient profits.  The Detroit system wasn't making enough profits, so the city let it privatize.  Viola!  The only problem is solved!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: The US health industry exists entirely to make profit for shareholders.  Therefor there can only be one possible problem: insufficient profits.  The Detroit system wasn't making enough profits, so the city let it privatize.  Viola!  The only problem is solved!


They fixed the glitch.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: To be fair, completely making it public doesn't magically solve all the problems either.

Health care is complicated, and it is a lot of work either way, with a high transition cost.


To be fair, "completely making it public" is nothing anybody wants or ever said in the history of mankind.
In pre-history, the witch doctor heals members of their tribe, and the tribe collectively gives them a hut and meat from their kills. If the person they heal is the leader of the tribe, they might give them a fancy necklace on top of all that. Works pretty good. Still works pretty good. Except in the USA where the insurance company wants a fancy necklace every time before you can even see the witch doctor.
 
