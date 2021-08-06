 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   You know, I'm starting to think Spirit Airlines may not be the best option out there on which to book a flight   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Airline, US Airways, Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Airport, Low-cost carrier, airline tries, Thursday schedule  
•       •       •

751 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CEO Ted Christie said that Spirit would be cancelling even more flights because we don't want to pay people to work for us and our technology sucks and sometimes it rains.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

solokumba: CEO Ted Christie said that Spirit would be cancelling even more flights because we don't want to pay people to work for us and our technology sucks and sometimes it rains.


When your business model can be summed up by the word cheap, that's what you get.

Like the dollar buses from NYC to Boston, if you have any criteria that ranks hire than cheap, it's not for you. Safety, schedule, comfort, convenience all are sacrificed to cheap.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uninformed, completely off the wall, total guess:

Cash flow problems.
 
Slappy_McSack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's nothing a few billion taxpayer dollars can't sort out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's all the referrals they're getting recently.
Airline Supervisor Defends His Employee After She Was Called A Bitch | I suggest you try Spirit
Youtube Es3NTJhR-Ww
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: My uninformed, completely off the wall, total guess:

Cash flow problems.


I've suspected software hijacking on a weird basis from day one. your idea sounds more sensible.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of this should be attracting the attention of any number of federal regulators to make sure they aren't skimping on safety, but that wouldn't happen until an actual accident with fatalities.

I've never flown them, and I'm going to do my best to avoid being underneath their planes in case parts start falling off in flight. Or the whole plane falls out of the sky.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I will not fly them or Allegiant.
I don't have faith in anything that cheap, you get what you pay for.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you're not flying because of work or dear family members falling ill I don't think you should be flying during a mother farking pandemic that is switched to an ultra deadly stage what the fark is wrong with you mother farkers
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess only socialist news organizations cover the scale of the issue in better depth?

https://www.npr.org/2021/08/03/102440​9​078/spirit-american-airlines-canceled-​hundreds-of-flights

Spirit is not the only airline having to cancel hundreds of flights...

i don't like the interchanging of number and percentages in the article, i have no way of knowing what this means for AA, but 563 flights canceled on Monday is a big number me for a single day.

sure the lower overall number of flights for Spirit vs AA increases the percentage of canceled flights, but this is more than a single airline issue at this point. 

as for the "when it rains" snark, we've had incredibly damaging weather the past few weeks.  one area of Bucks County PA was hammered 3 out of 7 days - that's major flooding and an EF3 tornado.  canceling flights is better then having crashed ones, no?
 
Miss Cellania
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I told my kids that the cheapest option often has a reason, and you can find out why on the internet. Do they listen to me? My youngest called last week from somewhere in Florida that a leg of her flight from Costa Rica to Atlanta was canceled and she'd miss her ride back to school. If she had ever mentioned beforehand that she booked Spirit, I would have steered her away. She lost a whole sleepless day finding her way home.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Destructor: My uninformed, completely off the wall, total guess:

Cash flow problems.

I've suspected software hijacking on a weird basis from day one. your idea sounds more sensible.


Both are plausible.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But I paid $12 extra for the Big Front Seat™ and I DEMAND ANSWERS
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss Cellania: I told my kids that the cheapest option often has a reason, and you can find out why on the internet. Do they listen to me? My youngest called last week from somewhere in Florida that a leg of her flight from Costa Rica to Atlanta was canceled and she'd miss her ride back to school. If she had ever mentioned beforehand that she booked Spirit, I would have steered her away. She lost a whole sleepless day finding her way home.


That's a lesson that must be learned first hand. I worked with someone who had a kid in university on the other side of the country. She paid for a plane ticket home at Christmas (this is like in 2014). Anyway, instead of letting him buy the ticket and learning to be an adult she did it all. She even called a cab to pick him up and take him to the airport. So she's at work on the phone with a cab driver, on the other side of the country, because her kid slept in and wasn't ready to be picked up. So yeah, cut the farking cord and let them make a few mistakes. It's the right thing to do.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: But I paid $12 extra for the Big Front Seat™ and I DEMAND ANSWERS


You will get nothing AND LIKE IT. ;-)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no, I paid an incredibly low sum and got shoddy service who could have seen this coming?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How about "Ascension Airlines?"
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man, I miss People's Express.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Destructor: sinko swimo: Destructor: My uninformed, completely off the wall, total guess:

Cash flow problems.

I've suspected software hijacking on a weird basis from day one. your idea sounds more sensible.

Both are plausible.


I'm guessing a little from column A (cash flow), a little from column B (hacking), a little from column C (lack of staff), and a little from column D (weather).

In any case, this is the type of thing that might kill a business permanently.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Destructor: sinko swimo: Destructor: My uninformed, completely off the wall, total guess:

Cash flow problems.

I've suspected software hijacking on a weird basis from day one. your idea sounds more sensible.

Both are plausible.

I'm guessing a little from column A (cash flow), a little from column B (hacking), a little from column C (lack of staff), and a little from column D (weather).

In any case, this is the type of thing that might kill a business permanently.


You don't get to blame 'hacking' when your security is a joke and no self-respecting network security people will even work for you.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
youtuberead.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the United Airlines thread, I said all airlines are bad, but some are obviously worse.
Just like cable/internet companies.
My internet provider sucks, but it turns out Web TV is even worse.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could always fly Frontier!

Say hi to your seat mate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You could always fly Frontier!

Say hi to your seat mate:

[Fark user image image 425x265]


Does that mean I get the armrest?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Miss Cellania: I told my kids that the cheapest option often has a reason, and you can find out why on the internet. Do they listen to me? My youngest called last week from somewhere in Florida that a leg of her flight from Costa Rica to Atlanta was canceled and she'd miss her ride back to school. If she had ever mentioned beforehand that she booked Spirit, I would have steered her away. She lost a whole sleepless day finding her way home.

That's a lesson that must be learned first hand. I worked with someone who had a kid in university on the other side of the country. She paid for a plane ticket home at Christmas (this is like in 2014). Anyway, instead of letting him buy the ticket and learning to be an adult she did it all. She even called a cab to pick him up and take him to the airport. So she's at work on the phone with a cab driver, on the other side of the country, because her kid slept in and wasn't ready to be picked up. So yeah, cut the farking cord and let them make a few mistakes. It's the right thing to do.


I was in a meeting once when a woman called her son to remind him that he had a test in his college course. We were all pretty stunned, until I met him. Wow. It's amazing he can breathe and walk a the same time. I have no doubt, whatsoever, that she still does his laundry and shopping. As Louise would say, "stuffed with rice pudding between the ears...dumb as a jackass."
 
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would biatch to Spirt, but I think you have to pay extra for that up front.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.