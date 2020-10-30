 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   BREAKING: 943,000 jobs added in July, unemployment rate falls like delicious republican tears   (twitter.com) divider line
76
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 9:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump predicts 'poverty, misery, depression' if Biden elected
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it had nothing to do at all with the 600,000+ people who died from Covid and opened up those sweet job opportunities.

How many of these jobs are for grave diggers/funeral homes/HAZMAT?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


Too many jobs, now wages are high, a complete disaster for rich assholes, so they'll flip back to pushing mass murder.

I expect features on crime in liberal cities and bioterrorism, bioterrorism to spread Covid-19 and bioterrorism against the bodies of women designed to force surplus births to depress wages.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: now wages are high


...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta and the ignorant, unwashed masskholes will work their magic and whittle that number way down in the next report.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Purple_Urkle: now wages are high

...


From the rich asshole perspective, wages are high.

Sheesh.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


If they can't spin it negatively they won't mention it at all.

Although I could see something like "Unemployment rate soars to 5.4%!!!" Leaving off the fact that it's soaring down
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Too many jobs, now wages are high, a complete disaster for rich assholes, so they'll flip back to pushing mass murder.


Yeah, amazing how when faced with going back to work for slave wages and potential exposure to the Delta, people just said "No."

Employers have been forced to raise wages to get a workforce back. It's kinda like we had a general strike.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Yeah, amazing how when faced with going back to work for slave wages and potential exposure to the Delta, people just said "No."

Employers have been forced to raise wages to get a workforce back. It's kinda like we had a general strike.


It's more like a miniature version of the great labor readjustment that happened in Europe after the Black Death in the 14th century, effectively destroying the feudalist system and ushering in the Renaissance, Enlightenment and Industrial Revolution.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been long enough that people are willing to take this new super high wages of $15 an hour ($31K a year) even though they were making 70K and more when they got laid off.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here where I work, they offered an early retirement that condensed about 3 years worth of open job positions in roughly 1 months time, coupled with a hiring freeze due to a working remote policy and you have a shiatpile of positions hiring all of a sudden.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


No. The spin is, "see? Stop the freeloading unemployment handout, and people suddenly are looking for a job!"
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep, it's the glorious Trump recovery we've been waiting for.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i guess that living wage outcry was false?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I'm sure it had nothing to do at all with the 600,000+ people who died from Covid and opened up those sweet job opportunities.

How many of these jobs are for grave diggers/funeral homes/HAZMAT?


Cant wait for the next few months, when thousands more jobs will be open from all the plague rats dying from the delta wave.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
THE ECONOMY IS OVERHEATING!!! INFLATION RUN AMOK!!! TEH DEFICIT!!! THANKS BIDEN!!! THIS IS WHY YUO VOTE GOP,  THE PARTY OF VISCAL RESPONSIBILITY
 
asciibaron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

H31N0US: THE ECONOMY IS OVERHEATING!!! INFLATION RUN AMOK!!! TEH DEFICIT!!! THANKS BIDEN!!! THIS IS WHY YUO VOTE GOP,  THE PARTY OF VISCAL RESPONSIBILITY


BUY GOLD!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


We should have already regained all the jobs we lost at the beginning of the pandemic. Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for the labor shortage that's preventing businesses from filling all of their jobs and forcing them to redistribute money from owners to laborers. Vote Republican if you want people to fill jobs at slave wages, and by people we mean colored people because you proud White Patriots deserve to get paid tons of money for your jobs.

/i feel so dirty
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am too lazy to google, but what is a job in these reports?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't tell sarcasm from actual conservative idiocy anymore.
 
lefty248
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Serious Black: FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?

We should have already regained all the jobs we lost at the beginning of the pandemic. Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for the labor shortage that's preventing businesses from filling all of their jobs and forcing them to redistribute money from owners to laborers. Vote Republican if you want people to fill jobs at slave wages, and by people we mean colored people because you proud White Patriots deserve to get paid tons of money for your jobs.

/i feel so dirty


You should. However, that was funny.
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For a second there I thought it was because of 943,000 covid deaths that created job openings.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those numbers don't matter. Redhats will still push the line that no one wants to go back to work because they make more money on welfare.

Last week, I was sitting in a fancy hot spring in Iceland had to surfer nearby American tourists explain to anyone in ear shot how the government was giving away free money to lazy people. I moved away before I drowned both of them.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lefty248: Serious Black: FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?

We should have already regained all the jobs we lost at the beginning of the pandemic. Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for the labor shortage that's preventing businesses from filling all of their jobs and forcing them to redistribute money from owners to laborers. Vote Republican if you want people to fill jobs at slave wages, and by people we mean colored people because you proud White Patriots deserve to get paid tons of money for your jobs.

/i feel so dirty

You should. However, that was funny.


Damn, now I feel dirty.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?

Too many jobs, now wages are high, a complete disaster for rich assholes, so they'll flip back to pushing mass murder.

I expect features on crime in liberal cities and bioterrorism, bioterrorism to spread Covid-19 and bioterrorism against the bodies of women designed to force surplus births to depress wages.


Oh don't forget "Gas prices are too high under Biden!"

/Completely ignoring why they were low under Trump or late-stage GWB.
 
Number 216
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, bravo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hugram: Donald Trump predicts 'poverty, misery, depression' if Biden elected


Spoiler: Turns out Trump is an ignorant moran.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sweet. This is awesome. Let's keep this economic growth rolling for another couple decades. Be like the Australians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


Inflation.  All inflation.  It's all they're going to talk about for the next 3 years.  And people will love it.  People love to talk about inflation.  Inflation is always "out of control" for some people.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tears of joy, right?  Republicans love the US and should be happy that there is low unemployment, right?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
NO ONE WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE!!!
 
db2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Irving Maimway: Yeah, amazing how when faced with going back to work for slave wages and potential exposure to the Delta, people just said "No."

Employers have been forced to raise wages to get a workforce back. It's kinda like we had a general strike.

It's more like a miniature version of the great labor readjustment that happened in Europe after the Black Death in the 14th century, effectively destroying the feudalist system and ushering in the Renaissance, Enlightenment and Industrial Revolution.


So a big labor and wage overhaul, at the cost of a whole bunch of dead republicans? Okay, but what's the catch?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jobs are so plentiful in America, several people have 2 or even 3.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


It's been nonstop MIGRANT BORDER CRISIS for a while.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Sweet. This is awesome. Let's keep this economic growth rolling for another couple decades. Be like the Australians.


The Australians avoid this by taxing at a high enough level so that they have a surplus of cash so that when bad things happen they can mail out checks from the surplus to prevent the economy from going into recession.

That will never happen in America.  We'd rather just live as rich as we can while pretending the good times will never end.
 
debug
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


Easy, they'll just attribute it all to the end of enhanced unemployment benefits in some states.  Count on it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good luck to our resident unemployed.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really like seeing employment go up, but ... I have a bad feeling about this fall and winter.  A really bad feeling.  I'm starting to stock up again despite it being quite a ways off.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


They won't, and tonight's chyron will read "Record Number of Illegals Invade US Under Biden Administration".
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?

If they can't spin it negatively they won't mention it at all.

Although I could see something like "Unemployment rate soars to 5.4%!!!" Leaving off the fact that it's soaring down


FYI, Fox currently has:

US economy adds 943K jobs in July, blowing past expectations
Unemployment rate fell to 5.4%

As the top story under 'economy'.


/This is a problem with the American left, even the center left
//They make not attempt to learn about or understand the right
///And so their struggle is Sisyphean
 
lincoln65
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One more highlight from the mint. Remember all the red states canceling their benefits to jobseekers?

Similarly, employment fell 0.9% in states that ended federal benefits between mid-June and mid-July, but rose 2.3% in states that kept them-Source
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Jobs are so plentiful in America, several people have 2 or even 3.


azquotes.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sleze: Tears of joy, right?  Republicans love the US and should be happy that there is low unemployment, right?


Oh, my sweet summer child.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The unemployment was artificial this is like flipping a light switch and then bragging that you invented electricity.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: FlashHarry: I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?

Inflation.  All inflation.  It's all they're going to talk about for the next 3 years.  And people will love it.  People love to talk about inflation.  Inflation is always "out of control" for some people.


Plus it invokes Boomer memories of the worst part of the Carter years, which is something the GOP still jerks off to to this day.

/Recently saw a Ted Cruz tweet where he called Biden "Jimmy Carter 2.0," despite being 10 when Carter left office.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: NO ONE WANTS TO WORK ANYMORE!!!


BUY GOLD!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Sweet. This is awesome. Let's keep this economic growth rolling for another couple decades. Be like the Australians.

The Australians avoid this by taxing at a high enough level so that they have a surplus of cash so that when bad things happen they can mail out checks from the surplus to prevent the economy from going into recession.

That will never happen in America.  We'd rather just live as rich as we can while pretending the good times will never end.


Nailed it.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FlashHarry:I wonder how Fox News will cover this. Will it even merit a chyron?


Civilian labor force participation still at 45-year lows.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.