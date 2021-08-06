 Skip to content
(NPR)   You know those lizards who have those frills on their necks that expand to make them look threatening when you get too close? Well, picture the same thing, but with dresses   (npr.org) divider line
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1tq45j21k9qr27g1703pgsja-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


Life is ruff and I'm dressed to frill.
I was born 2 get bizzy and girl U fit the bill.
My collar is starched, stiff, all through the night.
Anthony Van Dyke-ing your dam hole till the morning light.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The fashion industry shows you can fool some of the people all of the time.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x390]


Is that what they're calling it now
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I simply employ my stink glands.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't Lady Gaga have one of these at that event way back  in January.  Or was she just smuggling Hunter Biden in to the White House to steal art and sell it as his for $$$$

Hang on.  Fox News venmo'ing me money
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The fashion industry shows you can fool some of the people all of the time.


Fashion is a form of art.  It doesn't mean the designers expect these to be sold.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I simply employ my stink glands.


Mine are always active, 24x7.

I am well protected.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My personality or the lack thereof is all I need, losers.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So when a man gets to close to a woman the solution is for her dress to flip up and out?  Yea, that sounds like exactly the thing that would get a man to back up.

Back off boys:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 726x930]


For 10% of the cost too.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's interesting at least. Maybe a good conversation starter but it isn't practical.
 
