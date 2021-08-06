 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   I'm vaccinated, but my kids aren't. Should I avoid gatherings?   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, vaccinated people wear masks, health officials, large events  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tired of your kids and looking for permission to get them killed via a contagious virus?

Or just stupid.
Too stupid to be trusted in a position of authority such as parenthood.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YES. AVOID GATHERINGS, YOU IDIOT.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear unfit parent,

If you are unwilling to give up your social life to protect your vulnerable children you should find them a new home with someone who cares about them. And when you get the opportunity please kill yourself.

Thanks,
Everyone
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no
no out
bring something home for the kids
you dolt
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why do you hate freedom?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tired of your kids and looking for permission to get them killed via a contagious virus?


I mean, less jail-y right now than drowning in the bathtub or driving a car into a lake I guess.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess the answer depends on whether you're tired of putting up with little Timmy's shiat.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wear your masks, stay home and keep staring at your phones.

BE A PATRIOT
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel like if you have to ask a question like that...if you should potentially expose your children to a deadly virus...you may not be the best parent ever.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Avoiding gatherings means nothing when you're planning to send them to school.
 
zbtop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tired of your kids and looking for permission to get them killed via a contagious virus?

Or just stupid.
Too stupid to be trusted in a position of authority such as parenthood.


I think the bigger threat is "you may not catch, carry, and transmit what kills your mom, but your kid might."
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tired of your kids and looking for permission to get them killed via a contagious virus?


350 some odd kids have died of covid in the last 2 years in the US.

And while that is tragic, I can probably pull a dozen common things out of my ass that take out more kids than that every year which you would be up in arms on if i said you couldn't do anymore.

Yes if you have unvaccinateable children, please make sure you are vaccinated yourself and take precautions.

Also don't fark up your kids developmental years because you are afraid of something that is of insanely low risk to them.

Obviously adjust as the situation warrants and use common sense.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I guess the answer depends on whether you're tired of putting up with little Timmy's shiat.


What the fark is up with Timmy, anyway?
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only solution is to lock  your entire family in the basement and never emerge. Anyone who doesn't thoroughly enjoy isolation is EVILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of reproductive genitals, yes most definitely
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Queensowntalia: The only solution is to lock  your entire family in the basement and never emerge. Anyone who doesn't thoroughly enjoy isolation is EVILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.


fark you for thinking there is more to life than binge watching netflix and mastering mario cart
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What the fark is up with Timmy, anyway?


He's pissed that he's not named Liam like all of his friends.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I avoided gatherings before avoiding gatherings was cool.

Except when I would sit up on the hillside over looking the park with my unloaded high powered rifle.  Looking at those happy people in the Annual Watson Family Reunion.   "Pow" I'd say.  "Pow!   Oh!  Now they're running.  Pow!  Pow!  Where's it coming from?  Am I safe behind this trash can? No!   Pow!  Pow!"  Then, I'd pack up the rifle, look at the happy people unaware of the imagined tragedy and say "Some day, Watsons.  Some day."
 
bronskrat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First, roll your children around the floor of your local ICU. This will give them a protective shield of COVID! Then, punch yourself repeatedly in your face until the gathering is over.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok people let's have some objectivity and nuisance here. Yeah, don't go to something like Lollapalooza/big gathering and then back home to your kids. But seeing some other vaccinated friends/family for an evening isn't being a terrible parent.

FTFA: "Fully vaccinated people can safely attend small gatherings - say, a dinner party at a friend's house - with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask"
 
schemata
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this obvious? I have to admit I don't profess to have the slightest idea how effectively the virus can be spread by vaccinated individual in the case of COVID. I know depending on the exact mechanism that answer can potentially be effectively zero to pretty high. so seems like a perfectly reasonable question to ask an expert since they have not yet required everyone to get a degree in virology prior to having kids.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Avoiding gatherings means nothing when you're planning to send them to school.


Depends on the school, honestly. Some schools have done a remarkably good job at social distancing and mask use. If they keep that up - it isn't a huge issue. If they decide "It's all over, let's go back to normal" then that's a huge issue.

Either way, we're homeschooling for another year and I highly recommend that anyone who has the means to do so should.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean you should never avoid a Gathering of the Juggalos. It is a magical event.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Ok people let's have some objectivity and nuisance here. Yeah, don't go to something like Lollapalooza/big gathering and then back home to your kids. But seeing some other vaccinated friends/family for an evening isn't being a terrible parent.

FTFA: "Fully vaccinated people can safely attend small gatherings - say, a dinner party at a friend's house - with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask"


Oh, absolutely. There's a huge difference between packing everyone tight into a confined space in Las Vegas to watch the USMNT beat Mexico in the Gold Cup Final versus having a few folks over for a backyard bonfire. The difficulty is the in-between stuff, frankly.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Tired of your kids and looking for permission to get them killed via a contagious virus?


Casey Anthony could have waited a decade is what youre telling me?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

schemata: Is this obvious? I have to admit I don't profess to have the slightest idea how effectively the virus can be spread by vaccinated individual in the case of COVID. I know depending on the exact mechanism that answer can potentially be effectively zero to pretty high. so seems like a perfectly reasonable question to ask an expert since they have not yet required everyone to get a degree in virology prior to having kids.


The CDC has been very clear that unvaccinated people (even children) should avoid mass gatherings.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Depends.

Do you like your kids and hope to pass on your genetic legacy through them?

If yes, then stay the fark home.

If no, then stay the fark home for the sake of other people's kids.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hissatsu: I guess the answer depends on whether you're tired of putting up with little Timmy's shiat.

What the fark is up with Timmy, anyway?


Well, for one thing they named him Timmy. What else do they expect?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Avoiding gatherings means nothing when you're planning to send them to school.


Sounds like millions of parents want to kill their kids then.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If a child under 12 gets covid, what are the actual chances they will get seriously ill or die?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I feel like if you have to ask a question like that...if you should potentially expose your children to a deadly virus...you may not be the best parent ever.


Am I the only one who remembers chicken pox parties?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I guess the answer depends on whether you're tired of putting up with little Timmy's shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My son was in school all year. He will be in school again in about 3 weeks.

We are vaccinated, our friends and families vaccinated. Our small town is past 85% vaccinated (of eligible population).

Last summer, we avoided everything and had a hard time sending Sammy back - but had little choice. It was fine. Sammy missed out on having fun with friends, sports, any social activities.... He didn't hug his grandparents at all while he was 8.

This summer, with no cases for 6 weeks in our town and the high level of vaccination, we are absolutely making up for lost time. I expect another shutdown of some sort, so we will continue so long as we are in this "calm before the storm".

Get togethers are limited to playing with other kids from his school and their vaccinated parents.

We actually may be at the threshold for herd immunity in our town- but I'm not counting on it.

And we will reassess as the situation evolves. But so long as he has to go to school, he can see his classmates outside of school as well
 
