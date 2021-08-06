 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're having a parachute ride in Puerto Vallarta, make sure the rope is strong and the winds are light
42
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Parachutist caught sayof?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think subby and article writer are one and the same. F*ck, my brain hurts.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm assuming thisbwas written by an AI
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article read like it was run through a translator.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chin ... to see where the girl falls", "So she does not fall into the cables", "Oh, it was worth mothers ... He cut that mother (cables)", you hear the witnesses say.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parachute was being pulled by a hovercraft full of eels.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What language was that?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I see the quality of AI translating I'm reminded people are also letting AI drive their cars.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What language was that?


Yes
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MrLint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"strong winds of the region caused I know break the rope that held her"

WUT
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What language was that?


Arabic translated with babelfish
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chin ... to see where the girl falls", "So she does not fall into the cables", "Oh, it was worth mothers ... He cut that mother (cables)", you hear the witnesses say.

That article reads like it was written by Dathon
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all of the tortured syntax in that article, at least there was a new and, I think, good word that came out of it.
Viralized
I hope the word becomes, well....
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meow?
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.


Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.


Then to Evers, then to Chance.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would never try that in my lifetime. Probably too heavy to begin with.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.


Puerto Rico and Puerto Vallarta are 2 very different places. If you were a person you'd know that, Joe AI.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.


Who?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I would never try that in my lifetime. Probably too heavy to begin with.


I did it once, back in high school. The harness somehow got wrapped around my nether region and strangled them. I spent the entire flight trying to hoist myself up higher in the harness in order to relieve the pressure. Apart from that, I remember nothing else of the experience.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and mimsy were the borogoves
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, it was worth mothers ... He cut that mother (cables)"

So someone who named "Cables" - apparently they don't believe in WiFi, so they got stabbed?  Spaghetti cabinets... tsk tsk.   I totally understand why he deserved it, but how's that related?

We may never really know what actually happened.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?


Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: kdawg7736: I would never try that in my lifetime. Probably too heavy to begin with.

I did it once, back in high school. The harness somehow got wrapped around my nether region and strangled them. I spent the entire flight trying to hoist myself up higher in the harness in order to relieve the pressure. Apart from that, I remember nothing else of the experience.


Strangled Bits is the name of our Christian Rock band.  Our lead singer's name is Mel.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: kdawg7736: I would never try that in my lifetime. Probably too heavy to begin with.

I did it once, back in high school. The harness somehow got wrapped around my nether region and strangled them. I spent the entire flight trying to hoist myself up higher in the harness in order to relieve the pressure. Apart from that, I remember nothing else of the experience.


I just remember how the boat driver thought it was so farking funny to slow the boat so that I dropped in the water, then speed up so the parachute would rise up again. I was like "hey, I'm doing this to float up high and feel like like I'm a bird, not so you can be funny". Every time I would get back up in the air, down I would go again. And it's all I remember of the experience.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually know less about the incident now than i did before reading the article.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Puerto Rico and Puerto Vallarta are 2 very different places. If you were a person you'd know that, Joe AI.


It is south of the border, therefore it is all Mexico.

/Portuguese-Mexican
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It be nice to put information like this on brochures and on giant signs in front of the business
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Darmok and jalad at tinagra.
 
DougalJacobs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The parent company for that website (and others like it) is based in India. I don't think it's a translation problem as much as an as-long-as-they-click-who-cares problem. I'm running an anti-virus scan right now.
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those things are a really bad idea.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?

Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?


Any baseball fan would get that!  I LOL'ed
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I would never try that in my lifetime. Probably too heavy to begin with.


Light girl, large chute, nice updrafts...

Gurl got her money's worth on that ride!

/I always enjoyed flying the canopy more than the freefall.
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?

Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?


Oh I knew about them and their poem. I was talking about the first baseman.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was that thunder I heard? That seems like a bad time to be hanging from a kite on a string.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slypork: Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?

Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?

Oh I knew about them and their poem. I was talking about the first baseman.


Who's on first base?
 
Slypork
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?

Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?

Oh I knew about them and their poem. I was talking about the first baseman.

Who's on first base?


Exactly
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seems like this happens a lot:

https://www.google.com/search?q=paras​a​iling+rope+broke&tbs=li%3A1&ei=2VcNYd2​xA8yt5NoP9ciJyAg&oq=parasailing+rope+b​roke&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBQgAEIAEMg​UIABCGAzIFCAAQhgM6BwgAEEcQsAM6CggAELAD​EMkDEEM6CAgAEJIDELADOgsIABCABBCxAxCDAT​oKCAAQsQMQgwEQQzoECAAQQzoLCC4QgAQQxwEQ​rwE6CwgAEIAEELEDEMkDOgUIABCSAzoFCAAQsQ​M6DgguELEDEIMBEMcBEK8BOggIABCABBCxAzoI​CAAQyQMQkQI6CwguEMcBEK8BEJECOgYIABAWEB​5KBAhBGABQ4XNY9qcBYJmrAWgBcAJ4AIABc4gB​qguSAQQxOC4xmAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=g​ws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwidgs_N3ZzyAhXMFlkFHX​VkAokQ4dUDCA4&uact=5
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Slypork: Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Slypork: Schmerd1948: Joe Peanut: UberDave: That article read like it was run through a translator.

Since it happened in Puerto Rico, and the website is in the UAE, I'm guessing it was first translated from Spanish to Arabic, then from Arabic to English.

Then to Evers, then to Chance.

Who?

Tinkers to Evers to Chance was a famous  baseball infield that completed a record number of triple plays. It was before my time, but I remember reading about it. I was trying to be funny. I guess I failed, huh?

Oh I knew about them and their poem. I was talking about the first baseman.

Who's on first base?

Exactly


"I don't even know what we're talking about!"
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FirstDennis: Seems like this happens a lot:

https://www.google.com/search?q=parasa​iling+rope+broke&tbs=li%3A1&ei=2VcNYd2​xA8yt5NoP9ciJyAg&oq=parasailing+rope+b​roke&gs_lcp=Cgdnd3Mtd2l6EAMyBQgAEIAEMg​UIABCGAzIFCAAQhgM6BwgAEEcQsAM6CggAELAD​EMkDEEM6CAgAEJIDELADOgsIABCABBCxAxCDAT​oKCAAQsQMQgwEQQzoECAAQQzoLCC4QgAQQxwEQ​rwE6CwgAEIAEELEDEMkDOgUIABCSAzoFCAAQsQ​M6DgguELEDEIMBEMcBEK8BOggIABCABBCxAzoI​CAAQyQMQkQI6CwguEMcBEK8BEJECOgYIABAWEB​5KBAhBGABQ4XNY9qcBYJmrAWgBcAJ4AIABc4gB​qguSAQQxOC4xmAEAoAEByAEKwAEB&sclient=g​ws-wiz&ved=0ahUKEwidgs_N3ZzyAhXMFlkFHX​VkAokQ4dUDCA4&uact=5


*crosses parasailing off of bucket list*
 
