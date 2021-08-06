 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Truthers go all in with the kook, follow demon sperm doc's COVID cure of eating horse paste   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
52
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I heard this crap from a guy at work. I had not heard of the "a guy on Facebook cured his COVID with animal dewormer" before he said something to me about it.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier just to get the damn vaccine?

For fark sake.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

chexmix liberals
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There is no bottom to this crazy barrel is there?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ain't getting no vaccine, there is now way to be sure what's in it or the side effects so I'm going to take this random drug given to livestock!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Wouldn't it be easier just to get the damn vaccine?

For fark sake.


No, that would mean teh libz were right. Better to eat possibly fatal horse dewormer.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A disease caused by a virus? I know, I'll take an anti-parasitic! That'll fix it!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah. A shortage of required farm-aceuticals should really do wonders for our current supply chain issues.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Wouldn't it be easier just to get the damn vaccine?

For fark sake.


And take something they don't know the ingredients of, that's just crazy.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its popularity as a backdoor for people to obtain ivermectin horsepaste is so great that Amazon's recommendation systems now push customers to buy zinc, vitamin C, and quercetin

We see you enjoy buying horse paste. Here's some other products you may enjoy:
- Dowsing rods
- Cool ranch flavored bleach
- Rectal UV lights
- The Book of Mormon
- Ear candles
- Tarot cards
- Ouji boards
- HeadOn
- Wine decanters that use magnets
- MAGA hats
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I stole this from someone else on Fark, but I think it's a great statement.

The people who called you sheeple for getting a vaccine, are literally taking sheep medicine.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I heard this crap from a guy at work. I had not heard of the "a guy on Facebook cured his COVID with animal dewormer" before he said something to me about it.


I'm not sure if it's still up but traitor Michael Flynns brother posted it as a cure on his twitter.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


Seriously I don't get this, even that talk show host who is  now on a ventilator was bragging about getting a doctor who'd give him ivermectin.  This is weaponized delusion.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These people have been conditioned to refuse expert advice so ably, they go to stupid experts for advice.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Unobtanium: I heard this crap from a guy at work. I had not heard of the "a guy on Facebook cured his COVID with animal dewormer" before he said something to me about it.

I'm not sure if it's still up but traitor Michael Flynns brother posted it as a cure on his twitter.


He's since been suspended from Twitter.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Its popularity as a backdoor for people to obtain ivermectin horsepaste is so great that Amazon's recommendation systems now push customers to buy zinc, vitamin C, and quercetin

We see you enjoy buying horse paste. Here's some other products you may enjoy:
- Dowsing rods
- Cool ranch flavored bleach
- Rectal UV lights
- The Book of Mormon
- Ear candles
- Tarot cards
- Ouji boards
- HeadOn
- Wine decanters that use magnets
- MAGA hats


I wish to subscribe to your newsletter
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My opinion?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I stole this from someone else on Fark, but I think it's a great statement.

The people who called you sheeple for getting a vaccine, are literally taking sheep medicine.


Someone else also described:

"I don't want to be forced to take this experimental vaccine."
--People who are part of the control group
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ever sense all my democratic friends talked about Trump saying to inject bleach  i thought i would give it a try

and f takes down stuff that are lies so it must be true.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?


No, that's a topical.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: Wouldn't it be easier just to get the damn vaccine?

For fark sake.


Once you've sick, there no use to the vaccine anyway-people think it's weak same receptor binding properties will affect the outcome once they've got it.

It doesn't.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sigh...The fewer Republican voters, the better off America is in the long run.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Theeng: hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?

Seriously I don't get this, even that talk show host who is  now on a ventilator was bragging about getting a doctor who'd give him ivermectin.  This is weaponized delusion.


Torn between bemoaning the bottomless pit of idiocy that is the political right and grabbing popcorn to watch as the chaff clears itself.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Horse paste? You mean glue? Because they certainly seem like glue-eaters.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The vaccine isn't fully certified"  "I'm not a guinea pig!"

But, certified for livestock, untested on Humans is OK???   100% loony 0% logic.
 
Cache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've heard that ingesting large numbers of Tide Pods not only prevents Covid, but it also really pisses off the libs.
Spread the word.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


How else are they going to make more republicans, if not for brain damage?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: - Wine decanters that use magnets


That's a new one to me. So it's a magnetic mixer.

"Active wine decanter" - $199.99
magnetic mixer/stirrer - $25-70
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We Need A Cure! (The Simpsons)
Youtube liiVX55tJ7E
 
animal color
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hear that the only 100 percent cure for Covid is to stop breathing. My horse vet -- the one what cured me of my last cold by putting leeches on my legs --  told me to tie a plastic bag around my face and keep it there until the Covid went away. Sure is a lot easier than getting a shot, like my libby-lib human doctor wanted.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: There is no bottom to this crazy barrel is there?


...the bad news is Wednesday is your day in the barrel.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A disease caused by a virus? I know, I'll take an anti-parasitic! That'll fix it!


When you don't know what you're looking for or how to read what you have, Dr. Google is more than happy to fark you up.

Fark user imageView Full Size

There
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And don't forget to get a gallon of bleach and a UV light on your way out the door, you show them damn book learning doctors.

I would love to invest in a company and then put a random post online about how the product prevents/cures covid and watch the morons flock the clear the shelves of it. Reminds me of in Contagion when Jude Law faked being sick to sell the "cure" that saved him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


Because they're in a death cult duh.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: lolmao500: Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


Its not erotica unless you take the injection straight from the horse.
 
Slypork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


Do you think we'd even notice the difference in them?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A disease caused by a virus? I know, I'll take an anti-parasitic! That'll fix it!


But if the republicans get rid of the parasites, what will Boebert Greene and Gaetz do?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Horse paste on toasted baguette - a French classic.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


I'm OK with it. Better a suicide than a plague rat.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She'll swallow your paste.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?


Can't put it in syringe the horse  has to give you the treatment  au  naturale
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: - Wine decanters that use magnets

That's a new one to me. So it's a magnetic mixer.

"Active wine decanter" - $199.99
magnetic mixer/stirrer - $25-70


No, the one I saw long ago was just like a normal decanter but with a ring of magnets around it that somethingsomethingmumblemuble the natural vibrational frequency somethingsomething and removed impurities. I think they made a similar thing to stick on your fuel line and improve fuel efficiency. Magnets. How, indeed, do they work?
 
jenlen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Ivermectin is a severely neurotoxic drug if not dosed appropriately in humans, and it has a narrow therapeutic window. It's linked to toxic encephalopathy, seizures, coma and lifelong brain damage.

Why the fark are these idiots so hung up on suicide?


How would you tell if they got brain damage? I mean, nothing would change about them.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just so you know ... this isn't completely random.  Ivermectin has shown some effect in vitro.  But actual clinical trials haven't shown any utility.  These nut cases are fantastically adept at seeking out and completely misinterpreting the most obscure nuggets.

https://www.covid19treatmentguideline​s​.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/i​vermectin/

But sucking down a horse dosing syringe ... LMAO.  The gene pool definitely needs more chlorine ... err Ivermectin.  So have at it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

groppet: And don't forget to get a gallon of bleach and a UV light on your way out the door, you show them damn book learning doctors.

I would love to invest in a company and then put a random post online about how the product prevents/cures covid and watch the morons flock the clear the shelves of it. Reminds me of in Contagion when Jude Law faked being sick to sell the "cure" that saved him.


But if things were that predictable, it'd be so much easier to manipulate the bastards.  Might take dozens or hundreds of products before you get the 'one'.   Sort of like a music group making a resolution to "just make hit records".
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lamberts Ho Man: lolmao500: Whats next, getting a gallon of horse semen injection up your butt?

Fark is not your personal erotica site.

Its not erotica unless you take the injection straight from the horse.


As I was saying...
 
