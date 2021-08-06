 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   If employees, like this woman, don't hand in their access passes they can be used to enter a conference room at head office to make a porn video. Employers have a problem with this, probably the lack of invitation to join the videoing   (nltimes.nl) divider line
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She really was Pro-Rail.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days

(Emphasis added).

In shocking news, employees can get into their offices. I'm not sure what Subby's point here is.

BTW, at the risk of ruining the "joke", the overwhelming majority of people would not enjoy participating in, or even witnessing, the making of porn. You really don't want to know how the sausage gets made [sic]
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.


I loved that movie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.


Huh, huh, you said "head". Huh huh huh.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I walked into the produce cooler to find the assistant grocery manager bending over one of the starbucks baristas. We had to throw out several cases of grapes because of it.
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OK. Well maybe she was forced to due it by the aliens that crash landed into the building.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a novel idea pay people $500 to return the pass but no all you care about is profits well fark you then
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No link? Fark, I am disappoint.
 
huntercr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cluckles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The rail manager is now looking at what next steps it will take against the woman.

Sounds like he's already done his part in the video, not sure why he'd need to come back.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]


It's an oversized salt shaker.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Reminds me of when I walked into the produce cooler to find the assistant grocery manager bending over one of the starbucks baristas. We had to throw out several cases of grapes because of it.


Sounds like those grapes were sour.
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]


Was wondering WTF that is about.

On another note. Need link to video.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days

(Emphasis added).

In shocking news, employees can get into their offices. I'm not sure what Subby's point here is.

BTW, at the risk of ruining the "joke", the overwhelming majority of people would not enjoy participating in, or even witnessing, the making of porn. You really don't want to know how the sausage gets made [sic]


It's a painstaking and arduous task that seems to go on and on forever, and just when you think things are going your way, nothing happens?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This headline made my eyes bleed.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have pizza parties in there, Karen. Did you at least wipe the table down?
 
tothekor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]


At least it didn't land in front of the local public library. This one is near where I grew up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where is the source material?  How can we independently verify the facts?

Journalism fail.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Here's a novel idea pay people $500 to return the pass but no all you care about is profits well fark you then


Here's another novel idea:
Don't be an idiot.

That works on multiple levels.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who put the enormous dinner plate on the roof of that building?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I loved that movie!


I loved it as a teen...as an adult?   whew...I liked a lot of crap when I was young!
 
hej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The rail manager is now looking at what next steps strokes it will take against the woman.
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Very strategic ad placement ruined any desire for link.  Would not fap

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tothekor: huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]

At least it didn't land in front of the local public library. This one is near where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 800x460]


The Hyattsville library started renovations (well, a whole building replacement) a couple of years ago.   We were told they're saving the spaceship, but I just found a picture from a month ago, and it just looks out of place with the new building color:

hyattsvillewire.comView Full Size

https://www.hyattsvillewire.com/2021/​0​7/17/flying-saucer-construction/
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: FTFA: A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days

(Emphasis added).

In shocking news, employees can get into their offices. I'm not sure what Subby's point here is.

BTW, at the risk of ruining the "joke", the overwhelming majority of people would not enjoy participating in, or even witnessing, the making of porn. You really don't want to know how the sausage gets made [sic]


and the award for best use of [sic] in a sentence or sentence fragment goes to... HugeMistakefor his pun-pinion on porn production!  clapclapclapclap!  :)
i still don't understand though, honestly, how is porn legal and prostitution is not?
 
ongbok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PirateKing: We have pizza parties in there, Karen. Did you at least wipe the table down?


That what she was doing, setting up for a pizza party for her department. And you know what happens when the pizza delivery guy comes, especially when they order a large with extra sausage. It wasn't her fault. It was the implication.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Unobtanium: It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.

I loved that movie!

[Fark user image image 259x475]


Judge Reinhold getting too billing over Jane Seymour, Rick Moranis and Danny Devito?

I was going to make a glass ceiling joke but then I kept reading the cast list. Holy crap, this must have been peek Judge. So after BHC 2 and before BHC  3?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]


Streetlights, my ass!! The aliens are taking over our rail system.
 
huntercr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oneiros: tothekor: huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]

At least it didn't land in front of the local public library. This one is near where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 800x460]

The Hyattsville library started renovations (well, a whole building replacement) a couple of years ago.   We were told they're saving the spaceship, but I just found a picture from a month ago, and it just looks out of place with the new building color:

[hyattsvillewire.com image 850x633]
https://www.hyattsvillewire.com/2021/0​7/17/flying-saucer-construction/


I love this!
They really need an array of lights installed facing downward with a motion detector. That would be awesome.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We were speechless, because this is something we have never experienced.

You and Ben Shapiro.
 
tothekor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oneiros: tothekor: huntercr: So we're all just ignoring the...SPACESHIP on the side of the building?


[Fark user image 511x282]

At least it didn't land in front of the local public library. This one is near where I grew up.
[Fark user image image 800x460]

The Hyattsville library started renovations (well, a whole building replacement) a couple of years ago.   We were told they're saving the spaceship, but I just found a picture from a month ago, and it just looks out of place with the new building color:

[hyattsvillewire.com image 850x633]
https://www.hyattsvillewire.com/2021/0​7/17/flying-saucer-construction/


Yep. And I was overjoyed to hear about it!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: waxbeans: Here's a novel idea pay people $500 to return the pass but no all you care about is profits well fark you then

Here's another novel idea:
Don't be an idiot.

That works on multiple levels.


Remember, you are responding to waxbeans, your words are falling on deaf ears.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Need some lead time to get sufficient logos and corporate branding set up for indirect promotion as a sort of "product placement".  Get a sort of cross-synergy approach going.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days in the head office in Utrecht"

Dutch Rail, huh? I sense an upcoming cabview spinoff to piggyback on this publicity.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here have a link to the publication quoted in tfa.

I hope I don't have to remind you it is nsfw.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

McGrits: Cafe Threads: Unobtanium: It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.

I loved that movie!

[Fark user image image 259x475]

Judge Reinhold getting too billing over Jane Seymour, Rick Moranis and Danny Devito?

I was going to make a glass ceiling joke but then I kept reading the cast list. Holy crap, this must have been peek Judge. So after BHC 2 and before BHC  3?


Actually, according to release date of 1985, it was just after the first Beverly Hills Cop (1984). So they tried to get him at peak fame after both Fast Times of Ridgemont High and BHC1.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cluckles: The rail manager is now looking at what next steps it will take against the woman.

Sounds like he's already done his part in the video, not sure why he'd need to come again.


FIFY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "A former employee of ProRail recently recorded a pornographic video on one of her last working days in the head office in Utrecht"

Dutch Rail, huh? I sense an upcoming cabview spinoff to piggyback on this publicity.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: Reminds me of when I walked into the produce cooler to find the assistant grocery manager bending over one of the starbucks baristas. We had to throw out several cases of grapes because of it.


Because they were physically participating in the act, or just that they had seen too much?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Here's a novel idea pay people $500 to return the pass but no all you care about is profits well fark you then


It's an electronic pass.  Disable that pass on the server as part of your basic security practices.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: PTP_Professor: Reminds me of when I walked into the produce cooler to find the assistant grocery manager bending over one of the starbucks baristas. We had to throw out several cases of grapes because of it.

Because they were physically participating in the act, or just that they had seen too much?


They were in the splash zone.
 
mariner314
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This story jogged a memory.

My old company had some on site sex parties and things filmed on the 90's.

Maybe it was urban legend, but I'm pretty sure the stories were true.

Someone just made reference to the sticky couch on the alumni Facebook group.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

McGrits: Cafe Threads: Unobtanium: It can be concluded from the images that the video was recently recorded, said the spokesperson, because the head office has been undergoing renovations for several months...

Heh, heh "head" office.

I loved that movie!

[Fark user image image 259x475]

Judge Reinhold getting too billing over Jane Seymour, Rick Moranis and Danny Devito?

I was going to make a glass ceiling joke but then I kept reading the cast list. Holy crap, this must have been peek Judge. So after BHC 2 and before BHC  3?


I assume Devito and Moranis were just cameos.  I kinda want to watch this, kinda worried it's not the fun kind of awful (28% on rotten tomatoes).
 
roc6783
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's horrible. Where is it so I make sure not to click on it?
 
