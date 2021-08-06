 Skip to content
(NPR)   Restaurant owners have become so desperate to hire workers that they're now even claiming they'll treat their workers like actual human beings who possess basic dignity. Workers: Yeah, we're still not buyin' it   (npr.org) divider line
55
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything but higher wages.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And they would go right back to treating the employees like shiat as soon as the job market gets tight.

But hey, "it's their business, the can do what they want" - as if that somehow absolves one of criticism for treating people badly.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's an idea -- it's wacky, I know, but just stay with me here: Try offering living wages.  Look, I know, I know, it's unprecedented, but you know, it's so goddamn crazy it just might work.  You might even let them work for living wages and keep their tips!  Imagine that!
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

And do all that without raises prices on goods.... Which will be magic.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

try the veal, don't forget to tip the waitress.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If all these restaurant workers left their restaurant jobs, creating this shortage, where did they start working?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

You do realize it's not a 1:1 ratio right
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
TIPPING THREEEEEAD!!!  Ha ha, now to beat up on all the needy people who are going on about how if you don't like the tip system you shouldn't be allowed to own carbon compounds or something...

...er...

I'm too early :(
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know it's not a super popular position, but the sooner robots can cook this food, the better for everyone it will be. This is the same reasoning behind not wanting a hand-built car or bread-board electronics or artisanal-crafted toilets. Sometimes, robotically built stuff is just better.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Or at least let people make their own hours. And how many hours.

But. Omg that's impossible.
Meanwhile. I've seen it in action. It was epic.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Remote work in other fields mostly
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prices are already up at restaurants and the quality is dropping.  At most places now, the food isn't worth the cost.  But hey, let's pay the dishwasher a nice living wage of $25 an hour.  No way that could go wrong!
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prices are already up at restaurants and the quality is dropping.  At most places now, the food isn't worth the cost.  But hey, let's pay the dishwasher a nice living wage of $25 an hour.  No way that could go wrong!


Nothing like a little anecdata to go with your bullsh*t
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Service jobs are a form slavery with slightly better marketing than real slavery.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Driving trucks.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
God forbid they actually pay their workers a better wage...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You do realize it's not a 1:1 ratio right


Yeah, spread across enough people, the result would be around $1 more per item. That's all.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Between covid and the price of everything being 15 flavors of farky I'm not gonna be spending money on restaurants, sit down or order in.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oh no! My burrito might cost $0.50 more! Whereever shall I find that kind of money? Weird that I already have you farkied as "Bootleather enthusiast," and here you are, licking the boots of another loathsome segment of society. You must really like boots!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what hourly wage you could pay me to deal with the general public in a service position right now. It was always a bad job, but the people that are now demanding service are...extra awful.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I know three young adults who have quit the restaurant industry.  One is making a whole lot more money operating a forklift at a warehouse.  Another was briefly a driver for Amazon but then decided to open her own mobile dog grooming business.  The third got a job as a paraprofessional at the school where her children go.  She gets to work mother's hours and is home whenever her children are home.

All of them said they will never go back to the restaurant biz.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Literally anything is better than working at a restaurant.
And it's not always about to pay.
The factors of laundry list of things other places offer that went over compared to a shiat restaurant.
Like I'll never forget Wendy's manager telling me I didn't have to go see my kid get born.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Restaurant uses spiral slides to deliver food to diners in China
Youtube jF14lpLmj0Q


Looks like a pretty legit manner to serve food to diners. I would have thought if anywhere in the world could use some more workers, it's there, but I like the ideas here.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ideally, all menus can be app driven and orders placed electronically. One person can handle taking food to tables, even in a large place. Another in charge of drinks. Will save money all around and get better service. Restaurants need to be less archaic and move into the future.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Raise wages till you don't need to have tips. If you can't do that then find a new business to run or a new job to do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

??????
Wages are never the issue. It's expectations on profits.
Which is why minimum wage exists in the first place.
Because companies would pay you nothing indefinitely.
Sadly what's supposed to happen is you're supposed to take less profits in order to pay higher wages.
But that is never happened.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prices are already up at restaurants and the quality is dropping.  At most places now, the food isn't worth the cost.  But hey, let's pay the dishwasher a nice living wage of $25 an hour.  No way that could go wrong!


The dishwasher doesn't get a break on his rent because the boss wants to keep wages low. (Also, if you get a good dishwasher, pay them, keep them, they're worth their money.)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nothing like a little anecdata to go with your bullsh*t


What part of it is bullshiat?  Come on, tell me how prices aren't going up.  Tell me what you think a living wage is.  Tell me all about how the same Sysco food at every restaurant tastes so good and the burgers are worth $15.  Come on, let's hear it.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're over-restauranted in this country as it is, and between this and the Covid shutdowns (and people learning to cook at home again), we'll get back to a sane level again.

Close 10 $12-a-plate places that rely on tipped minimum wage staff and payments under the table to the kitchen crew.  Open 2 $30-a-plate places that actually provide good service and healthy food in a pleasant environment, and aren't overrun by Cletus, MaeJune, and their brood of screaming children.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You do realize it's not a 1:1 ratio right

Yeah, spread across enough people, the result would be around $1 more per item. That's all.


/
And $7 ice tea to hide the loss lead.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yeah, no.  That's hard, so we're going to go with robots and slave labor.  The free market has spoken.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Remote work in other fields mostly


Or equally shiatty paying jobs that don't require them to work like animals (cashiers, greeters, etc).
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

try the veal, don't forget to tip the waitress.


Instructions unclear, I tipped veal and tried waitress.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

No, do raise the prices on goods. If that's what's required to pay people a living wage, then that's what they need to do.  If people complain, or don't patronize the establishment any more, then so be it.  This has been needing to change for a long, long time now, and if there has been any good to come out of the pandemic, then one of those things is that it has provided the motivation and impetus for hospitality workers to seek employment elsewhere now that there are a lot of new opportunities available to them -- ones that pay better than their old greasy spoon positions and probably have better working conditions to boot.  It's brought the darker underbelly of the hospitality industry into the light and brought attention to the problems in a way that wasn't possible before, so maybe this might be the sea change the industry needs to make in order to survive on the post-COVID economy.

Good.
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The warehouse down the street offering $16.50/hr w/guaranteed 40 hours and bennies, instead of $3.25+tips and whatever hours.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Until patrons stop acting like self-entitled tyrants who will scream at employees for the tiniest things, restaurant owners are going to have to dig deeper then they ever imagined in order to attract people to the job.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I expect they used their time to find better jobs.

CSB: My daughter left for a job with a private company doing institutional and large scale food service. Better in every way and none of the BS.

/the plural of anecdote isn't evidence, but it plays out under further study
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I know three young adults who have quit the restaurant industry.  One is making a whole lot more money operating a forklift at a warehouse.  Another was briefly a driver for Amazon but then decided to open her own mobile dog grooming business.  The third got a job as a paraprofessional at the school where her children go.  She gets to work mother's hours and is home whenever her children are home.

All of them said they will never go back to the restaurant biz.


I know people who left the business. Nearly all make less per hour, but the hours are more consistent and weekends are free.  Except some get days jobs and will still work a weekend shift because the money is so good.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Good, high paying jobs in West Virginia and Mississippi.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Oh no! My burrito might cost $0.50 more! Whereever shall I find that kind of money? Weird that I already have you farkied as "Bootleather enthusiast," and here you are, licking the boots of another loathsome segment of society. You must really like boots!


Hey, I'm a boot leather enthusiast (if those boots are being worn by someone attractive and female).  Don't lump me in with that guy.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nothing like a little anecdata to go with your bullsh*t


Apparently that study showing papa johns would have to charge five whole cents more per pizza to give healthcare was wrong, this kid knows what he's talking about though.
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I grew up in Indiana, which uses the federal minimum wage.  Let me preface this by saying that I have never heard of any server in the entire state ever earning more than the tipped federal minimum from their employer.  Ever.  Over at least a dozen restaurants I've worked in, I've never seen it, heard of it, or known any server who has.

When I was 9 years old, my parents bought a 4 bed, three and a half bath brick home in a nice neighborhood for $200,000.  In-state tuition at my alma mater was $2000 per year. The tipped minimum wage was $2.13/hour in Indiana.

When I was in college in 2000, I waited tables to cover my tuition and living expenses. In-state tuition to my University was $3600/year. The tipped minimum wage was $2.13/hour in Indiana.

I no longer wait tables.  The house I grew up in is now valued around $500k.  In state-tuition at the same state school has topped $8k per year.  The tipped minimum wage is $2.13/hour in Indiana.

It's been 30 years.  THIRTY YEARS.  This abuse of the tipped minimum is well past its expiration date.
 
neofonz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Literally anything is better than working at a restaurant.
And it's not always about to pay.
The factors of laundry list of things other places offer that went over compared to a shiat restaurant.
Like I'll never forget Wendy's manager telling me I didn't have to go see my kid get born.


This. Working in restaurants stinks. I worked every restaurant position in my youth, and I'd never do it again by choice.
...and if I had no choice I'd be like the waitress in Hell or High Water:
https://youtu.be/gdYXQ-IPZcc (Can't embed video)
 
RI_Red
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If restaurant owners can't figure out how to pay workers decently and keep their prices competitive, maybe they shouldn't be running restaurants.

People don't owe you a career because you decided to run a low-margin business.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Every time I worked in a restaurant, we were paying minimum wage and all my coworkers were either immigrants that were speaking little to no english, students or ex-cons.

Working in a restaurant sucks unless youre the owner collecting the money.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah yes, all those fat cat restaurant owners.

Apart from the corporations and franchisees, who granted make the owners wealthy - many (most?) restaurants are a difficult small business - emphasis on small. Low margins, high operating costs, high business failure rate, stock that needs to be replenished every single day. Unless the owner is successful, more likely than not, the owner is there managing the business the minute it's open until it's closed and the last staff member is out the door. I've had former colleagues and friends who have been in this business. Restaurants IMHO are not for the casual investor.

I love these posts by Farkers on the restaurant business - and also landlords while we're at it. Posted while they're at their comfy IT jobs, earning their yearly salary, working for nice companies, and they think they're farking Karl Marx.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A lot of posters here think of a restaurant server as a food delivery robot.  They're so much more than that.  You should go try nicer restaurants.
 
Two16
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
