(CNBC)   United Airlines to shoot 67,000 employees. Oh wait, they say they will require all 67,000 employees to GET the shot. I can see how that might be confusing   (cnbc.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I feel much better knowing I'm being dragged off your plane by a vaccinated employee"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F* United.  Took a trip 2 weeks ago on United, with one Layover.  Trip was extended a day as they have 5, yes 5 planes "go down for maintenance".   Got there 5 hours late, and had to stay an extra day as the flight home was messed up. What a S-show of a company.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also there is a $55 getting the shot fee.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my organization is making us go back to the office next month... and we all have to be vaccinated "or get an exemption" and there are at least two anti-vax shiatheads in my office. Yay.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Start requiring it of customers, too.

I'd pay a ticket premium to fly on an airline with an enforced vaccine mandate.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In a more perfect world,
those might be the only two choices.

Well, C) Two Lions and a Man enter, and....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I took a trip to Beijing six years ago. I didn't book the flight but boy did I learn my lesson: Don't fly United.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Fly the friendly skies, MAGAts."
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
BUT MAH FREEDUM!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tobcc: F* United.  Took a trip 2 weeks ago on United, with one Layover. Trip was extended a day as they have 5, yes 5 planes "go down for maintenance". Got there 5 hours late, and had to stay an extra day as the flight home was messed up. What a S-show of a company.


Thats liberal regulations for ya! I say we get rid of those, fly those planes until they crash due to failing parts!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I took a trip to Beijing six years ago. I didn't book the flight but boy did I learn my lesson: Don't fly United.


All airlines are pretty much the same.
Just like all cable/internet providers are bad.
Same with insurance companies.
Coke and Pepsi aren't really competitors, either.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tobcc: F* United.  Took a trip 2 weeks ago on United, with one Layover.  Trip was extended a day as they have 5, yes 5 planes "go down for maintenance".   Got there 5 hours late, and had to stay an extra day as the flight home was messed up. What a S-show of a company.


United has always had problems but at least they used to compensate well. I did a lot of travel between 2009-2011 and when the Continental people came in, their attitude was "you're still alive, so STFU."
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: "I feel much better knowing I'm being dragged off your plane by a vaccinated employee"
[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Russ1642: I took a trip to Beijing six years ago. I didn't book the flight but boy did I learn my lesson: Don't fly United.

All airlines are pretty much the same.
Just like all cable/internet providers are bad.
Same with insurance companies.
Coke and Pepsi aren't really competitors, either.


What Pepsi is garbage
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Meanwhile my organization is making us go back to the office next month... and we all have to be vaccinated "or get an exemption" and there are at least two anti-vax shiatheads in my office. Yay.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pointfdr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wait till they find out that the people not vaccinated are people of color!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxer plebs will soon know how powerful the Capitalism engine when companies begin mandating this requirement for new and existing employees. Companies are beginning to see there is profit in employees being vaccinated, and rule one of America is don't fark with a businesses money.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

