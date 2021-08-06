 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Maybe the real Jewish Space Laser was the traumatic brain injuries we sustained along the way (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who controls this weapon, what did the town do to offend them?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw Kristin Sinema on The View. This won't carry well on here, but she makes a good argument against limiting or eliminating the filibuster.

Oh well. May as well open that rabbit hole...
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorry wrong thread
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And here I was thinking she was in town when Biden deployed the laser.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

He Jewish now?
The Catholics finally had enough of his shiat, huh?

Hell of a welcoming party...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's going to be hard to convince me this wasn't somehow purposeful," he said.

Good thing nobody gives a shiat what you think.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why bother with some giant space laser, just throw some lit cigarettes around or have a gender reveal party.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or....stay with me here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a drought
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you think Jewish men and women wear head coverings, subby? To protect against brain injuries from the space laser!
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's kind of a stretch...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a space laser, I sure as hell wouldn't burn out some insignificant redneck town. I would simply shoot it at anthills around the planet. I farking hate ants.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He added, though, that he should be careful about exposing the international conspiracy: "I might get directed energy weaponed.  Hit me with those laser beams.  (Ow, ow, ow)  Laser beam me.  Ah, ah, ah!"

Relax, dude.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Or flying sparks..!
 
Slypork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Investigators said that the data matches.
 
XSV
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the fact that TFA includes this picture makes this all the more entertaining:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Your star is missing a point :-)
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Occam's Razor tells me:
Since climate change is just a conspiracy for scientists to get grant money, any so-called effects of it must be the result of another large yet undetectable conspiracy.

I call that theorem Occam's Space Lazer.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I blame Mel Brooks...
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

His documentaries offer rare insights into the American psyche.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry, guys. That was my bad. I was allowed to take a tour of the Jewish Space Laser Institute and they took me into the control room. There was a big, shiny red button right there on the console. I was like, "What's THIS button do?" as I reached for it.

They were like, "DON'T TOUCH THA-"

And the next thing you knew it, British Columbia was on fire.

Boy, is my face red. That wasn't in the plan at all!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yep, first he started with ships, then moved to lasers that can circumcise on a global scale.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How many Jewish carpenters did it take to put that together?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So places experiencing drought are experiencing drought side effects, and somehow the only plausible explanation for some people is "space weapons"? Sounds about as reasonable of an explanation as being abducted and anally probed by space aliens after getting wasted on cheap booze at a gay bar.
 
