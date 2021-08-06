 Skip to content
(Metro)   Covid cancels London Pride for a second year   (metro.co.uk) divider line
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

That is one of the worst beers I've ever tasted.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Inconsolable.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I miss parades. The marching bands, the other marching bands, the additional marching bands, followed by more marching bands, with a marching band bringing up the rear.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Good.

That is one of the worst beers I've ever tasted.


Yeah.  I'd rather have a McEwan's.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Good.

That is one of the worst beers I've ever tasted.


Yep, it's really not great, which is a weird because their ESB is very good.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is going to hurt the gay recruitment numbers this year. The CEO of gay will probably have to take the fall.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's just have it in the thread!  Come on, I want to see some rainbows!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Brexit did that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There'll be time for parties. Let's be safe for a while longer - we aren't out of the woods.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Let's just have it in the thread!  Come on, I want to see some rainbows!

[Fark user image 338x599]
[Fark user image 500x333]


that second picture is a beautiful person.
 
hangloose
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
(shrug)
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So London Pride is an actual beer also?
London Pride was named Champion Beer of Britain in the Best Bitter Class at the CAMRA awards in 1979
Seems like they're on a dry streak. *ba dum tish*
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Conservatives to protest against another violation of free speech and right of assembly because of fake Covid in 3,2,1,0, -1, -2, -3, -4,...
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many TERF events will continue as planned?
 
hangloose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Conservatives to protest against another violation of free speech and right of assembly because of fake Covid in 3,2,1,0, -1, -2, -3, -4,...


You people used to say "stay out of my bedroom" now all you want is for people to stare at it

Also, this is London, but good job bringing US politics into a topic that isn't related to it
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hangloose: talkertopc: Conservatives to protest against another violation of free speech and right of assembly because of fake Covid in 3,2,1,0, -1, -2, -3, -4,...

You people used to say "stay out of my bedroom" now all you want is for people to stare at it

Also, this is London, but good job bringing US politics into a topic that isn't related to it


You mean you don't have conservatives in England?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hangloose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You mean you don't have conservatives in England?

Not in the way that that talktopc was inferring.
 
