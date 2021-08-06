 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Australia warned to prep for more Covid cases   (ibtimes.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, record number of new infections, Australia's hope, populous state, higher case numbers, spread of a virulent Delta  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 11:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, Gladys Berejiklian is dropping the ball in disastrous fashion. She claims their lockdown is harsh, but it's nowhere near as tight as Victoria's (now in lockdown 6.0, thanks to Delta seeded from NSW).
She keeps saying "we expect the numbers to go up over the next few days..." without finishing the sentence, as if we should assume that they'll then go down (they won't).

In Sydney, with 291 cases today, you can still go to the hardware store and shop for just the right colour paint. You can pop out to Officeworks and choose stationery. Gladys begs you not to do that shiat unnecessarily, but she's not stopping anyone. "Essential work" is not clearly defined, and you can get in your car and drive out of the city to regional destinations. You'd be defying the 10Km travel limit, but nobody's deployed to stop you.

In Victoria, with 6 cases today, we have a 5Km limit except for specific purposes. You can still buy hardware and office supplies, but it's click and collect only. This applies state wide, not just to the metro region (and yeah, that's a subject of considerable contention).

NSW has got through so far due to an excellent health system with state of the art contact tracing, plus good luck (the first big outbreak was in the Northern Beaches, which is a surprisingly isolated region). Now that they're facing the acid test, they seem incapable of making the hard choices. Compare and contrast Victoria.

Truly, facing our 6th Victorian lockdown is just bloody exhausting, disappointing and depressing. But Dan Andrews and his team have learnt the hard lesson, go early, go hard, and get the pain over with fast. I want to hug my daughters and Casper, my 3 month old grandson, very badly, but this is where we are. At least I had that opportunity after the last lockdown, which was less than two weeks ago. We were permitted then to meet in restaurants and such, but not in our homes.

On the good news side, I get my second Astra Zeneca shot on Monday. Gonna be bivaxual, baby!
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: Truly, facing our 6th Victorian lockdown is just bloody exhausting, disappointing and depressing. But Dan Andrews and his team have learnt the hard lesson, go early, go hard, and get the pain over with fast. I want to hug my daughters and Casper, my 3 month old grandson, very badly, but this is where we are. At least I had that opportunity after the last lockdown, which was less than two weeks ago. We were permitted then to meet in restaurants and such, but not in our homes.

On the good news side, I get my second Astra Zeneca shot on Monday. Gonna be bivaxual, baby!


Best wishes for all of you, and to the poor buggers in NSW too, but yeah I have to agree with you about NSW being a clusterfark. ScoMo has a lot to answer for with his "NSW is the gold standard" BS not to mention the slow vaccine rollout and the farkups in quarantining returned travellers from overseas. Gladys is an idiot stuck in the headlights, Brad Hazard's pathetic attempts to blame the rest of the country for not just giving over our stocks of Pfizer when they lost control of the virus there and too many idiots (sadly including Victorians last night) out protesting, including simply denying the existance of COVID, is just all a recipe for things getting worse.

I got my second Pfizer shot a couple of weeks ago, my missus got her second AZ jab this week, but we all know we'd have been a shiat-ton better off if we'd been getting jabbed six months ago.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Aussie_As: Best wishes for all of you, and to the poor buggers in NSW too, but yeah I have to agree with you about NSW being a clusterfark. ScoMo has a lot to answer for with his "NSW is the gold standard" BS not to mention the slow vaccine rollout and the farkups in quarantining returned travellers from overseas. Gladys is an idiot stuck in the headlights, Brad Hazard's pathetic attempts to blame the rest of the country for not just giving over our stocks of Pfizer when they lost control of the virus there and too many idiots (sadly including Victorians last night) out protesting, including simply denying the existance of COVID, is just all a recipe for things getting worse.

I got my second Pfizer shot a couple of weeks ago, my missus got her second AZ jab this week, but we all know we'd have been a shiat-ton better off if we'd been getting jabbed six months ago.


All true. It troubles me that Gladys has been trying to give the appearance of strength while actually being so weak. And ScoMo has failed us all in two crises - the bushfires and the pandemic. They both need to go.

I'm gonna call it. Dan Andrews for PM.

Lucky you in Adelaide. Hug your family and hold them close, because this could come to you as well.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: In Sydney, with 291 cases today, you can still go to the hardware store and shop for just the right colour paint. You can pop out to Officeworks and choose stationery. Gladys begs you not to do that shiat unnecessarily, but she's not stopping anyone. "Essential work" is not clearly defined, and you can get in your car and drive out of the city to regional destinations. You'd be defying the 10Km travel limit, but nobody's deployed to stop you.


I appreciate that this whole bit is meant to emphasize just how "lax" the standards are in first world countries. What I wouldn't give for you to take a bunch of our "Masks in Walmart is literally 1984!"
 
Reverend J
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Aussie_As: Best wishes for all of you, and to the poor buggers in NSW too, but yeah I have to agree with you about NSW being a clusterfark. ScoMo has a lot to answer for with his "NSW is the gold standard" BS not to mention the slow vaccine rollout and the farkups in quarantining returned travellers from overseas. Gladys is an idiot stuck in the headlights, Brad Hazard's pathetic attempts to blame the rest of the country for not just giving over our stocks of Pfizer when they lost control of the virus there and too many idiots (sadly including Victorians last night) out protesting, including simply denying the existance of COVID, is just all a recipe for things getting worse.

I got my second Pfizer shot a couple of weeks ago, my missus got her second AZ jab this week, but we all know we'd have been a shiat-ton better off if we'd been getting jabbed six months ago.

All true. It troubles me that Gladys has been trying to give the appearance of strength while actually being so weak. And ScoMo has failed us all in two crises - the bushfires and the pandemic. They both need to go.

I'm gonna call it. Dan Andrews for PM.

Lucky you in Adelaide. Hug your family and hold them close, because this could come to you as well.


That's what frustrates me the most, Australia did a really good job of keeping the numbers down, only to completely fark up the vaccine rollout. They could have been the model of the world, but ScoMo's dithering ruined all of that.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Yeah, Gladys Berejiklian is dropping the ball in disastrous fashion. She claims their lockdown is harsh, but it's nowhere near as tight as Victoria's (now in lockdown 6.0, thanks to Delta seeded from NSW).


Ah, this is what I was missing, I have folks in Melbourne, so my response to the headline was a resounding "wtf, mate?" - as they have been in the most extreme / extensive lockdown situation I've heard of on planet Earth.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No worries. The flora and fauna will get you before the 'rona does.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Gonna be bivaxual, baby!


That is the word of the day.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.