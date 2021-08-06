 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   China: No, we didn't release Covid from a lab. You did   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, People's Republic of China, Communist Party of China, China, Hu Jintao, Kuomintang, Beijing, Olympic Games, Chinese officials  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 1:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If China did create this virus, it could have only been done with the help of the USA.  After all, you can't spell "China" without "Hillary Clinton".  Study it out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x454]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WHO released an initial report from its Covid origins study in China in March, concluding the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely." But a growing number of Western nations and scientists have questioned the thoroughness of the original report, accusing China of "withholding access to complete, original data and samples."


I really hate it when wining and dining key people doesn't immediately silence all opposition, and I can't make the overseas voices of opposition disappear and reappear months later parroting the party line.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You've got to fight lies with lies.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: WHO released an initial report from its Covid origins study in China in March, concluding the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely." But a growing number of Western nations and scientists have questioned the thoroughness of the original report, accusing China of "withholding access to complete, original data and samples."


I really hate it when wining and dining key people doesn't immediately silence all opposition, and I can't make the overseas voices of opposition disappear and reappear months later parroting the party line.


I hate it when I send forth my minions to sway global opinion and my own actions sabotage my efforts.  Stop acting like I purged the site and destroyed the documents to hide anything.  I did it because I just didn't want anyone to look at it.  Seriously.  Trust me.  Because you have no other option.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus, they even have to rip-off our conspiracy theories. But of course, China's is cheaper and of lower quality.
 
Pew
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Me thinks thou doth protest too much.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WHO released an initial report from its Covid origins study in China in March, concluding the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely." But a growing number of Western nations and scientists have questioned the thoroughness of the original report, accusing China of "withholding access to complete, original data and samples."

Did it leak from the chinese lab because its a bio weapon? Nope.

Did it leak from the chinese lab because they farking suck at following protocols and have shiatty made in china equipment? Yup. Wouldnt be the first time, several diseases got out of chinese labs in the past because they farking suck at their job because communism, corruption and china in general.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Calm down, China. Go have a bat tartare sandwich with fries cooked in gutter oil and relax.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Christ.  I work at Ft. Detrick.  With bloody SARS-CoV-2.  There isn't a virologist on this base who wasn't pissed off and begging for samples in January and getting frustrated they weren't sending some.  Can't leak what we don't have jackasses.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x454]


I expected the image with the arm coming out of his mouth, but any version of the pic was required in this thread so good job!
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Given that literally everything the GOP accuses others of these days is 100% projection, I would absolutely not be surprised if this was actually true.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So this pretty well confirms the Wuhan lab leak theory.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WHO released an initial report from its Covid origins study in China in March, concluding the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely." But a growing number of Western nations and scientists have questioned the thoroughness of the original report, accusing China of "withholding access to complete, original data and samples."

Did it leak from the chinese lab because its a bio weapon? Nope.

Did it leak from the chinese lab because they farking suck at following protocols and have shiatty made in china equipment? Yup. Wouldnt be the first time, several diseases got out of chinese labs in the past because they farking suck at their job because communism, corruption and china in general.


This.  And maybe.  Not a guarantee, but certainly possible.  Probably not as likely as a 100% natural origin, but the fact the Chinese are always so farking cagey and have been doubly so with this definitely makes them look guilty as fark.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: [Fark user image 640x905]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you have life experience you know that the truth is always in the middle regardless of what's being debated.

/
Cat in a box uranium yada yada yada
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FARK China
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x454]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's hilarious.  And why shouldn't they make the accusation?  Our accusation is "The virus was first seen in Wuhan. Wuhan has a virus lab."  That's it.  The best we can add is "And that lab is not always safe!"

Meanwhile, we have labs with the same viruses and the CDC is cited for violations fairly often.  I live 3 miles from it.  It happens a few times a year that a report comes out that said "X wasn't properly ventilated" or "Y may have been exposed to..."  It's what happens in any facility where there are rules and someone making sure rules are followed.  Mistakes get made.  Be happy they get reported.

Meanwhile, the Chinese wild animal trade rolls on.  Bats and civet cats and pangolins with magical scales to get your dick hard are being ignored because it's a lot more exciting to talk about nefarious labs.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: WHO released an initial report from its Covid origins study in China in March, concluding the lab leak theory was "extremely unlikely." But a growing number of Western nations and scientists have questioned the thoroughness of the original report, accusing China of "withholding access to complete, original data and samples."

Did it leak from the chinese lab because its a bio weapon? Nope.

Did it leak from the chinese lab because they farking suck at following protocols and have shiatty made in china equipment? Yup. Wouldnt be the first time, several diseases got out of chinese labs in the past because they farking suck at their job because communism, corruption and china in general.


Yeah, the bioweapon theory makes no sense.

Which is why if it did leak from a lab, it was because of incompetence and corruption.

Good thing China isn't known for those.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: This.  And maybe.  Not a guarantee, but certainly possible.  Probably not as likely as a 100% natural origin, but the fact the Chinese are always so farking cagey and have been doubly so with this definitely makes them look guilty as fark.


Both can be true at the same time.  The virus could have leaked from the lab and the virus could also have originated in nature.  I've seen compelling reports about just this situation.  China discovered a new virus in some caves in the South of China, cultivated them from the caves and brought them to the Wuhan lab for study.  It then leaked from the Wuhan lab.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It will turn out the origin of Covid 19 was Donald Trump's colon.
 
docilej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's hilarious.  And why shouldn't they make the accusation?  Our accusation is "The virus was first seen in Wuhan. Wuhan has a virus lab."  That's it.  The best we can add is "And that lab is not always safe!"



There is significantly more evidence that it leaked from the lab than that.  Particularly when one considers where that virus lives in nature and how geographically divergent it is from Wuhan, coupled with studies China released a few years ago about finding novel corona viruses and bringing them to the Wuhan lab for study.

The wet market origin theory is bullshiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: 4th Horseman: [Fark user image 640x905]

[Fark user image 758x1048]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The Americans did it. Yeah, yeah, that's de trick."
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.