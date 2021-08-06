 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SacBee)   California hydroelectric plant runs out of hydro   (amp.sacbee.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Hydropower, Power outage, Hydrology, Independent System Operator, Electricity, Hydroelectricity, state Department of Water Resources, Lake Oroville  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 11:38 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess they should have went with solar power.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I guess they should have went with solar power.


Wildfires generate a lot of power.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Walker: I guess they should have went with solar power.

Wildfires generate a lot of power.


FIRE POWER!!!!
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd say convert all those oil tankers to fresh water and park a few off the California coast, but where would they get steal there water from?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'their', ugh
 
tuxq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing that without hydro, they're still an electric power plant.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.


The 1% is panicking.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Same dam that was at risk of being breached due to high water levels just four short years ago.

But I'm sure it's not climate change.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
its probably chinese hackers pushing a conspiracy to win the trade war
 
zeaper12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gopher321: I'd say convert all those oil tankers to fresh water and park a few off the California coast, but where would they get steal there water from?


Just park them at the mouth of the Columbia River and fill them up.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.


California's a big place. 1% of their energy usage is a lot.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Deadly Nuclear power. But, no. We can't use that.
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They can just trade some pure dirt for it.  They have plenty of that.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toraque: tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.

California's a big place. 1% of their energy usage is a lot.


So what you're saying is... PANIC?!

/no thanks. Thoughts and prayers for that 1%, though.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess they should have went with solar power.


What's Lorde got to do with it?
Lorde - Solar Power
Youtube wvsP_lzh2-8
 
oopsboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: toraque: tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.

California's a big place. 1% of their energy usage is a lot.

So what you're saying is... PANIC?!

/no thanks. Thoughts and prayers for that 1%, though.


too bad this is a binary choice between "panic" and "do nothing".
if only we lived in a world where we were allowed to analyze and resolve problems using science.
darn the bad luck.  back to watching politics on the TV.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Destructor: Deadly Nuclear power. But, no. We can't use that.


Nuclear is also vulnerable to climate change. If intake water grows too warm, it's not useful for cooling at the plant's intended power.

I'm afraid nuclear might end up being too late a solution. We should have gone hell bent for leather on them 30 years ago.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

oopsboom: its probably chinese hackers pushing a conspiracy to win the trade war


Or diverting all the water to their own dams through hacked routers.
 
brokenslide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another farker referenced this book: The Water Knife.  Quick read, hopefully not a documentary.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
dam.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

toraque: tuxq: Only 1% of California's electricity comes from that dam, in case anyone's panicking.

California's a big place. 1% of their energy usage is a lot.


Plus hydro isnt best used for base load. They make great peak power plants because they can go from 0-100 in seconds where as gas turbines take minutes and steam turbines take hours/days.  Without hydro, its much more expensive to meet peak daily demand.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.