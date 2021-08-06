 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Owner of Star Wars merch shop in Aberdeen, WA joins the dark side, puts up signs demeaning LGBTQ customers, then tells them to go shop elsewhere if they don't like it   (king5.com) divider line
104
    More: Asinine, Want, Need, cell phone video, English-language films, supportive phone calls, Lebanon, Tennessee, yelling match, Mobile phone  
•       •       •

1472 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



104 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Talk about a wretched hive of scum and villainy bigotry.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I don't understand this. As far as I can tell transgender people use the same money as non-transgender people do.

When I owned businesses my goal was to get as much money as possible. Why would anyone tell a potential customer to go away?
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I first read that as "demanding" , and I was like, "cool."
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Talk about a wretched hive of scum and villainy bigotry.


Or, more concisely, what a dick.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Incest still ok with owner.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I'm legitimately convinced this is a victim grift by these bigoted kens and Karens. They've seen so many people getting rich quick grifting right wing jackasses that they just do It themselves.

"I have free speech" is the ironic icing on the cake here.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive]. Do you think I care about some [expletive] feeling? Absolutely not!"

Um, should someone tell him how the war ended, and who won in the end?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst. Star Wars shop. Ever.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney approves.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any guesses for how long until The Mouse makes this "business owner's" life hell?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...puts up signs demeaning LGBTQ customers, then tells them to go shop elsewhere if they don't like it.

Only Sith's deal in hate and bigotry.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today we call this part of the story the 'fark around' portion.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: At this point, I'm legitimately convinced this is a victim grift by these bigoted kens and Karens. They've seen so many people getting rich quick grifting right wing jackasses that they just do It themselves.

"I have free speech" is the ironic icing on the cake here.


Or to shift attention from the real reason his toy store is failing (whatever it might be).
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't care what they do, but don't come in here and complain to me about stuff. I have free speech," Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 on Thursday

"Free Speech" is a two way street. You have the right to say stupid shiat. The rest of us have the right to voice our complaints.

How is it, you don't understand that??
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I don't understand this. As far as I can tell transgender people use the same money as non-transgender people do.

When I owned businesses my goal was to get as much money as possible. Why would anyone tell a potential customer to go away?


Coming upon a fecking post I agree with is literally like finding a needle in haystack... but there it is.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive]. Do you think I care about some [expletive] feeling? Absolutely not!"

Um, should someone tell him how the war ended, and who won in the end?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: I don't understand this. As far as I can tell transgender people use the same money as non-transgender people do.

When I owned businesses my goal was to get as much money as possible. Why would anyone tell a potential customer to go away?


You dumb liberal! When a white man opens a business, he has a constitutional right for everyone to give him business, no matter how rude he is to customers, the quality of merchandise, or even customers' actual need for his goods! He is a business owner, and Jesusbux just roll in! Why do you hate America?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Come to the Dark Side?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can never figure out how someone's orientation would impact their lives in any way, shape, or form and I think the poster upthread is right, I think it's a grift. Being hateful pays big bucks, plus you get the bonus of letting everyone know who you really are.  I hope he enjoys the rest of his miserable days.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: hardinparamedic: At this point, I'm legitimately convinced this is a victim grift by these bigoted kens and Karens. They've seen so many people getting rich quick grifting right wing jackasses that they just do It themselves.

"I have free speech" is the ironic icing on the cake here.

Or to shift attention from the real reason his toy store is failing (whatever it might be).


I have a theory: could it be failing because his store sells merchandise from a mediocre movie from 44 years ago?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You're nuts," Sucher yelled at Meskis during the more than five-minute long confrontation.

I mean, he might have been yelling "Your nuts." We don't actually know, and either would work equally well in a bigoted statement.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.


Considering veitnam ended about 50 years ago, he might have. But I suspect your hunch is accurate.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No one with a brain should walk into this scumbag's business.
 
spleef420
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive]. Do you think I care about some [expletive] feeling? Absolutely not!"

Um, should someone tell him how the war ended, and who won in the end?


And that 'Nam wasn't a war for freedom or oil, it was a piss-poor failed attempt at curbing communism and bailing out the French.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: feckingmorons: I don't understand this. As far as I can tell transgender people use the same money as non-transgender people do.

When I owned businesses my goal was to get as much money as possible. Why would anyone tell a potential customer to go away?

You dumb liberal! When a white man opens a business, he has a constitutional right for everyone to give him business, no matter how rude he is to customers, the quality of merchandise, or even customers' actual need for his goods! He is a business owner, and Jesusbux just roll in! Why do you hate America?


I would give you a Funny if I weren't so depressingly certain there are people out there who actually think like this.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lithven: Any guesses for how long until The Mouse makes this "business owner's" life hell?


If they do anything, they'll make vaguely worded statements about diversity and inclusivity, and will donate to a charity picked by the trans woman, but won't do anything to the store owner.

Disney is the ultimate in being passive progressive.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't think transgender skirts like it when you call them chicks.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive]. Do you think I care about some [expletive] feeling? Absolutely not!"

Um, should someone tell him how the war ended, and who won in the end?


Whatever you do, don't tell him he went to war to support French Colonialists.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How to Alderaan your business.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.


Stolen valor would be par for the course for this maggot.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: How to Alderaan your business.


booooooommmmm
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: HotWingConspiracy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.

Considering veitnam ended about 50 years ago, he might have. But I suspect your hunch is accurate.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

"All this [expletive]" is a weird way to say "keeping the military-industrial complex well-lubricated with money by pretending that whether or not some backwards country on the other side of the planet is run by commies or not has some bearing on US interests," but OK, baby-killer.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: doctorguilty: hardinparamedic: At this point, I'm legitimately convinced this is a victim grift by these bigoted kens and Karens. They've seen so many people getting rich quick grifting right wing jackasses that they just do It themselves.

"I have free speech" is the ironic icing on the cake here.

Or to shift attention from the real reason his toy store is failing (whatever it might be).

I have a theory: could it be failing because his store sells merchandise from a mediocre movie from 44 years ago?


thatsbait.jpg
 
40 degree day
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: "I don't care what they do, but don't come in here and complain to me about stuff. I have free speech," Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 on Thursday

"Free Speech" is a two way street. You have the right to say stupid shiat. The rest of us have the right to voice our complaints.

How is it, you don't understand that??


"No, you can't talk to me because I have free speech."
 
jimjays
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I drank for years with a group of Vietnam combat vets. It was a different time with different political issues, and I knew to step carefully when discussing politics or government with them, but I never heard a one of them say they went to the war to preserve the sanctity of novelty stores or the right to speak out against trans acceptance.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: "I don't care what they do, but don't come in here and complain to me about stuff. I have free speech," Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 on Thursday

"Free Speech" is a two way street. You have the right to say stupid shiat. The rest of us have the right to voice our complaints.

How is it, you don't understand that??


I can understand wanting to know if someone you're going to sleep with is trans, but by that point they probably would have mentioned it. And really, if you like them enough to sleep with them, doesn't seem to really matter.

But beyond that, why in the fark is it anyone's business what gender people live or present themselves as.

Is it that they think trans women are finally going to "trick" them into being gay or something?  I feel like self repression has a lot to do with these assholes.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would see signs like that all the time here in Hillbilly Hollow. Less now that Trump is gone. Funny how that works. These owners know exactly what they are doing. Most likely they are from a highly conservative area and in their head, gaining 10 red hats and losing 2 libs, is just good business.
 
gar1013
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: "I don't care what they do, but don't come in here and complain to me about stuff. I have free speech," Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 on Thursday

"Free Speech" is a two way street. You have the right to say stupid shiat. The rest of us have the right to voice our complaints.

How is it, you don't understand that??


Except that someone doesn't have the right to stand in your business and voice their opinion if you have asked them to leave.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Natalie Portmanteau: HotWingConspiracy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.

Considering veitnam ended about 50 years ago, he might have. But I suspect your hunch is accurate.

[i.redd.it image 650x482]


"And a lot of good men died in that sweatshop."

I love that show.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: feckingmorons: I don't understand this. As far as I can tell transgender people use the same money as non-transgender people do.

When I owned businesses my goal was to get as much money as possible. Why would anyone tell a potential customer to go away?

Coming upon a fecking post I agree with is literally like finding a needle in haystack... but there it is.


Yeah, he's playing a "business republican" these days. Every once in a while they say something that seems sensible. But the flip side of the coin of "I just want their money" is going to be something like "child labor is great, it's teaching kids a valuable skill"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does the opinion of guy running a shop selling action figures really matter to you? Do you need that approval to sleep better at night? I'm not sure that personally getting in the face of everyone that doesn't like you is going to do much for acceptance but I guess time will tell.
 
gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

"All this [expletive]" is a weird way to say "keeping the military-industrial complex well-lubricated with money by pretending that whether or not some backwards country on the other side of the planet is run by commies or not has some bearing on US interests," but OK, baby-killer.


Finally a liberal tells the truth about their views on people who served in the military.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also, Vietnam was about fighting against LBGTQ? No wonder you lost.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I don't give a [expletive] about feelings anymore," said Sucher, "I went to Vietnam to fight for all this [expletive].

LOL he's a farking cartoon.

I get the sense that we'll find out he wasn't in Vietnam.


Or he went there in 1993 for....reasons.
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even if you do believe trans people are mentally ill or crazy or whatever, so what if they are, you wouldn't put up a sign shiatting on people with schizophrenia or depression.
 
lithven
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: lithven: Any guesses for how long until The Mouse makes this "business owner's" life hell?

If they do anything, they'll make vaguely worded statements about diversity and inclusivity, and will donate to a charity picked by the trans woman, but won't do anything to the store owner.

Disney is the ultimate in being passive progressive.


I was thinking more in line with sending their lawyers to audit how much of the merchandise is properly licensed and then to educate him on trademark and copyright violations.  Yes their is fair use but that isn't normally a concern for Disney--especially if it is causing even a slight amount of bad PR.
 
Displayed 50 of 104 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.