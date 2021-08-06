 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Christian pastor: If we don't understand something or cannot identify it, it must come from satan   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucifer, as any angel would be, is a messenger. Angels, by design, have no free will and can only act on the orders of god. How people can hold that god is omnipotent and all powerful, and at the same time allow an angel to do his own thing is preposterous. It's what happens when your religion is a hodgepodge of ancient Jewish, Greek, and Roman myths.

And if you see your mother this weekend, tell her Satan, Satan, Satan!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God's curse! As we have already said, so now I say again: If anybody is preaching to you a gospel other than what you accepted, let them be under God's curse!"- Galatians 1:8

----------

"Don't ever change your mind about anything you already believe" is absolutely a biblical message.

/ "UFOs are actually demons tricking people into believing in evolution and rejecting Jesus" was a fairly uncontroversial point of view among the fundies I grew up with
 
anfrind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Carl Sagan tried to warn us about these people.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Lucifer, as any angel would be, is a messenger. Angels, by design, have no free will and can only act on the orders of god. How people can hold that god is omnipotent and all powerful, and at the same time allow an angel to do his own thing is preposterous. It's what happens when your religion is a hodgepodge of ancient Jewish, Greek, and Roman myths.

And if you see your mother this weekend, tell her Satan, Satan, Satan!


Uh, angels in Christianity have free will. That's how they were able to fall.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So all those miracles are the work of Satan?  Hahahahaha
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Extending that logic - nearly everything comes from Satan, then? Cuz fundies struggle to understand all sorts of things.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

