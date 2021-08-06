 Skip to content
(MSN)   What's old is new again: Classic products that are making a comeback. Your inner youth shrieks for joy
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Warning: 33-page slideshow.

Ain't nobody got time for that!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know I wont be happy til they bring back New Coke
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But wouldn't that be Old Coke?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I'll buy a full sized C64.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What if we made each slide two pages instead of one, that would double our clicks.  Brilliant! Get on it Jenkins.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're also bringing back classic childhood diseases as well.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slideshows never go out of style. It's basic black!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Okay, I'll buy a full sized C64.


You're going to have to do something about the power supply. The only thing the original power supply was good for was attracting cats to sleep on it.

Which made it run even hotter and fail even faster.

\ Linear regulators....gotta warm them all!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a Target yesterday picking up some things and in an aisle they had Polaroid film.

I was "What? Really?"

Apparently it's a thing again.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently purchased an Atari Flashback.  The games mostly suck.  I had better memories of them than what was provided.

Fising Derby and Pitfall are still good.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine got out his old atari 2600 a couple years ago... it was not the same without the 1980s rose-colored glasses... those games were shiat.

The only one that was even remotely enjoyable was Joust.
 
db2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yeah, just throw that PSU in the trash and get a modern replacement. The C64 power supplies will go to high voltage when they (inevitably) fail, potentially taking out the computer along with it. I had one try to kill my Vic-20.
 
roc6783
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Deslided, you heathens:
https://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=ht​m​l_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2F​en-ca%2Fmoney%2Fother%2Fclassic-produc​ts-you-probably-didnt-know-had-made-a-​comeback%2Fss-AAMU2C7%3Fli%3DAAggNb9%2​6utm_source%3Dfark%26utm_medium%3Dwebs​ite%26utm_content%3Dlink%26ICID%3Dref_​fark
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
IN the early nineties, I was in high school, my friends and I dug out our old 2600's, 5 out of 5 still worked.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: Okay, I'll buy a full sized C64.


I never realized it was nearly $600. I remember having one and it was hooked up to an old flea market black and white television. Any time I wanted to play a game that wasn't educational like Math Blaster, I had to code it in line by line from a paperback book...good times.

/*uses both hands to get out if chair*
//*stares at daughter on MSI laptop playing Monster Hunter*
///you kids just don't know how easy you got it
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey good lookin'.. we'll be back to pick you up Later

They never waited.  It was either my punctuation or punctuality.  Had to be that.  Not that I was broadcasting from a 75 Vega with showroom rust and home stereo speakers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

That site is a train wreck now. I wish they would fix it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I have 2 packs of Polaroid B&W 4×5 film in my fridge right now!

They have a 5/72 expiration date, but might still good. I've shot 20-year expired B&W 35mm film with good results.
 
Sad King Billy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I think you left a letter out.  I assume it was a 't'.
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I still have my Atari console. It doesn't work though.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Around 1997 or so, one of the guys at work found a Pong machine at a yard sale.

Emails were sent out, inviting most of the sysadmins in our department to see the great unveiling ...

So we all got together in a room with a TV, Throckmorton hooked it up...

And we heard the bleeping, but no picture.

There was much disappointment

/should test out the intellivision that hasn't been powered on in over a decade
//and the Vic 20
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

If you keep it cold, they'll last basically forever. I know more than one hardcore photographer that has a chest freezer in the basement storing film.

Of course, one of them ended up not shooting all the Kodachrome before Dwayne's ran out of material, so that didn't really help. (You can develop Kodachrome still as a black and white slide, but those nice bright colors and greens of summer aren't happening anymore.)
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

csb:

Mrs. Harlee and I used to sell books online (ABE, Amazon, etc.) and did weekly hooverings of all the local garage and estate sales. Somewhere along the way, for $100 we acquired two new-looking C64 keyboards/processors, four 1541 drives in varying but decent conditions, and two new-looking C64 monitors. Along with 2 large cardboard boxes filled with cords, accessories, some C64 coding books, and a few games.

The story was that it was all for their twin boys, who messed with them for a couple of weeks and then demanded "real" computers.

Plugged 'em in, saw that everything seemed to work, then unplugged them and stored everything away in a corner. That all eventually got sold (20 years later) for $50 at the UU Church garage sale we donated the contents of our last storage locker to.

I saw the kid that bought it (with dad's money). He looked like a devout Muslim gazing upon Paradise.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yeah, just throw that PSU in the trash and get a modern replacement. The C64 power supplies will go to high voltage when they (inevitably) fail, potentially taking out the computer along with it. I had one try to kill my Vic-20.


Oh, right. I forgot the faulty voltage protection, they did fail to line voltage.

\ Stupidest farking power supply.
\\ I understand the AC and DC output, though. The SID was weird and wonderful.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

https://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=htm​l_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2F​en-ca%2Fmoney%2Fother%2Fclassic-produc​ts-you-probably-didnt-know-had-made-a-​comeback%2Fss-AAMU2C7%3Fli%3DAAggNb9%2​6utm_source%3Dfark%26utm_medium%3Dwebs​ite%26utm_content%3Dlink%26ICID%3Dref_​fark


Jesus Christ. That's worse than the original slideshow.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Meter the Vic 20 power supply before you actually hook it up and make sure it's not putting out 120VAC.

\ See the C64 comments above
\\ Same crappy design.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Deslider is out at second.

\ Or drunk.
\\ Probably both.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Personally, I think that a lot of the Mattel Intellivision games have held their own.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My buddy picked up one of these at a church yard sale. Still in the box, never used.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Could you please explain this for us heathens?
 
KB202
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I so want a Teasmade.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Could you please explain this for us heathens?


I don't know Dwayne's specifically, but you need to match up certain film to the correct paper and developing chemicals

A quick search says they were the last place still developing it, til they ran out of chemicals:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dwayn​e​%27s_Photo

/grandmother was a portrait photographer
//wore a 'no cameras' icon shirt to a Connecticut Professional Photographers Association meeting when she got an award
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again
It all comes back, just wait your turn
But somehow the magic's always missing....

~  J. Biafra
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ain't nobody got time for that!


I gave up before I got that far but most of them were 2 slides for every game system that produced a "classic/retro" version.

And everything else seemed like things that aren't really back, things that some hobbyists made replicas of and aren't really for sale or stuff that was re-released 4 years ago and no one cared the second time either.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thanks.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I do want to try that. I wish they'd bring it back for a limited time or something.

I was alive when New Coke was released, but I was a kid and my parents would never let me drink soda.

Now that I'm adult, I literally drink a 2 liter of Diet soda every day. I am a walking example of what can go wrong when parents completely deprive their children of something.
 
